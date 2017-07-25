Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator MT5

5
  • Indicators
  • Libertas LLC
    Libertas LLC

    Libertas LLC

    4.5 (75)
    Libertas LLC is a software company by enterprising math nerds. We make high quality and complex mathematical tools in a user-friendly and easy to use package for retail investors.
    32 products
  • Version: 1.4
  • Updated: 11 March 2022
  • Activations: 20

"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy."

The Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modification of John Carter's TTM Squeeze volatility indicator, designed to give faster entry points than the original. This indicator is designed to identify both entry and exit points for major price movements. Green and red histograms depict upward and downward price movements, respectively. Darker histogram bar colors indicate that the trend is fading. Black crosses on the midline signify price squeezes, while grey crosses signify a release from squeeze. Trade in the direction of the trend on the first grey cross after a squeeze. Exit when trend fades (darker green/red).

Do you prefer the original TTM Squeeze? This Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator allows you to switch between modified and traditional squeeze indicators.


Trading Strategies

There are many trading strategies described for the TTM Squeeze indicator, all of which can also be used with the Modified TTM Squeeze indicator. A simple effective strategy is described below:

  1. Wait for a squeeze period, which lasts at least 3 bars
  2. On the first grey bar (release from squeeze), trade in the direction of the trend. (i.e., if the Modified TTM Squeeze value is above zero, place a call; if the indicator value is below zero, place a put)
  3. Exit trade when price enters the next squeeze (risky) or when the trend fades, indicated by darker green/red histogram bars (conservative)

An excellent setup is when two or more major timeframes are in a squeeze. Enter the trade when the lower timeframe is released from the squeeze. For example, both 15min and 5min periods are in a squeeze period. Enter trade when 5min period is released from squeeze. While squeeze patterns in higher timeframes generally indicates a larger move, anecdotally in forex, TTM squeeze works best on the 4 hour period and shorter.

The Modified TTM Squeeze also pairs well with ADX indicators.


Parameters

  • BB length (Default=20): Number of bars used to calculate Bollinger Bands, used for squeeze
  • BB multiplier (Default=2.0): Number of standard deviations used for Bollinger Bands
  • KC length (Default=20): Number of bars used to calculate Keltner Channel, used for squeeze
  • KC multiplier (Default=1.5): Multiplier used for Keltner Channel
  • Use original TTM (Default=false): If true, changes indicator to the traditional TTM squeeze. If false, the indicator uses the modified TTM squeeze, with improved momentum calculation
  • Allow alerts (true/false): If false, prevents any alerts
  • Alert when squeeze begins (true/false): If true, sends alert on squeeze onset
  • Alert when squeeze is released (true/false): If true, sends alert when squeeze is released
  • Alert when trend fades (true/false): If true, sends alert when up or downtrend fades (as indicated by a darker green/red line on histogram)
  • Turn on alert message (true/false): If true, alerts will create a message box
  • Turn on alerts sound (true/false): If true, alerts will play a sound
  • Turn on alerts email (true/false): If true, alerts will send an email
Reviews 2
SamitR
1481
SamitR 2020.04.21 01:33 
 

