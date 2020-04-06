AVWAP Bands Scalper

Unlock precision trading with the AVWAP Bands Scalper, a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalpers and intraday traders. This EA leverages the power of Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price (AVWAP) combined with custom standard deviation bands to identify high-probability buying and selling opportunities.

Core Features:

Integrated Custom Indicator: This EA fully integrates the AVWAP + StdDev Bands indicator, forming the backbone of all entry, stop-loss, and take-profit calculations. Download the free indicator from this link, for plotting and monitoring on charts : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156083?source=Site,

Multi-Scenario Trading: The EA dynamically detects three buy scenarios and three sell scenarios based on the last closed candle relative to the AVWAP and its standard deviation bands: Buy Scenarios: Close above VWAP → Enter long with target at +2SD. Close between -1SD and VWAP → Enter long with target +1SD. Close between -2SD and -1SD → Enter long with target at VWAP. Sell Scenarios: Close below VWAP → Enter short with target at -2SD. Close between +1SD and VWAP → Enter short with target at -1SD. Close between +2SD and +1SD → Enter short with target at VWAP.

Risk Management: The EA applies a 1:2 risk reward ratio per trade, as well as a Maximum Risk Percentage of closed trades account balance, configurable in the settings, helping protect your account from excessive drawdown.

Flexible Trading Options: Users can choose to trade long only, short only, or both , depending on their market bias.

Automatic Lot Calculation: Trades use a fixed lot size with built-in logic to ensure orders are always placed within broker-defined lot constraints.

Single-Position Control: At any time, only one open position per trade signal is executed, ensuring clarity and minimizing overexposure.

Automated Stop Loss Placement: Stop loss per trade is automatically set at one standard deviation away from entry point.

Anchored VWAP Control: Users can select a custom anchor point, allowing the EA to adapt to specific market sessions or structural levels.

How It Works:

The EA analyzes the last closed candle relative to the AVWAP and its standard deviation bands to determine whether market conditions favor a bullish or bearish entry. It then calculates precise stop-loss and take-profit levels based on the selected scenario, ensuring trades are executed with optimal risk-to-reward ratios.

Whether you are looking to scalp small intraday moves or trade with precision around key price levels, the AVWAP Bands Scalper is engineered to automate decision-making with speed, accuracy, and consistency.

Get the edge in scalping with AVWAP precision – fully automated, fully integrated, fully in control.