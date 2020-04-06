AVWAP Bands Scalper

AVWAP Bands Scalper 

Unlock precision trading with the AVWAP Bands Scalper, a fully automated Expert Advisor designed for scalpers and intraday traders. This EA leverages the power of Anchored Volume Weighted Average Price (AVWAP) combined with custom standard deviation bands to identify high-probability buying and selling opportunities.

Core Features:

  • Integrated Custom Indicator: This EA fully integrates the AVWAP + StdDev Bands indicator, forming the backbone of all entry, stop-loss, and take-profit calculations.

    Download the free indicator from this link, for plotting and monitoring on charts : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156083?source=Site

  • Multi-Scenario Trading: The EA dynamically detects three buy scenarios and three sell scenarios based on the last closed candle relative to the AVWAP and its standard deviation bands:

    • Buy Scenarios:

      1. Close above VWAP → Enter long with target at +2SD.

      2. Close between -1SD and VWAP → Enter long with target +1SD.

      3. Close between -2SD and -1SD → Enter long with target at VWAP.

    • Sell Scenarios:

      1. Close below VWAP → Enter short with target at -2SD.

      2. Close between +1SD and VWAP → Enter short with target at -1SD.

      3. Close between +2SD and +1SD → Enter short with target at VWAP.

  • Risk Management: The EA applies a 1:2 risk reward ratio per trade, as well as a Maximum Risk Percentage of closed trades account balance, configurable in the settings, helping protect your account from excessive drawdown.

  • Flexible Trading Options: Users can choose to trade long only, short only, or both, depending on their market bias.

  • Automatic Lot Calculation: Trades use a fixed lot size with built-in logic to ensure orders are always placed within broker-defined lot constraints.

  • Single-Position Control: At any time, only one open position per trade signal is executed, ensuring clarity and minimizing overexposure.

  • Automated Stop Loss Placement: Stop loss per trade is automatically set at one standard deviation away from entry point. 

  • Anchored VWAP Control: Users can select a custom anchor point, allowing the EA to adapt to specific market sessions or structural levels.

How It Works:
The EA analyzes the last closed candle relative to the AVWAP and its standard deviation bands to determine whether market conditions favor a bullish or bearish entry. It then calculates precise stop-loss and take-profit levels based on the selected scenario, ensuring trades are executed with optimal risk-to-reward ratios.

Whether you are looking to scalp small intraday moves or trade with precision around key price levels, the AVWAP Bands Scalper is engineered to automate decision-making with speed, accuracy, and consistency.

Get the edge in scalping with AVWAP precision – fully automated, fully integrated, fully in control.


More from author
Anchored VWAP with STD Deviation Bands
Rowan Stephan Buys
Indicators
Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) with Standard Deviation Bands – MT5 Take your trading to the next level with precision Anchored VWAPs enhanced with dynamic standard deviation bands. Designed for serious traders who demand clarity, speed, and actionable insights on every chart. Key Features: Multiple Anchors: Add as many VWAPs as you need, each with custom start dates and times. Advanced Std Dev Bands: Up to 3 bands per VWAP with fully adjustable multipliers for precise volatility analysis. Instant Market
FREE
Hull Moving Average or HMA for MT5
Rowan Stephan Buys
Indicators
Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MT5 – Fast, Smooth, Zero-Lag Trend Indicator The Hull Moving Average (HMA) is a high-performance MT5 trend indicator designed to deliver ultra-smooth and near-zero-lag signals. Unlike SMA, EMA, or WMA, this HMA reacts instantly to market direction while filtering out noise—making it ideal for scalpers and intraday traders. Built with an efficient Weighted Moving Average engine, it calculates the true Alan Hull formula and outputs a clean, accurate trend line that do
FREE
Anchored VWAP for MT5
Rowan Stephan Buys
Indicators
Anchored VWAP (AVWAP) for MT5 Easily add multiple Anchored VWAP lines on a single chart with precise date & time anchors . Designed for traders who want fast, clear, and flexible analysis of key price levels. Highlights: Anchor multiple VWAPs per chart Set custom start date and time for each line Intuitive and user-friendly interface Ideal for intraday and swing trading Analyze trends, identify dynamic support/resistance, and make informed trading decisions— without complexity . Automate this An
FREE
Moving Average Crossover with RSI
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Crossover + RSI EA — A Clean, Reliable Trend System That Just Works Looking for an EA that’s simple, disciplined, and effective — without unnecessary complexity? This Expert Advisor was built for traders who want clear trend entries , strong confirmation , and smart risk management that adapts to market conditions. The MA Crossover + RSI EA blends a classic trend-following method with momentum confirmation, giving you high-quality signals , fewer false entries, and fully automa
AVWAP Sniper
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
AVWAP Sniper This EA strategically targets Anchored VWAP levels combined with Moving Average direction and Money Flow Index (MFI) control to identify high-probability trade setups. Designed for precise execution, this version opens only one trade per entry signal , helping traders manage exposure while taking advantage of clear market opportunities. Uses custom Anchored VWAP indicator that can be downloaded for free (Not a requirement, fully integrated into the EA) : Download here Risk Managemen
AVWAP Machine Gun
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
AVWAP Machine Gun – Expert Advisor Description AVWAP Machine Gun combines the precision of Anchored VWAP analysis with Moving Average trend filters, MFI confirmation, and ATR-based volatility management to deliver a high-probability, multi-entry trading engine. This EA is designed for traders who want to scale into strong moves without missing key opportunities—opening multiple trades per bar when momentum aligns with institutional-grade signals. Anchored VWAP Engine This EA uses a custom Anchor
Moving Average Surfer
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
Moving Average Surfer – Precision Trend Capture for MT5 Ride the waves of the market with Moving Average Surfer , designed for traders who demand precision, efficiency, and automated risk management. This EA seamlessly combines the directional insight of fast and slow moving averages with advanced market filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities. Key Features: Dual Moving Average Analysis: Leverages fast and slow MA signals to gauge market direction, enhancing trade accuracy. In
HMA Crossover
Rowan Stephan Buys
Experts
HMA Crossover EA The HMA Crossover EA is a precision trend-following expert advisor built for Meta Trader 5, designed to identify potential trade opportunities using the dynamic and responsive Hull Moving Average (HMA) . By combining a fast-reacting HMA with a slower HMA, the EA scans the market for moments when trend shifts may be occurring, helping traders capitalize on potential directional moves while maintaining robust risk management. Key Features: Dynamic HMA Cross Detection: The EA monit