I love this indicator...great work Sir

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SmartScalping is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or e
ScalpPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ScalpPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or emai
Smart Market Structure Toolkit
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Smart Market Structure Pro by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts toolkit with built-in multi-symbol scanner for MetaTrader 5. Break of structure, change of character, order blocks, fair value gaps, liquidity sweeps, premium and discount zones, ICT sessions, confluence scoring, AI trade ideas, and a traffic-light scanner across up to 30 pairs and four timeframes from one chart. Map SMC and ICT on the active chart while the built-in scanner monitors your full watchlist. Each cell shows BUY, S
ZAB Supply Demand MTF
Mr Adisorn Mayang
Indicators
ZAB Supply Demand MTF automatically detects institutional supply and demand zones across up to 9 timeframes and draws them directly on your chart. Based on Sam Seiden's methodology, this indicator identifies the exact zones where banks and institutions placed their orders. Why This Indicator? Unlike basic support/resistance tools, ZAB Supply Demand MTF classifies every zone by its formation pattern and merges overlapping zones from different timeframes into high-probability confluence areas. Key
Connix MT5
Garry James Goodchild
5 (1)
Indicators
Connix SMC Scanner by G-Labs — ICT and Smart Money Concepts multi-pair dashboard for MetaTrader 5. Order blocks, fair value gaps, break of structure, change of character, VWAP, premium and discount range, and multi-timeframe scanner from one chart. Connix scans multiple symbols across configurable timeframes and shows market structure status in an interactive table while drawing the same structures on the active chart. It is an analytical toolkit — you control every setting; it does not place
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Ziva LSE System
Hassan Abdullah Hassan Al Balushi
Indicators
ZIVA LSE System A Professional Liquidity & Structure Execution Framework Executive Overview ZIVA LSE System is a professionally engineered analytical framework designed to interpret market behavior through structural logic and liquidity dynamics. It is not positioned as a conventional indicator. Rather, it functions as a structured execution environment that organizes price action into a clear, disciplined decision-making model. The system is built to deliver consistency, clarity, and controlled
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Ehlers Instantaneous Trend
Libertas LLC
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Catch major price movements, early in the trend. Alerts you to enter at the likely beginning of a trend, and if it's incorrect, quickly alerts you to exit to limit any loss. Designed to capture large, profitable price movements, with early entrance to maximize your returns. As shown in screenshots, typical behavior is  several quick entrance/exists with small loss , and then  capture of a large trend with high profits .  The   Instantaneous Trend  indicator is a lag-reduced method to detect pri
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Libertas LLC
4.25 (8)
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Detect strength for uptrends and downtrends by tracking Buy Power and Sell Power. Stay on the right side of the market by being able to determine whether the market is in a bull or bear trend and how strong the trend is. Free download for a limited time! We hope you enjoy, with our very best wishes during this pandemic! Trend Trigger Factor  aims to ride out sideways movement, while positioning the trader in the correct side of the market to capture big trends when they occur. It was   origin
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WaveTrend Momentum Oscillator
Libertas LLC
5 (5)
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WaveTrend Momentum Oscillator is an upgrade to the popular and easy-to-use WaveTrend Oscillator. The WaveTrend Momentum Oscillator adds a momentum component to the original WaveTrend calculation, in order to provide faster and more accurate entry points during trendy market conditions. Do you prefer the original WaveTrend Oscillator? The WaveTrend Momentum Oscillator allows you to switch between momentum and original WT versions. Both provide valuable information depending on the market conditio
Modified VIX Fix MT5
Libertas LLC
4 (1)
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"The VIX Fix is a powerful indicator that detects   market bottoms for any asset " The VIX (volatility index) is a ticker symbol of implied volatility of the S&P 500, calculated by the Chicago Board Options Exchange. VIX is a popular measure of market risk, and is one of the best measures of market bottoms that currently exists. Unfortunately, it only exists for the S&P 500... The VIX   Fix   was published by Larry Williams in 2007, and it synthesizes a VIX volatility index for any asset (not j
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"The trend is your friend" is one of the best known sayings in investing, because capturing large trendy price movements can be extremely profitable. However, trading with the trend is often easier said than done, because many indicators are based on price reversals not trends. These aren't very effective at identifying trendy periods, or predicting whether trends will continue. We developed the Trendiness Index to help address this problem by indicating the strength and direction of price trend
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The Relative Momentum Index (RMI) was developed by Roger Altman, and introduced in his Feb 1993 article in Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. As its name suggests, Relative Momentum Index adds a momentum component to the traditional RSI, designed to increase reliability by decreasing spurious oscillations between defined overbought and oversold levels. This Relative Momentum Index indicator has 2 components. A change in RMI line color provides a warning signal for an upward or
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Libertas LLC
1 (1)
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True Choppiness Direction   determines if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or if it is trending, as well as the trend direction and strength   (green=up, red=down, grey=no trend) . The underlying algorithm is designed to detect trend movements even in the presence of noisy market data, please see screenshots. Trend strength is indicated by taller or shorter red/green fill. Choppiness index is range-bound between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). This is a custom algorithm designed
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Libertas LLC
5 (4)
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Two Period RSI compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a small tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Looking for RSI alerts? You can
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Libertas LLC
4.33 (3)
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Libertas LLC
4 (3)
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Libertas LLC
4.5 (2)
Indicators
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Libertas LLC
4.75 (4)
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Libertas LLC
5 (1)
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Libertas LLC
5 (1)
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"Wouldn't we all love to reliably know when a stock is starting to trend, and when it is in flat territory? An indicator that would somehow tell you to ignore the head fakes and shakeouts, and focus only on the move that counts?" The Choppiness Index is a non-directional indicator designed to determine if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or not choppy (trading within a trend in either direction). It is an oscillating indicator between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). There are man
