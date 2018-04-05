Doubling Force EA

Doubling Force EA

The Ultimate Smart Martingale Solution by JoSignals

Transform your BTCUSD trading experience with **Doubling Force EA**, the intelligent Expert Advisor designed to help traders harness the power of smart Martingale strategies while maintaining flexibility and control. Developed by **JoSignals**, this EA enables traders to adapt to market trends and maximize profitability with minimal effort.

Key Features:

1. Smart Martingale Logic with Trend Optimization:

   - Combines a classic Martingale strategy with the flexibility to follow the **main trend direction**.

   - Traders can manually set the desired position type (**Buy** or **Sell**) through the input section to align with the market's primary trend.  

   - Adjustments to position type take effect immediately for the next order.


2. Real-Time Parameter Adjustment:

   - While the EA is running, traders can modify key parameters, including:

     - **Lot Size**

     - **Profit Points**

     - **Loss Points**  

     - **Profit and Loss Line Style**

     - **Profit and Loss Line Width**

     - **Profit and Loss Line Color*

   - Changes are seamlessly applied to the next order for maximum flexibility.

3. Optimized for BTCUSD:
   - Specially tailored to trade BTCUSD with the following best practices:
     - **Spot the Trend:** Use analysis tools to determine the primary direction (Buy or Sell).
     - **Optimal Trading Times:** Night hours (11 PM to 6 AM server time) and weekends for reduced volatility.
   - Extensive testing is still required for other pairs.

4. Customizable Risk Management:
   - Fully configurable settings, including **Initial Lot Size**, **Profit Points**, and **Loss Points**, to suit your risk tolerance and trading style.
   - Built-in lot size cap to prevent overexposure during extended losing streaks.

5. Universal Timeframe Compatibility:
   - Works on **any timeframe** since it does not rely on time-based signals.

6. User-Friendly Design:
   - Ideal for both novice and experienced traders with clear inputs and easy customization.

---

Why Doubling Force EA Stands Out:


- Developed by a professional trader and developer.
- Extensively tested on BTCUSD to deliver reliable performance under real-world conditions.

- Empowers traders to align the EA with their market analysis and adapt to changing trends effortlessly.

---

How to Get Maximum Benefit:


1. Spot the Trend:  
   - Use your preferred analysis tools to identify the **main large market direction** (Bullish or Bearish).  
   - Set the **Buy** or **Sell** position type in the EA's input section.  

2. Real-Time Adjustments:  
   - Modify position type, lot size, or profit/loss points while the EA is running.  
   - Your changes will take effect in the **next order** that opens.


Follow Recommended Settings:   

Pair: BTCUSD (recommended).  
Best Trading Times: Night sessions (11 PM to 6 AM server time) and weekends.  
Leverage: Maximum leverage (e.g., 1:500 or higher).  
Minimum Balance: $5000 (smaller balances are possible but require caution).

I set inputs for BTCUSD for Profit and Loss @ 10000 points for profit and 9500 points for Loss

Make loss points smaller than profit points (it is done by default


---

Important Notes:

- **BTCUSD Focus:** While BTCUSD is the recommended pair, trading other pairs requires significant testing for optimal performance.
- **Adaptability:** The ability to adjust the EA mid-operation ensures you can adapt to market changes without stopping the EA.
- **Demo Testing:** Always test the EA on a demo account to ensure it aligns with your trading goals before moving to live trading.

**Risk Disclaimer:**
The EA employs a Martingale strategy, which involves inherent risks due to lot size escalation during losing streaks. Trade responsibly and ensure you have a sufficient account balance to withstand market fluctuations.

---

Take Control of Your Trading Success!

With **Doubling Force EA**, you’re in the driver’s seat. Whether you’re identifying trends, adjusting risk, or optimizing BTCUSD performance, this EA is your ultimate partner for smarter, more profitable trading.

I use Exness Broker .... PRO account..... 

you can open account from here https://one.exnesstrack.org/a/tmv8umv8

For Further Help contact me on Telegram https://t.me/amerjaradat


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LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 21th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (22)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.53 (74)
Experts
Real Trading Account   LIVE SIGNAL IC MARKETS:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082 This EA uses the same logic and execution rules as the verified live signal shown on MQL5.When used with the recommended, optimized settings on a reputable ECN/RAW-spread broker ( e.g., IC Markets or TMGM) , the EA's live trading behavior is designed to closely align with the trade structure and execution characteristics of the live signal. Please note that differences in broker conditions, spreads, executio
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (6)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
The Gold Space
Ayush V Jain
5 (3)
Experts
Price Increases on monday. Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminate
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.17 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Bitcoin SuperTrader EA – Input Parameters Overview (BTCUSD) Bitcoin SuperTrader   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading the   BTCUSD   pair. It provides several input parameters allowing traders to configure the EA according to their individual risk preferences and trading requirements. Thought for a second Bitcoin SuperTrader EA — Smart Grid Engine with Rolling Equity Bands & Live Dashboard Turn BTC’s volatility into steady, hands‑free income while automatically protecting you
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