Star Signal
- Indicators
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Yaroslav VarankinI love to trade in the financial market and everything connected with it. I also like programming, this is my hobby in my free time.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Initially, Start Signal was developed for Binary Options
But during the trading, it was decided that it is also well suited for scalping
Moreover, it provides good accuracy
Perfect for both beginners and experienced traders
The signals are extremely simple and straightforward
You don't need to analyze a lot of information
It's enough just to enter without delay at the signal
Important (if you do not have time to open a deal at the right time, it is better not to enter there will be many more signals not worth the risk)
Signals When a new candle is opened, a signal arrow
appears Upward is a signal for an increase
Downward is a signal for a decrease Recommended expiration time 1 candle of the current (used timeframe) Settings Star Signal Period 2 Standard period that showed good results
This parameter can be adjusted to suit your needs strategy and your trading style
Star Signal is an individual development with high quality and hope
Thank you for your interest.
Good luck and profit.
Best regards, Yaroslav Varankin.