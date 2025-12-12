CVD Divergence – Professional Flow and Divergence Analysis

CVD Divergence is a technical indicator designed to detect reliable divergences between price and Cumulative Delta Volume (CVD). It accurately identifies moments when the real order flow does not confirm the price movement, revealing potential reversals, exhaustion points, and institutional manipulation.

The indicator combines aggressive volume analysis with structural price reading, delivering clear, objective, and early signals.

What the indicator does

CVD Divergence uses Cumulative Delta Volume to compare the direction of order flow with the direction of price. When both diverge significantly, the indicator marks the point on the chart and highlights the direction of the divergence.

It detects:

Bullish divergences (positive flow while price is falling)

Bearish divergences (negative flow while price is rising)

Buyer and seller exhaustion

False moves caused by institutional imbalances

Contexts where price may be artificially pressured

Why Cumulative Delta Volume is so powerful

CVD reveals the true intent of market participants.

Typical scenarios include:

Rising price with falling CVD indicates aggressive institutional selling despite apparent bullish movement

Falling price with rising CVD signals hidden accumulation and growing real demand

Large divergences between price and CVD often precede reversals and false breakouts

While price charts can deceive, cumulative delta rarely does.

The indicator translates this reading into practical, clear, and reliable signals.

Key Features

Automatic detection of divergences between price and accumulated delta

Visual highlighting of divergences with arrows showing the expected direction

Accurate CVD calculation based on aggressive volume

Clean and objective interface, easy to interpret

Optional alerts: pop-up, push notifications, and sound

Low CPU usage, even on multiple assets

Highly effective in Forex, Indices, Stocks, and Crypto

Who the indicator is designed for

Traders who want to anticipate reversals using flow evidence

Professionals who use institutional analysis and delta volume

Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders

Operators seeking strong confirmation before entering or exiting positions

Users who want clear, non-repainting, and objective signals

MQL5 Version

CVD Divergence was built exclusively for MetaTrader 5, ensuring: