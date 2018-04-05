Vortex Turbo EA

Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex”

Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martingale and averaging grid, while each position fully protected by a built-in Stop-Loss — ensuring a perfect balance between power, precision, and safety.

It is very important!, please write me a private message after purchasing the expert. I will send you instructions with all the necessary recommendations.

First 20 copies available for $375, next price $455 (Final Price $1999)

When you purchase the Vortex Turbo Expert Advisor, you’ll opportunity to receive a free license for any one of my other EAs, linked to three trading account numbers of your choice (Bonus experts are sent as file directly in .ex format) 

Ask conditions in private messages https://www.mql5.com/en/users/stanislav110685

Check out the live results here:

Normal Risk https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2351471

$10 000 Real Account https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345752

ICMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2345754

Please request the link to the MyFx-book signal in private messages (it cannot be published here).

MANUAL (Instruction)

Core Technologies

Tri-Layer Neural Logic — integrates momentum recognition, volatility mapping, and adaptive filtration to detect short-term opportunities and micro-movements in gold before they form on the chart.

True Multi-Layer Scalping Engine — built around a scalping framework for XAUUSD, combining controlled averaging and a measured martingale structure to maximize recovery potential while maintaining strategic discipline.

Defined Risk Protection — although the system uses averaging and martingale logic, every position is secured by a clearly defined stop-loss. Stop-loss distances are relatively wide to ensure stable operation and to give trades enough space to breathe during volatility.

Auto-Adapting Filters — the expert continuously adjusts its internal parameters in response to changes in liquidity, volatility, and session dynamics, maintaining optimal performance across all market phases.

Plug-and-Play Configuration — includes pre-optimized risk profiles, simplified user parameters.


What Makes Vortex Turbo Unique

Unlike its predecessors, Aura Ultimate isn’t just a refined version — it’s a new neural framework, redesigned from the ground up to perceive market behavior through multi-context pattern recognition.

Core Focus              Advanced neural scalping intelligence designed to exploit short-term movements and micro-trends on XAUUSD, using controlled averaging and a moderated martingale structure for efficient position recovery.                
Architecture
 A multi-layer hybrid neural ensemble combining deep learning, pattern recognition, and volatility mapping to achieve precise and adaptive trade timing.
Strategy Engine
 A dual-core scalping system operating simultaneously with layered risk control — with a third adaptive mode currently in development to further enhance entry precision and trade recovery logic.
Market Scope
 Optimized for gold (XAUUSD), dynamically adapting to different volatility regimes — from calm, narrow ranges to sharp breakout phases.
Risk Control
 Each trade is safeguarded by a fixed stop-loss, ensuring capital protection. While the EA uses averaging and martingale mechanics, stop-loss distances are intentionally broader to allow trades the necessary room during volatility.
Self-Optimization
 A continuous self-learning mechanism recalibrates internal parameters according to changes in liquidity, volatility, and session activity, maintaining stability and consistency over time.
Execution Speed
 Ultra-lightweight, asynchronous architecture built for high-speed execution and stability.
Flexibility
 Predefined risk profiles (conservative, balanced, aggressive) allow traders to adapt Vortex Turbo’s logic to any trading style or capital management plan.
Integration-Ready
 A future-proof neural framework designed to integrate new predictive layers, volatility models, and external AI modules as they evolve.
Transparency
 Every trade decision is logged and traceable — no hidden logic, only verifiable neural analysis and real-time trading transparency.

Vortex Turbo is designed for long-term, reliable performance, powered by neural network algorithms. Its innovative design ensures no risky strategies, making it a safe option for automated trading. 

Info:

  • Working trading pairs: XAUUSD(GOLD)
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Minimal recommended deposit: $1000 and above
  • Min leverage 1:30 (for low risk trading only) 
  • Recommended Leverage 1:100 and higher
  • Works with any broker, though an ECN low spreads broker is recommended

Features:

  • Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade
  • Stable results with 99.9% quality quotes
  • Works on most brokers, but performs best with low-spread ECN brokers for higher speed and accuracy.
  • Easy to install and use
  • Complies with FIFO rules 

Important Notes Before Purchase:

  • A stop loss is a normal and essential part of the strategy — it’s not an error. The system uses a martingale grid, but a limited and fully protected one: it opens additional positions, but the grid is capped and controlled, the risk is managed and the account is not exposed to unlimited drawdown like in classic martingale systems.
  • So if someone expects trading without any stop losses at all, this EA is not suitable. Losses will happen — that’s part of safe grid trading with SL protection.
  • Performance should always be evaluated over an entire month or longer, not by looking at a few days.
  • Short-term losses or pauses in trading for 2-3 days are normal, EA have periods without trades — this is intentional. It waits when the model detects uncertainty or unstable market structure. 
  • It’s important to rely on real signals, not the backtest. The Strategy Tester is used only for optimization, not for predicting future performance.
  • For moderate risk, the recommended minimum deposit is $1,000
  • There is no online support. I respond within 24 hours. On weekends there may be delays of up to 48 hours. So if you need online support in real time, unfortunately I do not provide it!

    Pricing Policy:

    The number of copies for sale will be limited, to maintain the exclusivity of the expert! 

    Risk Warning: Past performance does not guarantee future results. No trading system is immune to losses. Backtests and historical performance are for illustration only. Use proper risk management and test the EA on demo before live deployment.

