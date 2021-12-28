DAX30 expert Optimus

The Expert Advisor is based on a long-term study of the volatility of the # DAX30 index. The Expert Advisor opens no more than one deal per day. If there is no signal, the deal will not be opened.





IMPORTANT!!!! if there is an already open deal, the EA will not open a new one. Even if you opened a deal manually, the EA will not open a new one. made for the purpose of security of the deposit and opening in opposite directions.





FOR THE EXPERT TO WORK, THERE SHOULD NOT BE OPEN DEALS IN THE TERMINAL !!! Advantages: The Expert can only be switched on for a short period, it does not require constant, round-the-clock switching on.





Deals are opened between 7.00 - 10.00 GMT (Greenwich Mean Time). You can launch an Expert Advisor a minute before the start of this period, and turn it off a minute after the end of this period. The input parameters are minimal and straightforward: TP - take profit level LS - stop loss level Lots - lot NOTE. Stoploss and take profit are predefined, it is not recommended to change them (their levels are determined by probabilistic mathematical analysis). The minimum deposit is 50 USD, but 100 USD is better, since this is the initial deposit that was used when calculating the mathematical scheme for modeling the movement of quotations. Recommended lots table depending on the deposit: 100 USD - 0.01 300 USD - 0.02 600 USD - 0.03 1000 USD - 0.04 over - 0.05 The robot is tested monthly from April 2021 to November 2021. the results are impressive. taking into account the fact that only 1 transaction per day.



