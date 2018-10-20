Primer Scalper EA

Primer Scalper





I'm not a Professional product developer. But my EA works Really great.

Sometimes this EA might not properly work on strategy testers. So don't rely on strategy tester results. No News filter added to this free version.



Check Signals- https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/483091

(Subscribe to Signals for Best Results)





General Recommendations

The minimum deposit is 100 USD, the recommended timeframe is 1h. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably with a latency of no more than 3.

But I recommend to Subscribe Signals is the best rather than running this EA.

