Force Directional

Force Directional

The Force Directional technical indicator is based on the idea of assembling a set of elements that can be used to assist the trader in measuring the relative strength of price movement and, at the same time, identify and follow the directionality of the trend.

The indicator consists of a slow oscillator (black line), a fast oscillator (gray line), and an exponential midline with reduced values that acts as a signal line (blue line), identifying reversals in movement and also serving as a directional guide. The indicator's oscillators move above or below the value of 100, comparing, in different terms and timeframes, the closing of the last price with a previous closing, regardless of the time horizon.

This indicator is particularly effective in identifying trend reversals and can be successfully used on any timeframe. However, it is advisable to use it on longer time frames to more accurately assess the strength of a movement or trend in order to make more informed decisions.

How to Use:
The recommended strategy is to enter long when the slow oscillator crosses the signal line upwards with a value below 100 and short when it crosses the signal line downwards with a value above 100. The greater the extension of the value, the more effective the entry will be. Maintain a long position as long as the slow oscillator is above the signal line, and short as long as the slow oscillator is below the signal line.

Key Patterns:
The Bubble: Often anticipates trend reversal or highlights position unwinding. It forms when the fast oscillator crosses the slow one upwards (predicting an upward trend) or downwards (predicting a downward trend). Bubbles are valuable indicators of trend strength and an impending end to them.

Divergence: When Force Directional diverges from price movements, it can be interpreted as a leading indicator of potential highs (when Force Directional decreases while prices rise) or lows (when Force Directional rises while prices fall).
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Indicators
****** Easy to understand, correct Trade direction indicator, quick and easy to visualize******* BING Proper Path Indicator(BPP) will show BUY/SELL signals on-screen in an easy-to-understand 'Traffic Light' format. Provides a final 'reassurance' and 'peace of mind' for taking an educated, high probability, low-risk, trade decision. In the same way, you use a rearview mirror for instantaneous information while taking a driving decision, the same way BING Proper Path Indicator(BPP) will help you
BING Risk Reward Indicator
Fernando Huezo
Indicators
Risk Reward ratio indicator for MT4  BING Risk Reward indicator is a powerful, basic, very needed tool for every trader. Clearly visualize Open Price , Stop Loss , and Top Profit levels on your graphs with easy-to-see colors and trendlines. Does BING Risk Reward show alerts? Of course! BING Risk Reward Indicator offers all Alerts available for the MT4 platform(Email, Popups, Sound, and Push). It shows alerts on Open Price , Stop Loss , and Top Profit. That way, besides easily seeing what is go
The channels
Mansour Rahkhofteh
Indicators
Counter trade type indicator. Jcounter can capture the timing of the trend collapse phase. There are signs of a trend collapse. It is the world standard to confirm the sign with LSMA adopted by Jcounter. The numerical setting of LSMA is very important, but after many years of verification, the numerical value was identified and completed. When the trend starts, the rising market moves like a support, and the falling market moves like a resistance. Gradually overtake the candlestick and
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IRDeS 1 0
Jan Carlos Pagano
Indicators
The IRDeS (Distance and Spike Detection Indicator) is a strength and distance indicator from the zero level that allows entering the market with near-perfect timing. It consists of a continuous blue line that detects the distance and volatility from the zero level and a histogram, red above the zero level and green below the zero level, measuring the intensity and strength of trading in a specific candle, generating a strong push, a "spike," at a specific point on the chart. The IRDeS is a valua
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