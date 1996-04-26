Trend Analytics
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Trend Analytics is a technical analysis indicator that allows you to determine with sufficient probability when a trend and its direction or flat prevail in the foreign exchange market. The indicator is built on special algorithms. The dignity of which you see in the screenshots. The indicator can work on any timeframe, but to minimize the likelihood of false signals, you should set a timeframe from H15 and higher. In this case, you should use a small stop loss to protect against false signals.