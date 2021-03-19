DynamicRegression MT5
- Indicators
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Evgeniy Zhdan➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
Products: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/trendhunter/seller
➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖➖
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
The indicator builds a dynamic regression channel with high accuracy without lagging.
Channel deviation is calculated using a unique formula and displayed on the graph.
Can be used on any timeframe and any instrument.
MT4-version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252
Can be used as a ready-made trading system, as well as an addition to the existing one.
Settings:
- Fast Period - Fast smoothing period;
- Slow Period - Slow smoothing period;
- Text Label Color - The color of the text.