A good and reliable tool if you follow the rules of money management Developed according to its own strategy on a unique algorithm The indicator is completely sharpened for binary options Binary Luck is very easy to use, nothing needs to be configured Just add to the chart and you can start trading Perfect for both beginners and experienced traders Signals are simple and straightforward Up arrow buy Down arrow sale Recommended time of expiration and 1 candle For one deal no more than 3% of the deposit

The Binary Luck algorithm uses support and resistance levels...