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Libertas LLC
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Automate your charting with the All-In-One SRES channel indicator. This is a complete package designed to address 3 questions: (1) when to enter a trade, (2) what is a good exit point, and (3) what is the probabilistic likelihood of success of the trade. Longevity and Flexibility : The All-In-One SRES calculates and charts S upport, R esistance, E xpected range, and a S queeze channel, and is enormously flexible for many trading strategies. Each option is customizable to fit your strategy, and c
RSI Mirrors and Reflections
Libertas LLC
5 (9)
Indicators
"Battles between bulls and bears continue to influence price development long after the combat has ended, leaving behind a messy field that observant technicians can use to manage risk and find opportunities. Apply "trend mirror" analysis to examine these volatile areas, looking for past action to impact the current trend when price turns and crosses those boundaries." - Investopedia.com RSI Mirrors and Reflections is a robust technique using multiple RSI periods, mirrors and reflections based o
Fano Factor
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Fano Factor is a measure of the dispersion of the probability distribution of Fano noise, named after Ugo Fano, an Italian-American Physicist. Fans has applications in Particle Detection and Neuroscience for describing variability in complex multivariate data. In trading, we have discovered Fano can be used as a 'signal to noise' ratio, and can indicate the strength of price movements (i.e., price movement is greater than predicted by purely statistical measures). Like standard deviation, Fano F
Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator
Libertas LLC
Indicators
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modifica
StdATR Squeeze Channel
Libertas LLC
Indicators
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy." The StdATR Squeeze Channel combines standard
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Libertas LLC
5 (1)
Indicators
Two Period RSI + Alerts compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Alerts Email, message, and
SuperTrend Alerts
Libertas LLC
3 (4)
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SuperTrend Alerts adds alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, SuperTrend is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. SuperTrend is extremely popular for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Place a call when the price closes above the SuperTrend line, and place a put when the price closes below the SuperTrend line. These crossovers are highlighted by non-repainting up/down arrows. Alerts Email, message and s
True Choppiness Direction
Libertas LLC
5 (2)
Indicators
True Choppiness Direction determines if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or if it is trending, as well as the trend direction and strength (green=up, red=down, grey=no trend) . The underlying algorithm is designed to detect trend movements even in the presence of noisy market data, please see screenshots. Trend strength is indicated by taller or shorter red/green fill. Choppiness index is range-bound between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). This is a custom algorithm designed by u
Modified VIX Fix
Libertas LLC
Indicators
"The VIX Fix is a powerful indicator that detects market bottoms for any asset " The VIX (volatility index) is a ticker symbol of implied volatility of the S&P 500, calculated by the Chicago Board Options Exchange. VIX is a popular measure of market risk, and is one of the best measures of market bottoms that currently exists. Unfortunately, it only exists for the S&P 500... The VIX Fix was published by Larry Williams in 2007, and it synthesizes a VIX volatility index for any asset (not just the
Laguerre VIX Trend Extrema
Libertas LLC
5 (3)
Indicators
The  Laguerre VIX Trend Extrema   (LVTE)  indicator detects market tops and bottoms. As its name suggests, LVTE is a percentage price oscillator that identifies extreme ranges in market price. How to use:   Buy   when the indicator was in the lower "blue" range for more than 2 candles, and then moves up into grey.   Sell   when the indicator was in the upper "red" range, and then moves down into orange. Please see screenshots for examples! To make it simple, the indicator can show this by paint
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds adds an Adaptive Laguerre averaging algorithm and alerts to the widely popular SuperTrend indicator. As the name suggests, Laguerre SuperTrend Clouds (LSC) is a trending indicator which works best in trendy (not choppy) markets. The SuperTrend is an extremely popular indicator for intraday and daily trading, and can be used on any timeframe. Incorporating Laguerre's equation to this can facilitate more robust trend detection and smoother filters. The LSC uses the impro
Volume Accumulation Trend
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Looking for strong trend entrance and exit points of trends? This incorporates volume into price calculations for a fast entry/exit, showing how supply and demand factors are influencing price, and  giving you more insights than the average trader uses. The   Volume Accumulation Trend   indicator is a cumulative indicator that uses both   volume  and   price  to investigate whether an asset is growing or falling. It identifies differences between the price and the volume flow, which lets us kno
Choppiness Index MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
"Wouldn't we all love to reliably know when a stock is starting to trend, and when it is in flat territory? An indicator that would somehow tell you to ignore the head fakes and shakeouts, and focus only on the move that counts?" The Choppiness Index is a non-directional indicator designed to determine if the market is choppy (trading sideways) or not choppy (trading within a trend in either direction). It is an oscillating indicator between -50 (very trendy) and +50 (very choppy). There are man
Two Period RSI Alerts MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Two Period RSI + Alerts compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Alerts Email, message, and
RSI Mirrors and Reflections MT5
Libertas LLC
4 (1)
Indicators
"Battles between bulls and bears continue to influence price development long after the combat has ended, leaving behind a messy field that observant technicians can use to manage risk and find opportunities. Apply "trend mirror" analysis to examine these volatile areas, looking for past action to impact the current trend when price turns and crosses those boundaries." RSI Mirrors and Reflections is a robust technique using multiple RSI periods, mirrors and reflections based on RSI values to ind
Ehlers Instantaneous Trend MT5
Libertas LLC
Indicators
Catch major price movements, early in the trend. Alerts you to enter at the likely beginning of a trend, and if it's incorrect, quickly alerts you to exit to limit any loss. Designed to capture large, profitable price movements, with early entrance to maximize your returns. As shown in screenshots, typical behavior is several quick entrance/exists with small loss , and then capture of a large trend with high profits .  The Instantaneous Trend  indicator is a lag-reduced method to detect price t
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8518924 2021.03.08 13:22 
 

请问这个指标可以添加到手机MT5软件上吗

SamitR
1481
SamitR 2020.04.21 01:33 
 

I love this indicator...great work Sir

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