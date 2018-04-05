Its Volatility is your Opportunity

Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility.



It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases.







You can download the demo and test it yourself.







Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.

"Safety first" approach in development.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.





Input parameters:



Magic Number: Magic Number of the EA.

Option Entry: Choose one of the four algorithm start modes.

Lot init: Initial Lot of the Algorithm.It corresponds to the minimum lotage of the algorithm, but since it is a multilotage system the lotage changes throughout the phases of the algorithm





Power FIlter: This parameter regulates the sensitivity of the entry filter, it has 5 levels, the lower the level, the greater the number of operations but the greater the risk of requiring more margin, at high levels the number of operations is reduced but also the risk of needing higher margin. Depending on the value and the volatility of the market, it may be better to use different degrees of filter by value, it is the most important value to optimize and adjust for this robot.





Candle Filter: It reflects the number of candles used to start the algorithm, small values increase entries but increase risk, high values decrease entries but refine their sensitivity. If you increase the value a lot, it loses utility.





This product is sold only on the MQL5-market. Sales at another site is illegal

I will be happy to answer any questions you may have. Have a successful trading. I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors. I will be thankful for your positive reviews and ratings - it inspires me for further improvements of my Expert Advisors.