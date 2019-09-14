Reversal zones x2

The indicator looks for buying and selling zones, where a deal can be opened with a minimal stop loss and a better Risk Reward Ratio. The indicator is based on qualitative search of the Double top/Double bottom pattern.


Indicator operation principle

  1. Looks for local tops/bottoms which can potentially become a Reversal zone
  2. It waits for an impulse movement that would exceed the Reversal zone and draws a red/blue wide rectangle
  3. Within the Reversal zone, it looks for the strongest area of the zone - Main level.

Further actions of the trader:

  1. Wait for the price to return to the Reversal zone (retest) and touches the Main level.
  2. Find any reversal candlestick pattern near the Main level. This can be done with the help of the Pivot Point Reversal x2 indicator
  3. Open a deal. Set the stop loss to a zone. Set the take profit based on the TakeProfit Levels x2 or MACD_stopper x2 indicator
  4. Manage the deal manually or wait to receive TP/SL


Setting up the indicator

  • Days painting - the number of days in a row to look for Reversal zones and Main levels.
  • Min zone width, pip - the minimum width of a zone. 100 pips are optimal for most instruments. For indices and oil - 30 pips.
  • Min impulse width, pip - the minimum distance the price should pass after leaving a Reversal zone for this zone to be formed. 100 pips are optimal for most instruments. For indices and oil - 30 pips.
  • Fill square - fill the Reversal zones. Recommended value is "false".
  • Find Main Level in reversal zones - search for the Main level in reversal zones. Recommended value is "true", since the Main level is the most important point in a reversal zone.
  • Cut far zones - trim distant Reversal zones. Default is "true".
  • Buy reversal zone color - color of a Reversal zone for buying.
  • Buy Main Level color - color of the Main level for buying.
  • Sell reversal zone color - color of a Reversal zone for selling.
  • Sell Main Level color - color of the Main level for selling.

There is also a free version of the indicator working on USDCAD only - https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/29819

P.S. If you have any questions about the operation of the indicator, feel free to ask them in the Comments or in private messages.

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Miraculous Indicator – 100% Non-Repaint Forex and Binary Tool Based on Gann Square of Nine This video introduces the Miraculous Indicator , a highly accurate and powerful trading tool specifically developed for Forex and Binary Options traders. What makes this indicator unique is its foundation on the legendary Gann Square of Nine and Gann's Law of Vibration , making it one of the most precise forecasting tools available in modern trading. The Miraculous Indicator is fully non-repaint, meaning t
All in One Trade
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All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) – Since 2015. The All-in-One Trade Indicator (AOTI) determines daily targets for EURUSD, EURJPY, GBPUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURCAD, EURAUD, AUDJPY, GBPAUD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, and USDJPY. All other modules work with any trading instruments. The indicator includes various features, such as Double Channel trend direction, Price channel, MA Bands, Fibo levels, Climax Bar detection, and others. The AOTI indicator is based on several trading strategies, and
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ECM Elite Channel is a volatility-based indicator, developed with a specific time algorithm, which consists of finding possible corrections in the market. This indicator shows two outer lines, an inner line (retracement line) and an arrow sign, where the channel theory is to help identify overbought and oversold conditions in the market. The market price will generally fall between the boundaries of the channel. If prices touch or move outside the channel, it's a trading opportunity. The ind
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