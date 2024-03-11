Trading Range Break Out as Trend following

Dear User!

This is an EA developed based on the price action method using the Donchian channel combined with the trend following method. Trade multiple currency pairs at the same time.

Average profit over 2500% within five years (SL & TP settings depending on optimization process).

The advisor does not have grids, or martingale.... Set the ratio risk of drop balance The advisor Use a stop loss algorithm according to the ATR indicator. Expert advisors use trailing stop losses according to the ATR indicator to preserve profits. There is an optional trading time filter. Auto caculate lot size at open price each order and managerment lot size as ratio risk setup according with each symbol trade.

Requirements:

Trading pair: Multi Symbol (recommended for pairs with large trading volume including XAUUSD, USDJPY, ND100m)

Trading timeframe: 1H

Condition trading time frame: H1

Leverage: Any

Trading conditions: Satisfy the comparison conditions with time frame D1 & H1

Auto modyfi stop lot arcoding with ATR

Inputs:

Trading setting:

TRADING_TIMEFRAME: H1 *********** HIGH/LOW_PERIOD *********** HL_PERIOD: 26 PERIOD ( HIGH-LOW) HL_SHIFT: 1 *********** MA_FILTER *********** MA_DAY PERIOD: 20 *********** RSI_FILTER ***********

RSI_PERIOD: 14 RSI_SHIFT: 1 *********** RISK PROFILE *********** ATR_PERIDOD: 14 ATR_SHIFT:1 ATR_TIMEFRAME: H1 low risk hight risk SL_FACTOR: 4 2 TP_FACTOR: 16 16 TRAILLING_FACTOR: 4 4 INITIAL_RISK: 0.01(increase for high risk setup) *********** SYMBOL *********** XAUUSD, USDJPY, ND100m (Note: Enter a comma between the symbols you choose to trade *********** TIME_TRADING ***********

Chose_timetrade

tStart: off

tEnd: off

*********** Time_stop_at_end_week ***********

Stop at end of week:

stop at end hour of week:

Stop at end minute of week







