Nasdaq Scalper V1 MT5

PROP FIRM READY! -> Ask for set file | Price increases 100$ after each purchase | Final price 999$ | Darwinex zero live account - Link

100 Thousand profit firm allocation contact for more information.

Key Features:

Forward optimization, monte carlo, Sequencial optimization, and walk forward matrix stress testing

uses trailing stop and no set TP so profit isn't capped

Symbol: NASDAQ M15 CFD or futures

No martingale & grid based trading.

Contact me to learn more about the reasoning behind the stress-tests and related information.

The prop firm used is Darwinex. Keep in mind the Darwinex risk engine automatically adjusts profit based on max draw-down and the result not visible in the live account; multiply the max draw-down and current profit to a satisfactory percentage of the account. Please do not run on darwinex because our accounts would be correlated as a result could lose allocation.

Setup: Attach to the NASDAQ M15 chart and set to close on Friday 15 minutes before US stock market closes in your time-zone.

Reminder: Past performance does not equal future results my products do not guarantee, promise or hint at profits through the Product name, logo, screenshots or description.







