Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator MT5

"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy."

The Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modification of John Carter's TTM Squeeze volatility indicator, designed to give faster entry points than the original. This indicator is designed to identify both entry and exit points for major price movements. Green and red histograms depict upward and downward price movements, respectively. Darker histogram bar colors indicate that the trend is fading. Black crosses on the midline signify price squeezes, while grey crosses signify a release from squeeze. Trade in the direction of the trend on the first grey cross after a squeeze. Exit when trend fades (darker green/red).

Do you prefer the original TTM Squeeze? This Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator allows you to switch between modified and traditional squeeze indicators.





Trading Strategies

There are many trading strategies described for the TTM Squeeze indicator, all of which can also be used with the Modified TTM Squeeze indicator. A simple effective strategy is described below:

Wait for a squeeze period, which lasts at least 3 bars On the first grey bar (release from squeeze), trade in the direction of the trend. (i.e., if the Modified TTM Squeeze value is above zero, place a call; if the indicator value is below zero, place a put) Exit trade when price enters the next squeeze (risky) or when the trend fades, indicated by darker green/red histogram bars (conservative)

An excellent setup is when two or more major timeframes are in a squeeze. Enter the trade when the lower timeframe is released from the squeeze. For example, both 15min and 5min periods are in a squeeze period. Enter trade when 5min period is released from squeeze. While squeeze patterns in higher timeframes generally indicates a larger move, anecdotally in forex, TTM squeeze works best on the 4 hour period and shorter.

The Modified TTM Squeeze also pairs well with ADX indicators.





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