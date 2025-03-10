Nasdaq Scalper V1 MT5
- Experts
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- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 10 March 2025
- Activations: 10
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PROP FIRM READY! -> Ask for set file | Price increases 100$ after each purchase | Final price 999$ | Darwinex zero live account - Link
100 Thousand profit firm allocation contact for more information.
Key Features:
- Forward optimization, monte carlo, Sequencial optimization, and walk forward matrix stress testing
- uses trailing stop and no set TP so profit isn't capped
- Symbol: NASDAQ M15 CFD or futures
- No martingale & grid based trading.
Contact me to learn more about the reasoning behind the stress-tests and related information.
The prop firm used is Darwinex. Keep in mind the Darwinex risk engine automatically adjusts profit based on max draw-down and the result not visible in the live account; multiply the max draw-down and current profit to a satisfactory percentage of the account. Please do not run on darwinex because our accounts would be correlated as a result could lose allocation.
Setup: Attach to the NASDAQ M15 chart and set to close on Friday 15 minutes before US stock market closes in your time-zone.
Reminder: Past performance does not equal future results my products do not guarantee, promise or hint at profits through the Product name, logo, screenshots or description.