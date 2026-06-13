M1 Quantum

Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant, included free with this product.)

Developer Note: After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest recommended settings (set file), trading tips, and an invitation to our VIP Support Group, where you can connect with other M1 Quantum users.

MT5 Version Is Avaialble : Visit MT5

M1 Quantum is a professional M1 trading system that provides fast and accurate trading signals with built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and smart money management.

M1 Quantum is contain professional money management designed to grow up account fast by focusing on continues win.

Key features of M1 Quantion Indicator

  • Designed for M1 Time Frame and all Major Pairs
  • All trade has stop loss and take profit
  • Money Management implement and guide trader how to trade by that much easy.
  • High win rate , high rate of continues win 
  • No repaint, No lag
  • Easy to understand for any kind of traders

To use M1 Quantum, you will need M1 Quantum Assistant. This powerful tool is available FREE for all M1 Quantum purchasers.

Download M1 Quantum Assistant

MT5 Version Of M1 Quantum Available : Open

Join my MQL5 channel for the latest updates and new product releases.

The price will increase to $149 next week.

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4.27 (11)
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Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal  (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant , included free with this product.) Version 1.4 is game changer, default setting adjusted for GBPUSD M1 Price Plan: Current Price: $169 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $189 Planned Retail Price: $299 Developer Note:  After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest  recommended settings (set file) , trading tips, and an invitation to our  VIP Support Group , where y
M1 Quantum EA MT5
Hamed Dehgani
Experts
Pricing Plan: Current Price: $499 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $599 Planned Retail Price: $1,499 Please contact me after your purchase to receive a personalized trading plan and the most suitable setup based on your account size and risk tolerance. M1 Quantum EA is a fully automated trading robot based on the successful M1 Quantum trading strategy. It scans the market, finds high-quality entries, and manages trades automatically with built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit. Key Features
Strategy Assistant MT5
Hamed Dehgani
5 (2)
Indicators
Product News:   Strategy Assistant has been upgraded to the new Version 1.9 with faster performance, a redesigned professional interface, and improved user experience. Developer Note:   Strategy Assistant is under continuous development with regular upgrades and improvements, Next update: Adding Strategy Agent (intelligent combinations of multiple strategies). Pricing Note: The current price remains at $50 for the first 100 users , after which the price will increase to $100 . Strategy Assistan
Break Out Explosion MT5
Hamed Dehgani
5 (2)
Indicators
Develope Note :  Break Out Explosion is in  discount  mode for limited time,  next price : 69$ Symbols:  USDCHF, USDJPY , XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPJPY ( I Love USDCHF_H1 ) Timeframes:  H1, H4, D1 Important features : No repaint, no lag, indirection signal, multi confirmation Safety : signals contain stop loss , take profit and respect risk to reward rule Includes: Free Multi-Time-Frame Scanner (After purchasing this product, simply send me a screenshot via private message and I will p
Range Explosion MT5
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
About Range Explosion Range Explosion is a powerful and free trading tool designed to detect market ranges, draw precise support and resistance zones, and identify breakout opportunities with accuracy and style. It is a part of the Break Out Explosion Project, offering traders a reliable and visually advanced solution for both beginners and professionals. If you are interested in breakout trading concepts, check out the advanced tool designed to detect trendline breakouts in the direction of the
FREE
RSI Assistant MT5
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
RSI Assistant MT5 – Advanced RSI Trading Tool Key Features Smart RSI Visualization – Clearly highlights overbought and oversold zones with smooth color-filled areas Advanced Signal Detection – Displays bullish and bearish arrows with different colors based on RSI zone strength (70, 80, 90 / 30, 20, 10 levels) Zone-Based Alerts – Receive separate alerts depending on the strength of RSI signals in different zones Multi-Timeframe RSI Panel – Monitor RSI values across M15, M30, H1, and H4 using inte
FREE
Lot Assistant MT5
Hamed Dehgani
Utilities
Lot Assistant MT5 Introduction Smart Lot Size Calculation Based on Risk Dollar and Stop Loss Fast One-Click Trading with Automatic Stop Loss Placement Simple and Clean Trading Panel Inspired by MetaTrader One Click Trading Lot Assistant MT5 is a free trading utility designed to help traders manage risk and open trades quickly. The panel is inspired by the familiar MetaTrader One Click Trading tool that many traders already use for fast execution. In addition to quick Buy and Sell buttons, this t
FREE
Range Explosion
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
About Range Explosion Range Explosion is a powerful and free trading tool designed to detect market ranges, draw precise support and resistance zones, and identify breakout opportunities with accuracy and style. It is a part of the Break Out Explosion Project, offering traders a reliable and visually advanced solution for both beginners and professionals. MT5 Version of this product is available here : Download If you are interested in breakout trading concepts, check out the advanced tool desig
