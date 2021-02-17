AW Swing Trading EA MT5

5

An advanced tool for swing trading on corrective price movements. It works on trend rollbacks in the direction of its continuation, the size of the required correction is determined by the current volatility of the instrument or manually by the trader. After detecting a correction along the current trend, the EA waits for a signal to complete the correction and continue the trend, after which it opens a position.

Instructions on how the advisor works -> HERE / MT4 version -> HERE 

Benefits:

  • Built-in autolot
  • Customizing signals for opening orders
  • Fully automated trading system, with the ability to add manual orders
  • Trend filtering
  • Dynamic pitch for baskets
  • Different types of order animation
  • Built-in overlap
  • All types of notifications
  • Dynamic retracement size based on volatility.

Input settings:

MAIN SETTINGS

Size of the first order - Volume for opening the first order

Enable Autolot calculation - enable autolot

Autolot deposit per 0.01 lots - Deposit volume for every 0.01 when using autolot

SIGNAL - setting signals for operation

Minimal StepLevel for entry - The minimum size of the rectangle in points. May be equal to "0", then if the variable "Use ATR for StepLevel" the option "True" is selected, then the rectangles will only change in accordance with the ATR.

Use ATR for StepLevel - Use ATP to define the size of the rectangle.

- True - If you use "True", the rectangle will change in accordance with the current readings of the ATR indicator.

- False - If you select the "False" option, then the size of the rectangle will be fixed and equal to the value specified in the "Minimal StepLevel for entry" variable.

ATR Period - This is the standard period of the ATR oscillator, works on the current timeframe.

Use Trend filtering for first order - open the first order in the basket only after receiving a signal from the trend indicator, only for the first order.

Period for trend indicator - The period of the indicator, the longer, the less the sensitivity of the indicator signals.

Timeframe for trend filtering - Selecting a timeframe for filtering signals.

- options from M1 to 1Month

GRIDS SETTINGS - setting grids of orders

Type of multiplier of orders

- Last order lots * Multiplier for size - multiply each subsequent order relative to the previous order by the one entered in the "Multiplier for size of orders" variable   value

- Last order lots + Multiplier for size - add entered to variable "Multiplier for size of orders"   to each subsequent order, in lots

Multiplier for size of orders - Multiplier for orders. Each subsequent order opened by the advisor in the order grid will be larger than the previous one by a given coefficient

Step for grids - Variable that regulates the step between orders, measured in points

Multiplier of step for grids - Ability to create a dynamic step in the basket of orders

