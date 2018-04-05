Doubling Force EA
- Experts
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- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Doubling Force EA
The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals
Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort.
Key Features:
1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:
- Combines a classic Martingale strategy with the flexibility to follow the **main trend direction**.
- Traders can manually set the desired position type (**Buy** or **Sell**) through the input section to align with the market's primary trend.
- Adjustments to position type take effect immediately for the next order.
2. Real-Time Parameter Adjustment:
- While the EA is running, traders can modify key parameters, including:
- **Lot Size**
- **Profit Points**
- **Loss Points**
- **Profit and Loss Line Style**
- **Profit and Loss Line Width**
- **Profit and Loss Line Color*
- Changes are seamlessly applied to the next order for maximum flexibility.
3. Optimized for BTCUSD:
- Specially tailored to trade BTCUSD with the following best practices:
- **Spot the Trend:** Use analysis tools to determine the primary direction (Buy or Sell).
- **Optimal Trading Times:** Night hours (11 PM to 6 AM server time) and weekends for reduced volatility.
- Extensive testing is still required for other pairs.
4. Customizable Risk Management:
- Fully configurable settings, including **Initial Lot Size**, **Profit Points**, and **Loss Points**, to suit your risk tolerance and trading style.
- Built-in lot size cap to prevent overexposure during extended losing streaks.
5. Universal Timeframe Compatibility:
- Works on **any timeframe** since it does not rely on time-based signals.
6. User-Friendly Design:
- Ideal for both novice and experienced traders with clear inputs and easy customization.
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Why Doubling Force EA Stands Out:
- Developed by a professional trader and developer.
- Extensively tested on BTCUSD to deliver reliable performance under real-world conditions.
- Empowers traders to align the EA with their market analysis and adapt to changing trends effortlessly.
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How to Get Maximum Benefit:
1. Spot the Trend:
- Use your preferred analysis tools to identify the **main large market direction** (Bullish or Bearish).
- Set the **Buy** or **Sell** position type in the EA's input section.
2. Real-Time Adjustments:
- Modify position type, lot size, or profit/loss points while the EA is running.
- Your changes will take effect in the **next order** that opens.
Follow Recommended Settings:
Pair: BTCUSD (recommended).
Best Trading Times: Night sessions (11 PM to 6 AM server time) and weekends.
Leverage: Maximum leverage (e.g., 1:500 or higher).
Minimum Balance: $5000 (smaller balances are possible but require caution).
I set inputs for BTCUSD for Profit and Loss @ 10000 points for profit and 9500 points for Loss
Make loss points smaller than profit points (it is done by default
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Important Notes:
- **BTCUSD Focus:** While BTCUSD is the recommended pair, trading other pairs requires significant testing for optimal performance.
- **Adaptability:** The ability to adjust the EA mid-operation ensures you can adapt to market changes without stopping the EA.
- **Demo Testing:** Always test the EA on a demo account to ensure it aligns with your trading goals before moving to live trading.
**Risk Disclaimer:**
The EA employs a Martingale strategy, which involves inherent risks due to lot size escalation during losing streaks. Trade responsibly and ensure you have a sufficient account balance to withstand market fluctuations.
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