Cvd Divergence

CVD Divergence – Professional Flow and Divergence Analysis

CVD Divergence is a technical indicator designed to detect reliable divergences between price and Cumulative Delta Volume (CVD). It accurately identifies moments when the real order flow does not confirm the price movement, revealing potential reversals, exhaustion points, and institutional manipulation.

The indicator combines aggressive volume analysis with structural price reading, delivering clear, objective, and early signals.

What the indicator does

CVD Divergence uses Cumulative Delta Volume to compare the direction of order flow with the direction of price. When both diverge significantly, the indicator marks the point on the chart and highlights the direction of the divergence.

It detects:

  • Bullish divergences (positive flow while price is falling)

  • Bearish divergences (negative flow while price is rising)

  • Buyer and seller exhaustion

  • False moves caused by institutional imbalances

  • Contexts where price may be artificially pressured

Why Cumulative Delta Volume is so powerful

CVD reveals the true intent of market participants.
Typical scenarios include:

  • Rising price with falling CVD indicates aggressive institutional selling despite apparent bullish movement

  • Falling price with rising CVD signals hidden accumulation and growing real demand

  • Large divergences between price and CVD often precede reversals and false breakouts

While price charts can deceive, cumulative delta rarely does.
The indicator translates this reading into practical, clear, and reliable signals.

Key Features

  • Automatic detection of divergences between price and accumulated delta

  • Visual highlighting of divergences with arrows showing the expected direction

  • Accurate CVD calculation based on aggressive volume

  • Clean and objective interface, easy to interpret

  • Optional alerts: pop-up, push notifications, and sound

  • Low CPU usage, even on multiple assets

  • Highly effective in Forex, Indices, Stocks, and Crypto

Who the indicator is designed for

  • Traders who want to anticipate reversals using flow evidence

  • Professionals who use institutional analysis and delta volume

  • Scalpers, day traders, and swing traders

  • Operators seeking strong confirmation before entering or exiting positions

  • Users who want clear, non-repainting, and objective signals

MQL5 Version

CVD Divergence was built exclusively for MetaTrader 5, ensuring:

  • High performance and stability

  • Full compatibility with EAs and other indicators

  • Fast and reliable execution

  • Stable, non-repainting signals


