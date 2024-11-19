Optimized MACD Divergence Indicator

  • Indicators
  • Dang Cao Tri
    Dang Cao Tri

    Dang Cao Tri

    Hello, my name is TaoGia, a professional financial trader with over 10 years of experience in the industry. I am currently working at VinaCapital Group, where I have helped hundreds of clients optimize their investment portfolios and achieve their financial goals. With a passionate interest in the
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 20 November 2024
  • Activations: 9

The Optimized MACD Divergence indicator is a powerful tool designed to identify potential trading opportunities by detecting divergences between price action and the MACD indicator. It combines classic divergence analysis with candlestick pattern recognition and volume filtering to provide more accurate and reliable signals.

How it Works

The indicator operates on the following principles:

  1. MACD Calculation: It calculates the MACD indicator using user-defined parameters for fast EMA, slow EMA, and signal line. The indicator can use either the histogram or the signal line for divergence analysis.

  2. Zigzag Identification based on MACD Candles: A built-in Zigzag algorithm identifies swing highs and lows in the MACD values. This helps pinpoint the key points for divergence comparison.

  3. Divergence Detection: The core function of the indicator is to detect divergences between the price and MACD. It checks for both  classic and  hidden divergences, offering a comprehensive view of potential reversals. The indicator can search for divergences with up to three previous peaks/bottoms, increasing the depth of analysis.

  4. Filtering: To enhance signal accuracy, the indicator incorporates several filtering mechanisms:

    • Price Sensor: A configurable "price sensor" (in USD) ensures that price differences between swing points are significant enough to be considered a true divergence, minimizing false signals due to small price fluctuations.

    • MACD Sensor: A "MACD sensor" adds an extra layer of filtering by demanding a minimum difference in the MACD between compared swing points. This helps eliminate weak divergences.

    • RSI Filter: An optional RSI filter ensures that divergences are confirmed by overbought/oversold RSI readings, further enhancing signal quality.

    • Volume Filter: A volume filter, based on the Smart Money Concept, helps identify divergences accompanied by significant volume changes, suggesting stronger conviction behind the price move.

    • SkipBars Filter: Filter bars for calculating divergence near current bars to ensure sufficient bars for accurate detection.

    • Dynamic Key Levels for MACD: This feature mimics the overbought/oversold levels of the RSI but for the MACD indicator. It dynamically calculates the highest and lowest MACD values over a given period (Dynamic_Level_l_Period and Dynamic_Level_2_Period). These dynamic levels serve as adaptive thresholds for identifying potential overbought and oversold conditions in the MACD, providing more context for divergence signals. These levels can be visualized on the chart if desired.

    •  Fair Value Gaps (FVG) :  A Fair Value Gap (FVG) refers to a zone on the chart where the price moves easily due to an imbalance between supply and demand. Once this imbalance levels out, price movement tends to slow, and the FVG area often acts as support or resistance.

  5. Candlestick Pattern Recognition: The indicator integrates candlestick pattern scanning, recognizing various bullish and bearish patterns. This helps confirm divergence signals and identify additional price action setups.

  6. Alerts and Visualization: The indicator provides visual alerts (arrows and rectangle highlights) for both divergences and candlestick patterns. It also generates alerts (sound, email, push notifications) to notify traders of potential trading opportunities. Divergences are marked with trend lines on both the main chart and the indicator window.

Key Features and Advantages

  • Optimized Divergence Detection: The combination of Zigzag, multiple peak/bottom comparison, and filtering mechanisms ensures more precise and reliable divergence signals.

  • Comprehensive Divergence Analysis: Identifies both classic and hidden bullish and bearish divergences, covering a wider range of trading scenarios.

  • Integrated Candlestick Pattern Scanner: Adds another layer of confirmation to divergence signals and identifies independent candlestick patterns.

  • Customizable Parameters: Offers flexibility to adjust parameters for different trading styles and market conditions.

  • Multiple Alerts: Provides various alert options to suit trader preferences.

  • Clear Visualization: Presents divergence and pattern signals clearly on the chart.

  • Reduced False Signals: The filtering mechanisms minimize false alerts caused by noise or insignificant price/MACD fluctuations.

  • Improved Trading Decisions: Helps traders identify potential reversals, confirm entry/exit points, and improve trade timing.

Optimized Settings and Usage

  • MACD Settings: Adjust the fast EMA, slow EMA, and signal periods to match your preferred timeframe and trading style. Shorter periods are more sensitive to price changes, while longer periods provide smoother signals.

  • Zigzag Settings: Fine-tune ExtDepth, ExtDeviation, and ExtBackstep to optimize Zigzag identification. Adjust to filter out noise on lower timeframes.

  • Filtering: Enable or disable RSI and volume filtering based on your trading strategy. Adjust thresholds for each filter accordingly.

  • Candlestick Scanning: Customize the SMA period for trend identification and adjust alert settings as needed.

  • Alerts: Choose the desired alert methods and customize message content.

  • Backtesting: It's crucial to backtest the indicator with different settings on historical data to find optimal parameters for your specific trading strategy and instrument.

  • Confirmation: Always use the indicator in conjunction with other technical analysis tools and risk management strategies. Do not solely rely on divergence signals for trading decisions.

By combining divergence analysis with candlestick patterns, volume filtering, and customizable settings, the Optimized MACD Divergence indicator offers a valuable edge for traders seeking to identify high-probability trading setups and improve their overall trading performance.

Author: TaoGiaVietNam


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GEM Signal Pro GEM Signal Pro is a trend-following indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want clearer signals, more structured trade setups, and practical risk management directly on the chart. Instead of showing only a simple arrow, GEM Signal Pro helps present the full trade idea in a cleaner and more readable way. When conditions are confirmed, the indicator can display the entry price, stop loss, and take profit targets on the chart, helping traders review the setup more effic
CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal
Ravi Gurung
4 (2)
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CRT Multi-Timeframe Market Structure & Liquidity Sweep Indicator Non-Repainting | Multi-Asset | MT4 Version Available A single entry taken without higher timeframe context can cost more than this entire toolkit. That is the exact problem CRT Ghost Candle HTF Fractal was built to remove. On August 26, 2026, the price adjusts from $129 to $149 . The $20 difference after that date will never be as expensive as one blind trade, but there is no reason you should pay it. Secure the complete structure
PrimeScalping
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
PrimeScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
4.96 (24)
Indicators
RelicusRoad Pro: Quantitative Market Operating System 70% OFF LIFETIME ACCESS (LIMITED TIME) - JOIN 2,000+ TRADERS Why do most traders fail even with "perfect" indicators? Because they trade Single Concepts in a vacuum. A signal without context is a gamble. To win consistently, you need CONFLUENCE . RelicusRoad Pro is not a simple arrow indicator. It is a complete Quantitative Market Ecosystem . It maps the "Fair Value Road" price travels on, distinguishing between random noise and true structur
South African Sniper Indicator
Joel Malebana
5 (1)
Indicators
Introducing the South African Sniper Indicator Created by a dedicated team of South African traders with years of profitable experience in the financial markets, the South African Sniper Indicator is designed to give traders a sharp edge — combining simplicity, precision, and power in one tool. This is a plug-and-play indicator for MT5, built to deliver accurate BUY and SELL (Sniper Entry) signals — complete with target levels and automated trailing stops. Whether you trade forex, indice
Gold Signal Pro with Auto TP SL
Genki Andou
3.8 (5)
Indicators
KURAMA GOLD SIGNAL PRO (MT5) — 7-Layer Filter, Auto TP/SL, Quality Score & Signal History Save | Complete XAUUSD Trading System No repaint in real time. The moment a signal appears, the arrow, entry, TP and SL are locked on the spot and never move afterward. What you trade is this real-time signal. And in v7.20, every signal that is actually sent is auto-saved and restored exactly after restart. BUYER BONUS Buy the lifetime license and receive AI Zone Radar (
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicators
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.5 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND from the start, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these da
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Indicators
Trend Forecaster is a MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines breakout signals, possible reversal area analysis, market range data and a visual statistics panel in one chart workspace. It shows Buy and Sell signals, tracks Average Range and Current Range, and can automatically adjust Sensitivity for the current symbol and timeframe. Manual Sensitivity control is also available. The indicator can be used on Forex pairs, metals, stocks, indices and cryptocurrencies. Different timeframes are supported
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
SMC Fibonacci OTE
Tshivhidzo Moss Mbedzi
Indicators
SMC Fibonacci OTE: Professional Market Structure & Optimal Entry Tool SMC Fibonacci OTE is a high-precision technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed for traders following Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . It automates the detection of market structure shifts and identifies the high-probability Optimal Trade Entry (OTE) zone, providing you with clear entry, stop loss, and multiple take-profit levels. By eliminating manual Fibonacci drawing, this indicator ensures consistency and helps you stay fo
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Trend Following with Adaptive Weighted Average (AWA) Indicator The Adaptive Weighted Average (AWA) indicator is  is a powerful technical analysis tool designed to provide highly accurate trading signals across various symbols and timeframes.  This indicator leverages a unique Adaptive Weighted Average (AWA) calculation, combining multiple moving averages with user-defined weights, and incorporates advanced filtering techniques to minimize noise and whipsaw signals.  The indicator is particularl
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