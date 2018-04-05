Vortex Turbo EA

Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martingale and averaging grid, while each position fully protected by a built-in Stop-Loss — ensuring a perfect balance between power, precision, and safety.

Tri-Layer Neural Logic — integrates momentum recognition, volatility mapping, and adaptive filtration to detect short-term opportunities and micro-movements in gold before they form on the chart.

True Multi-Layer Scalping Engine — built around a scalping framework for XAUUSD, combining controlled averaging and a measured martingale structure to maximize recovery potential while maintaining strategic discipline.

Defined Risk Protection — although the system uses averaging and martingale logic, every position is secured by a clearly defined stop-loss. Stop-loss distances are relatively wide to ensure stable operation and to give trades enough space to breathe during volatility.

Auto-Adapting Filters — the expert continuously adjusts its internal parameters in response to changes in liquidity, volatility, and session dynamics, maintaining optimal performance across all market phases.

Plug-and-Play Configuration — includes pre-optimized risk profiles, simplified user parameters.