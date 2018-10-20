Primer Scalper EA

Primer Scalper

I'm not a Professional product developer. But my EA works Really great.

Sometimes this EA might not properly work on strategy testers. So don't rely on strategy tester results. No News filter added to this free version.

Check Signals- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/483091

(Subscribe to Signals for Best Results)


General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is 1h. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.

But I recommend to Subscribe Signals is the best rather than running this EA.

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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex GOLD Investor with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330! ) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Forex GOLD Investor is one of the best expert advisors developed to trade on GOLD(XAUUSD) in the forex market. Forex GOLD Investor consists of 3 trading systems . The first one is based on scalping trading strat
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DMITRII GRIDASOV
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PRO ADVANCED MULTI SCALPING EA - is fully automatic multi-pair trading system - very safe with steady growth. This profitable scalping EA is really one of the most stable system on the market at the present time - it takes around 60-90 trades per month.  Download EA Set_files for testing and trading: USDCHF Set_file GBPCHF Set_file GBPCAD Set_file GBPAUD Set_file EURCHF Set_file EURCAD Set_file EURAUD Set_file AUDCAD Set_file Features of EA: - Adjustable Volatility-Adaptive Stop Loss. - Fixe
HFT Prop EA
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HFT PROP EA is the High Frequency Trading Expert Advisor (EA/bot) designed to pass proprietary trading firms (prop firms) challenges which use stop orders to enter the trades when market is trending, It is basically designed for US30 just at opening of US30 in New York Session till it remain in its trending nature for 15-30 minutes, and using HFT PROP EA you can pass the challenge within few minutes for prop firms who doesn't have any lot size cap. To see its Live working you may check by signin
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Recovery Manager Pro is a system for recovering drawdowns from other advisors or from manually opened orders. RM Pro has the ability to automatically dynamically adjust. The trader needs to select the risk level and the advisor will work in fully automatic mode. Can work in drawdown recovery mode and standby mode! If another advisor generates a drawdown, RM Pro will disable it, lock the position and start the process of restoring the deposit using partial closures. In its trading, the advisor u
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This indicator shows the trend reversing point to get correct order. Red arrow and blue arrow help you to place your order. But we recommend take first signal from 1H or 4H higher time frame then go to smaller time frame 5M or 15M time frame and wait for same signal from Higher time frame then place your order. You can set the gap between candle and arrow. This is testing indicator.
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Dragon Scalping New EA with my new strategy. This is fully automated EA. Ask me for set files. Recommendations EA Settings : Use default settings or set files. Symbol : EURUSD or any Time Frame : 1M, 5M. Brokers : ECN brokers, low spread/commission, 1:500 leverage OR more. Minimum Deposit : $500 USD. USE PROPER MONEY MANAGEMENT CONTINUOUSLY WITHDRAW PROFITS. Settings LowLevel HighLevel PipStep Lots Multiply TakeProfit MaxOrders FAST SLOW MagicNumber #ViralEA #NoLoss
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Ultimate Price Predictor
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Dear Traders it's happy to launch this EA much as possible.  You can use various settings on this EA to maximize the profits. 100USD is enough for safe trading with small lot sizes. Enjoy the EA. Dollars will come to your hand. Feel free to ask any thing about the EA.  You can choose several modes to trading activities. Safe trading is included to the EA.  Your Equity is on safe hand with this EA.
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The EA strategy is based on  Zone Recovery , with simple inputs. - This EA is only using pending orders to execute the trades. - Using trailing stop and take profit levels to secure the profits. When you back testing the EA most of the time it might end up in losses. This happens because we must active the EA on London and New York time. Other trading sessions will make you lose. So keep manually filter the time. Update will available soon for the time filtering option.   Features The advantage
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This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included   and more coming! Super fast profit gaining EA.  Recommended equity Min 100USD Try demo version before use in real account.    For more info on the bonus scheme, contact me in private message! Traders who value clear entries Phases of increased volatility Markets that often move sideways
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