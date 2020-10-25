The PatternMMB trading indicator finds the most common candlestick analysis patterns and provides trading recommendations based on them. The PatternMMB trading indicator is designed to search for candlestick patterns on the price chart and issue trading recommendations depending on the nature of the found candlestick pattern. It is also possible to send sound notifications when all or any of the selected patterns appear, with an explanation of the pattern and its interpretation. In addition, the line and arrow colors have been added to the settings.

The indicator can identify the following patterns:

bearish and bullish harami;

penetrating line;

absorption;

cloud clearance;

morning Star;

hammer;

penetrating line;

hanged;

absorption;

dark clouds;

evening Star;

falling star.

The PatternMMB trading indicator is recommended to be used on timeframes from H4 and older, as candlestick analysis demonstrates the greatest efficiency on higher timeframes.







