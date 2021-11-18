All TimeFrames CCI and RSI MT5

This indicator is based on the classical indicators: RSI (Relative Strangth Index) and CCI (Commodity Channel Index) and will be helpful for those who love and know how to use not a visual but digital representation of the indicators. The indicator shows values from each timeframe.

You will be able to change the main input parameters for each RSI and CCI for every TF.

Parameters

OverboughtLevel_R = 70;

OversoldLevel_R = 30;

OverboughtLevel_C = 100;

OversoldLevel_C = -100;

Example for M1: