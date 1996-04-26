Start Signal is one of the most reliable tools for trading in the financial markets

With the help of Start Signal, you can trade both Bnary Options and other markets Such as Forex

Initially, Start Signal was developed for Binary Options

But during the trading, it was decided that it is also well suited for scalping

Moreover, it provides good accuracy

Perfect for both beginners and experienced traders

The signals are extremely simple and straightforward

You don't need to analyze a lot of information

It's enough just to enter without delay at the signal

Important (if you do not have time to open a deal at the right time, it is better not to enter there will be many more signals not worth the risk)

Signals When a new candle is opened, a signal arrow

appears Upward is a signal for an increase

Downward is a signal for a decrease Recommended expiration time 1 candle of the current (used timeframe) Settings Star Signal Period 2 Standard period that showed good results

This parameter can be adjusted to suit your needs strategy and your trading style

Star Signal is an individual development with high quality and hope

Thank you for your interest.

Good luck and profit.

Best regards, Yaroslav Varankin.