Sneaky Busters 4

5

Unveil Market Secrets with Sneaky Busters on MetaTrader 4!

Delve deeper into the intricate world of trading with the Sneaky Busters indicator, specifically crafted to spotlight the sophisticated maneuvers of smart money and uncover hidden market trends.

Comprehensive Features:

1. Smart Money Accumulation & Distribution Detection:

Accurate Analysis: Identify key zones where smart money collects and disperses assets. These insights help you understand market sentiment and potential turning points.

Visual Signals: Clearly marked zones on your charts give a straightforward visual representation, making complex data easy to comprehend and act upon.

2. Higher Time Frame Confirmation:

Broader Perspective: Supplement your regular charts with insights from higher time frames. This multi-level analysis helps to reinforce trading ideas, allowing you to align your strategies with broader market movements.

Reduce Noise: Minimize market noise and focus on more reliable signals that matter, giving you a cleaner view for better strategy formulation.

3. Real-Time Alerts and Notifications:

Immediate Updates: Receive instant alerts when significant accumulation or distribution is detected, ensuring you’re always a step ahead.

Custom Alert Settings: Personalize your notifications to suit your trading style – whether you prefer email, sms or pop-up

Superior Experience:

Intuitive User Interface: The Sneaky Busters indicator is seamlessly integrated into the MT4 platform, designed for traders of all levels from beginners to experts. Easy installation means you can start right away.

Versatile Application: Suitable for any market and any time frame, Sneaky Busters adjusts to your specific trading needs, whether you’re into forex, stocks, or commodities.

Why Traders Love Sneaky Busters:

Empowerment Through Education: Forget guesswork. Learn to identify key market movements like a pro, enhancing your trading confidence and strategy development.

Embark on a trading journey equipped with the tools to decode market complexities. Sneaky Busters is your comprehensive partner in navigating the vast seas of trading opportunities.

Note: Trading inherently involves risks, and Sneaky Busters does not guarantee profitability. It's a tool designed to enhance your analysis and decision-making. Use it wisely, and consult with financial advisors as needed.

Get Sneaky. Be Smart. Start Today with Sneaky Busters!

Reviews 1
David T
302
David T 2024.10.12 03:39 
 

Mushfig has been very responsive to all my questions prior to purchase and has tried to accommodate my request or suggestions. Did a lot of testing after downloading the demo which helped me make the decision to purchase this. After purchase I was even more sure that I made the right decision to go ahead with this indicator. I honestly must say this in my opinion is a hidden gem and is way ahead of all the other indicators not only here but online in general. Not a stand alone but if you understand how to use it , it can be your go to indicator. Great addition to my other indicators and so helpful with providing confluence . Higher time frame option is one of it's main advantage . Still testing it but can't be more happy with this. One of my best purchase period...don't think I will need more as do not want to clutter my charts trying to keep it as simple as I can. Well done Mushfig!

Thanks Mushfig for sending me your free indicator looks great even after receiving it only a few minutes ago. Very nice !

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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
FFx Ichimoku Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Price above/below Cloud (Kumo) Green square + Red bo
FFx MA Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: MA pointing Up/Down Green square + Red border: MA po
FFx ParabolicSAR Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs. Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered. Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green square: Price above PSAR Red square: Price below PSAR Options
FFx CCI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: CCI above/below levels (ie. 100/-100) Grey square: C
FFx ADX Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: ADX above level Grey square: ADX below level Red bor
FFx Candles Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: bullish/bearish candle Options available in the FFx Dashboard Alerter
More from author
Ultimate Nexus Point Reversal
Mushfiq Faysal
Indicators
I'm not here to sell you dreams or promise you'll quit your job next month. This indicator identifies three proprietary patterns that 99% of traders have never seen before. Why? Because I discovered them myself and spent countless hours refining the detection algorithm to only show you the absolute best setups. I've included 11 real chart screenshots across different assets. Go ahead—try to spot these patterns yourself. If you can identify them without the indicator, then congratulations. You ha
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David T
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David T 2024.10.12 03:39 
 

Mushfig has been very responsive to all my questions prior to purchase and has tried to accommodate my request or suggestions. Did a lot of testing after downloading the demo which helped me make the decision to purchase this. After purchase I was even more sure that I made the right decision to go ahead with this indicator. I honestly must say this in my opinion is a hidden gem and is way ahead of all the other indicators not only here but online in general. Not a stand alone but if you understand how to use it , it can be your go to indicator. Great addition to my other indicators and so helpful with providing confluence . Higher time frame option is one of it's main advantage . Still testing it but can't be more happy with this. One of my best purchase period...don't think I will need more as do not want to clutter my charts trying to keep it as simple as I can. Well done Mushfig!

Thanks Mushfig for sending me your free indicator looks great even after receiving it only a few minutes ago. Very nice !

Mushfiq Faysal
318
Reply from developer Mushfiq Faysal 2024.10.12 05:03
Thank you so much for your kind review. I'm thrilled to hear that you find the indicator to be a valuable addition to your trading tools. This indicator is designed to help us truly understand the big picture of the market, allowing us to grasp the correct price direction and make informed decisions. I hope that this tool assists all of us in achieving a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics and supports our common goal of reaching financial independence. Thank you again for your feedback, and I'm delighted that you're satisfied with your purchase. Best regards, Mushfiq
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