FREE
MA Assistant MT5
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
MA Assistant MT5 Introduction Visual Trend Detection – Instantly identify bullish and bearish market movements using smooth and colorful chart zones MA Crossover Alerts – Receive real-time alerts when fast and slow moving averages cross Multi-Timeframe MA Heat Map – Analyze moving average conditions across multiple timeframes in one clear table MA Difference Measurement – Displays the difference between two moving averages every 10 candles to help measure trend strength and momentum Professiona
FREE
Strategy Assistant MT4
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
Strategy Assistant Introduction 15 Powerful Trading Strategies in One Smart Indicator Easy setup with no complex settings Fast calculations with the ability to manage drawings and alerts for a wide range of trading strategies on a single chart. MT5 Version : Open Strategy Assistant   is a powerful   all-in-one   trading tool designed to help traders analyze the market using some of the most popular and effective strategies used by professional traders. Instead of installing multiple indicators a
Break Out Explosion
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
Develope Note :   Break Out Explosion is contain Free Trade Assistant can do auto trade based on this strategy Symbols:  USDCHF, USDJPY , XAUUSD,   GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPJPY ( I Love USDCHF_H1 ) Timeframes:  H1, H4, D1 Important features : No repaint, no lag, indirection signal, multi confirmation Safety : signals contain stop loss , take profit and respect risk to reward rule Includes: Free Multi-Time-Frame Scanner (After purchasing this product, simply send me a screenshot via private me
Lot Assistant MT4
Hamed Dehgani
Utilities
Lot Assistant MT5 Introduction Smart Lot Size Calculation Based on Risk Dollar and Stop Loss Fast One-Click Trading with Automatic Stop Loss Placement Simple and Clean Trading Panel Inspired by MetaTrader One Click Trading Lot Assistant MT5 is a free trading utility designed to help traders manage risk and open trades quickly. The panel is inspired by the familiar MetaTrader One Click Trading tool that many traders already use for fast execution. In addition to quick Buy and Sell buttons, this t
FREE
MA Assistant MT4
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
MA Assistant MT4 Introduction Visual Trend Detection   – Instantly identify bullish and bearish market movements using smooth and colorful chart zones MA Crossover Alerts   – Receive real-time alerts when fast and slow moving averages cross Multi-Timeframe MA Heat Map   – Analyze moving average conditions across multiple timeframes in one clear table MA Difference Measurement   – Displays the difference between two moving averages every 10 candles to help measure trend strength and momentum Prof
FREE
RSI Assistant MT4
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
RSI Assistant MT4 – Advanced RSI Trading Tool Key Features Smart RSI Visualization   – Clearly highlights overbought and oversold zones with smooth color-filled areas Advanced Signal Detection   – Displays bullish and bearish arrows with different colors based on RSI zone strength (70, 80, 90 / 30, 20, 10 levels) Zone-Based Alerts   – Receive separate alerts depending on the strength of RSI signals in different zones Multi-Timeframe RSI Panel   – Monitor RSI values across M15, M30, H1, and H4 us
FREE
Prop Firm Trade Assistant
Hamed Dehgani
Utilities
Test It on the Live Market Before You Buy :  This product includes a FREE trial version that you can download directly and use on a Demo account . Test all features under real market conditions before purchasing. You can find the download links in the first comment of this product. Prop Firm Trade Assistant   is a professional chart panel built for traders who want to   pass and protect prop firm accounts   with clear rules, controlled risk, and clean execution. Is product sutiable for you ?  
M1 Quantum EA
Hamed Dehgani
Experts
Pricing Plan: Current Price: $499 (Early Adopter Offer) Next Planned Price: $599 Planned Retail Price: $1,499 Please contact me after your purchase to receive a personalized trading plan and the most suitable setup based on your account size and risk tolerance. M1 Quantum EA is a fully automated trading robot based on the successful M1 Quantum trading strategy. It scans the market, finds high-quality entries, and manages trades automatically with built-in Stop Loss and Take Profit. Key Features
Trading View Extension MT5
Hamed Dehgani
Indicators
Trading View Extention Bring TradingView-style drawing and analysis tools directly to your MetaTrader chart Use unlimited charts without platform limitations Create and manage unlimited alerts based on custom conditions Use popular TradingView-style indicators inside MetaTrader After purchase, you will receive an additional folder containing TradingView-style indicators along with installation guidance. Introduction Trading View Extension is a professional indicator designed to bring advanced T
Prop Firm Trade Assistant MT5
Hamed Dehgani
Utilities
Test It on the Live Market Before You Buy :  This product includes a FREE trial version that you can download directly and use on a Demo account . Test all features under real market conditions before purchasing. You can find the download links in the first comment of this product. Prop Firm Trade Assistant is a professional chart panel built for traders who want to pass and protect prop firm accounts with clear rules, controlled risk, and clean execution. Is product sutiable for you ? This pro
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