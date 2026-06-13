M1 Quantum
- Indicators
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Hamed DehganiI’m Hamed, a professional MQL4/MQL5 developer with 18 years of experience in creating Expert Advisors, Indicators, and trading tools for MetaTrader platforms.
- Version: 1.3
- Activations: 5
Live Trading Signals Using M1 Quantum : Signal (Trade executed automatically by the Quantum Trade Assistant, included free with this product.)
Developer Note: After your purchase, please contact me to receive the latest recommended settings (set file), trading tips, and an invitation to our VIP Support Group, where you can connect with other M1 Quantum users.
MT5 Version Is Avaialble : Visit MT5
M1 Quantum is a professional M1 trading system that provides fast and accurate trading signals with built-in Stop Loss, Take Profit, and smart money management.
M1 Quantum is contain professional money management designed to grow up account fast by focusing on continues win.
Key features of M1 Quantion Indicator
- Designed for M1 Time Frame and all Major Pairs
- All trade has stop loss and take profit
- Money Management implement and guide trader how to trade by that much easy.
- High win rate , high rate of continues win
- No repaint, No lag
- Easy to understand for any kind of traders
To use M1 Quantum, you will need M1 Quantum Assistant. This powerful tool is available FREE for all M1 Quantum purchasers.
MT5 Version Of M1 Quantum Available : Open
Join my MQL5 channel for the latest updates and new product releases.
The price will increase to $149 next week.