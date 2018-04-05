Doubling Force EA

The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals

Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort.





Key Features:

1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:

- Combines a classic Martingale strategy with the flexibility to follow the **main trend direction**.

- Traders can manually set the desired position type (**Buy** or **Sell**) through the input section to align with the market's primary trend.

- Adjustments to position type take effect immediately for the next order.





2. Real-Time Parameter Adjustment:

- While the EA is running, traders can modify key parameters, including:

- **Lot Size**

- **Profit Points**

- **Loss Points**

- **Profit and Loss Line Style** - **Profit and Loss Line Width** - **Profit and Loss Line Color*



- Changes are seamlessly applied to the next order for maximum flexibility.





3. Optimized for BTCUSD:

- Specially tailored to trade BTCUSD with the following best practices:

- **Spot the Trend:** Use analysis tools to determine the primary direction (Buy or Sell).

- **Optimal Trading Times:** Night hours (11 PM to 6 AM server time) and weekends for reduced volatility.

- Extensive testing is still required for other pairs.





4. Customizable Risk Management:

- Fully configurable settings, including **Initial Lot Size**, **Profit Points**, and **Loss Points**, to suit your risk tolerance and trading style.

- Built-in lot size cap to prevent overexposure during extended losing streaks.





5. Universal Timeframe Compatibility:

- Works on **any timeframe** since it does not rely on time-based signals.





6. User-Friendly Design:

- Ideal for both novice and experienced traders with clear inputs and easy customization.





---





Why Doubling Force EA Stands Out:





- Developed by a professional trader and developer.

- Extensively tested on BTCUSD to deliver reliable performance under real-world conditions.

- Empowers traders to align the EA with their market analysis and adapt to changing trends effortlessly.

---





How to Get Maximum Benefit:





1. Spot the Trend:

- Use your preferred analysis tools to identify the **main large market direction** (Bullish or Bearish).

- Set the **Buy** or **Sell** position type in the EA's input section.





2. Real-Time Adjustments:

- Modify position type, lot size, or profit/loss points while the EA is running.

- Your changes will take effect in the **next order** that opens.







Follow Recommended Settings:

Pair: BTCUSD (recommended).

Best Trading Times: Night sessions (11 PM to 6 AM server time) and weekends.

Leverage: Maximum leverage (e.g., 1:500 or higher).

Minimum Balance: $5000 (smaller balances are possible but require caution). I set inputs for BTCUSD for Profit and Loss @ 10000 points for profit and 9500 points for Loss Make loss points smaller than profit points (it is done by default





---





Important Notes:





- **BTCUSD Focus:** While BTCUSD is the recommended pair, trading other pairs requires significant testing for optimal performance.

- **Adaptability:** The ability to adjust the EA mid-operation ensures you can adapt to market changes without stopping the EA.

- **Demo Testing:** Always test the EA on a demo account to ensure it aligns with your trading goals before moving to live trading.





**Risk Disclaimer:**

The EA employs a Martingale strategy, which involves inherent risks due to lot size escalation during losing streaks. Trade responsibly and ensure you have a sufficient account balance to withstand market fluctuations.





---

Take Control of Your Trading Success!

With **Doubling Force EA**, you’re in the driver’s seat. Whether you’re identifying trends, adjusting risk, or optimizing BTCUSD performance, this EA is your ultimate partner for smarter, more profitable trading. I use Exness Broker .... PRO account.....

you can open account from here https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/tmv8umv8



For Further Help contact me on Telegram https://t.me/amerjaradat



