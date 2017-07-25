Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator MT5
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Libertas LLCLibertas LLC is a software company by enterprising math nerds. We make high quality and complex mathematical tools in a user-friendly and easy to use package for retail investors.
- Version: 1.4
- Updated: 11 March 2022
- Activations: 20
"The Squeeze indicator attempts to identify periods of consolidation in a market. In general the market is either in a period of quiet consolidation or vertical price discovery. By identifying these calm periods, we have a better opportunity of getting into trades with the potential for larger moves. Once a market enters into a "squeeze," we watch the overall market momentum to help forecast the market direction and await a release of market energy."
The Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator is a modification of John Carter's TTM Squeeze volatility indicator, designed to give faster entry points than the original. This indicator is designed to identify both entry and exit points for major price movements. Green and red histograms depict upward and downward price movements, respectively. Darker histogram bar colors indicate that the trend is fading. Black crosses on the midline signify price squeezes, while grey crosses signify a release from squeeze. Trade in the direction of the trend on the first grey cross after a squeeze. Exit when trend fades (darker green/red).
Do you prefer the original TTM Squeeze? This Modified TTM Squeeze Indicator allows you to switch between modified and traditional squeeze indicators.
Trading Strategies
There are many trading strategies described for the TTM Squeeze indicator, all of which can also be used with the Modified TTM Squeeze indicator. A simple effective strategy is described below:
- Wait for a squeeze period, which lasts at least 3 bars
- On the first grey bar (release from squeeze), trade in the direction of the trend. (i.e., if the Modified TTM Squeeze value is above zero, place a call; if the indicator value is below zero, place a put)
- Exit trade when price enters the next squeeze (risky) or when the trend fades, indicated by darker green/red histogram bars (conservative)
An excellent setup is when two or more major timeframes are in a squeeze. Enter the trade when the lower timeframe is released from the squeeze. For example, both 15min and 5min periods are in a squeeze period. Enter trade when 5min period is released from squeeze. While squeeze patterns in higher timeframes generally indicates a larger move, anecdotally in forex, TTM squeeze works best on the 4 hour period and shorter.
The Modified TTM Squeeze also pairs well with ADX indicators.
Parameters
- BB length (Default=20): Number of bars used to calculate Bollinger Bands, used for squeeze
- BB multiplier (Default=2.0): Number of standard deviations used for Bollinger Bands
- KC length (Default=20): Number of bars used to calculate Keltner Channel, used for squeeze
- KC multiplier (Default=1.5): Multiplier used for Keltner Channel
- Use original TTM (Default=false): If true, changes indicator to the traditional TTM squeeze. If false, the indicator uses the modified TTM squeeze, with improved momentum calculation
- Allow alerts (true/false): If false, prevents any alerts
- Alert when squeeze begins (true/false): If true, sends alert on squeeze onset
- Alert when squeeze is released (true/false): If true, sends alert when squeeze is released
- Alert when trend fades (true/false): If true, sends alert when up or downtrend fades (as indicated by a darker green/red line on histogram)
- Turn on alert message (true/false): If true, alerts will create a message box
- Turn on alerts sound (true/false): If true, alerts will play a sound
- Turn on alerts email (true/false): If true, alerts will send an email
I love this indicator...great work Sir