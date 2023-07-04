Keltner Channel indicator for MT5

Keltner Channel is an oscillator like Bollinger Bands.

Keltner Channel is a very good tool to time entries for your strategy.

Keltner Channel displays a channel where price is supposed to stay unless we are in overbought or oversold situations.

Various strategies use Keltner Channel indicator successfully to spot overbought / oversold situations and look for reversals.

Keltner Channel indicator uses ATR to determine overbought and oversold situations.

Inputs of the indicator are:

KeltnerPeriod: period to be used for the moving average calculation

period to be used for the moving average calculation KeltnerDeviation : deviation to be used for calculation of upper and lower bands

: deviation to be used for calculation of upper and lower bands AtrPeriod: ATR period to be used for calculation of upper and lower bands