TAKE PROFIT SETTINGS - TakeProfit and Overlap settings

PROTECTION SETTINGS - conditions for opening orders

ADVISOR SETTINGS - other advisor settings

NOTIFICATIONS SETTINGS - settings for sending notifications

Reviews 3
Jing2017
1143
Jing2017 2023.09.29 15:18 
 

Excelente EA, esta trabajando muy bienes DEMO, gracias

Recommended products
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
ARScalpro
Arief Raihandi Azka
Experts
ARScalpro EA – High-Precision Algorithmic Scalper ARScalpro EA is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for traders who seek precision, speed, and advanced risk management in the volatile financial markets. Engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) and major Forex pairs like EURUSD , this EA utilizes a dual-logic approach to capture market momentum while safeguarding your capital. ️ MANDATORY REQUIREMENT: AR MODE For the EA to perform at its maximum potential and utilize its
AW Midnight Scalper EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
AW Midnight Scalper EA - Professional night scalper with a double filtering system, trend confirmation of signals, and supports the option of averaging positions. AW Midnight Scalper is a fully automated trading advisor for overnight scalping, designed for trading during the quietest market hours during the Asian session. The advisor combines volatility filtering, overbought and oversold zone detection, and additional trend direction filtering. Analysis utilizes a built-in volatility indicator
Gapscalper AI
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.57 (14)
Experts
Gapscalper AI is an advanced AI-powered trading algorithm that intelligently detects Fair Value Gaps (FVG) and combines them with traditional technical analysis to forecast price movements with high precision. At its core, the system leverages a proprietary reinforcement learning model that has been meticulously trained to identify hidden market inefficiencies and exploit them with dynamic trade execution strategies. This cutting-edge approach allows the EA to recognize high-probability setups a
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
EagleBot Gold Swing Ultra Low Risk Gold Trader
Alberto Nicola Lanzafame
Experts
EagleBot Gold Swing - version 2.11 Fully automated swing Expert Advisor for gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe. Version 2.11 adds a refined re-entry cooldown (8 bars) that slightly improves trade quality. Verified backtest (real ticks, 2022.01.01 - 2026.05.01, IC Markets EU, v2.11 configuration): Profit Factor: 1.14 (raw, spread included) Total trades: about 2,300 (45 per month - high frequency) Maximum drawdown: 1.91 percent Win rate: about 38 percent with reward-to-risk above 1 What this EA is
BoBiXAU Pro
Manfred Tochukwu Orjioke
Experts
BobiXAU Pro v3.0 - Conservative Trend Following System Professional Gold Trading EA with Real-Time Telegram Signals BobiXAU Pro is a specialized Expert Advisor designed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. Using a proven conservative trend-following approach with multi-timeframe confirmation, this EA captures Gold's consistent directional moves while maintaining institutional-grade risk management. ️ GOLD SPECIALIST - XAUUSD ONLY This EA is optimized exclusively for Gold trading . Do not
Intersection EA
Kalinka Capital OU
Experts
Intersection EA is a fully automated software (trading robot), executing trading orders on the currency market in accordance with the algorithm and unique trading settings for each currency pair. Intersection EA is perfectly suitable for beginner traders as well as for professionals who got solid experience in trading on financial markets. Traders and programmers of Kalinka Capital OU company, worked hard developing the Intersection EA forex robot, starting from the year 2011. Initially, this s
TSM Breakout
Ludovic Marc Marie Moncla
Experts
TSM Breakout is a fully automated Expert Advisor implementing time-series momentum - the most extensively documented market anomaly in the academic literature (Moskowitz, Ooi & Pedersen; the classic Turtle rules) - combined with a daily trend filter. HOW IT TRADES - Buys when the close breaks above the highest high of the last 55 bars; sells on a break of the lowest low - Initial stop loss proportional to volatility (2 x ATR) on every single trade - no exceptions - Exit on a break of the opposi
Aurora Native Quantum
Ritthanong Chimpa
Experts
AURORA APEX NATIVE QUANTUM (V3.1) - The Ultimate 5-D AI Trading Dashboard Welcome to the next generation of algorithmic trading. AURORA APEX NATIVE QUANTUM is not just an Expert Advisor; it is a professional-grade, fully interactive trading command center. Built purely on Native MQL5 (No DLL required) , it merges Institutional Order Flow analysis with a revolutionary 5-Dimensional AI Scoring System to deliver high-precision market entries. Whether you prefer fully automated AI execution or us
Darkstone Fusion
Darkstone Capital LTD
Experts
Darkstone Fusion Professional Multi-Asset Algorithmic Trading System for MetaTrader 5 Overview Darkstone Fusion is an advanced automated trading system designed for MetaTrader 5, combining multiple trading methodologies into a unified algorithmic framework. The system is built to analyse market conditions, identify potential trading opportunities, and execute trades using a structured approach across multiple asset classes. Darkstone Fusion has been developed with a focus on adaptability, risk m
Nexara AI MT5 Intelligent Trading Experts
Viccon Reynold Anak Robert
Experts
Nexara AI MT5 – Super Intelligent AI Trading System Advanced AI-Powered Expert Advisor with Daily Profit Lock & Storm Protection Let’s change the world of trading forever. I’m Viccon Reynold Anak Robert from Malaysia, and after years of watching traders lose money to greedy grid EAs, over-optimized robots, and sudden drawdowns, I built something completely different. Nexara AI MT5 is not just another Expert Advisor. It is a next-generation intelligent trading brain that combines real DeepSeek AI
Loophole
Vladimir Lekhovitser
5 (1)
Experts
Live signal Find out more here:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/prizmal/seller Keep an eye out for the latest news, updates, and developments by subscribing to the official  PrizmaL Channel! This trading robot is tailored for the NZDCAD currency pair and operates based on an averaging strategy that utilizes RSI and CCI as its primary indicators. Each trade is managed with dynamic take-profit and stop-loss levels to enhance risk control and profitability. The strategy was optimized using six
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
BASTET19z
Sorakrit Lueangtipayajun
Experts
This EA is based on a Bollinger Bands reversal strategy. It automatically detects price reversals at the upper or lower Bollinger Band and opens trades in the direction of the expected bounce. The system dynamically calculates optimal take-profit (TP) levels based on recent market volatility and structure, ensuring efficient profit capture without manual intervention. Live Results (6 months): +125.52% profit, 20.75% max drawdown Myfxbook proved please Copy and paste URL's: ( myfxbook.com/me
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
Experts
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
Lemm Scalper EA MT5
Fabio Sanna
Experts
Lemm is a scalper designed for intraday trading in M1 timeframe, therefore very fast and aggressive. It can be configured in a quieter version with higher timeframes or on different assets simultaneously using different magic numbers. The default configuration is for  forex pairs, but by changing the parameters, it can be used on any pair (it has had excellent results on XauUsd and DjiUsd). It is equipped with a movable and minimized summary panel and push notifications on the smartphone. Recom
Emperor Trend Dominator EA MT5
Zyad Nhra
Experts
Launching the state of art,  Emperor Trend Dominator EA, the ultimate automated trading solution that is set to revolutionize your trading journey. Have undergone several years of testing covering many gaps in the market, designed specifically for the US30_SPOT with high precision and powered by cutting-edge technology,  Emperor Trend Dominator  EA  is your gateway to accessing reliable potential in the dynamic world of financial markets. Presenting a Limited-Time Offer: Emperor Trend, Now Avai
Obimba EA
Khoirush Sholih Ridihiwaana Akbar
Experts
OBIMBA EA – Smart Orderblock & Imbalance Trading Algorithm OBIMBA (Orderblock with Imbalance) is an advanced trading algorithm designed for traders who understand market structure and want a reliable, flexible, and powerful tool to execute their strategy with precision. Key Features: Smart Multi-Timeframe Analysis – OBIMBA automatically identifies high-probability zones and confirmation entries based on selected timeframes, allowing traders to fine-tune their approach. Flexible Risk Manageme
Trifecta Confluence
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Experts
Trifecta Confluence Trifecta Confluence — Trade Only When the Market Truly Agrees Most Expert Advisors fire on a single signal — one moving average cross, one oscillator spike, one candle pattern — and get chopped apart the moment the market goes quiet or erratic. Trifecta Confluence was built on a different premise: a trade is only worth taking when three independent, mathematically distinct dimensions of price behavior all point the same direction at the same time. The Three-Engine Core Every
Orca Alpha
Zakariae Zaaimi
Experts
LAUNCH PRICE: $297 — RISES TO $997 AFTER EVERY 10 BUYERS Only a limited number of copies available at this price. ORCA ALPHA — THE GOLD EA THAT TURNED $5,000 INTO $936,486 99% Tick Quality Backtest | 2020–2025 | XAU/USD No martingale. No grid. No emotion. Hard stop-loss on EVERY single trade — no exceptions.
TrendPulse Rsi Gold Expert
Bikram Sah
Experts
TrendPulse Rsi Gold Expert Overview TrendPulse Rsi Gold Expert is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). The strategy combines long-term trend identification using moving averages with RSI-based entry and exit signals to trade pullbacks in the direction of the prevailing market trend. The EA is optimized for the M1 timeframe and is intended for traders who want a systematic approach to Gold trading without manual intervention. How the Strategy Works The Expert
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Experts
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
CyberTradeTHx AI Scalper Day Trader
Chainarong Yensawat
Experts
NEW UPDATE: VERSION  We are thrilled to announce the release of AI Scalper Grid RSI Sideway MT5 (Version 1.94) . This update brings massive structural upgrades, a brand-new financial metrics layout, and advanced protection layers designed to keep your account safe under all market conditions. What’s New in Version  1. Multi-Period Performance Matrix (New Dashboard UI) Now you can track your success directly on your chart! We have completely redesigned and expanded the visual dashboard to str
JiaXu AMSG X
Peat Winch
Experts
JiaXu AMSG ( AMSG_ATR ) is an Expert Advisor for automated trading.  It calculates trading signals based on moving averages, swing highs and lows, and the Average True Range (ATR).  The EA uses a grid approach and ATR-based trailing stops to manage open positions. Features include: - Adaptive calculation of market swings. - Dynamic adjustment of stop-loss levels using ATR. - Lot size calculation according to a fixed risk percentage per trade. - Configurable grid levels for trade management. -
Gold Trend M5 Scalper
Faical Allam
Experts
Gold Trend Scalper — XAUUSD M5 OVERVIEW Gold Regime Trend Scalper is a rule-based Expert Advisor built specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. Unlike simple indicator-crossover scalpers, it only takes a trade when three independent layers agree: a confirmed EMA trend structure, a pullback entry with structure break confirmation, and a higher-timeframe "market regime" filter that keeps the EA out of the market during flat, low-volatility conditions. The core idea: most scalping syste
Aurevia Gold EA MT5
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Professional Gold Automation Aurevia Gold EA MT5 is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed specifically for   XAUUSD and GOLD . It combines eight internal strategy engines, intelligent trade management, broker-aware execution and controlled risk tools in one complete automated trading system. The attached chart timeframe does not control the strategy. Aurevia manages its own internal timeframes, market analysis and trading logic automatically. After correct installation, it may b
Piporyx EA MT5
Sadaf Noreen
Experts
Piporyx EA MT5 – Breakout Pending Order Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Overview Piporyx EA MT5 is a breakout-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for structured, rule-based trading with controlled risk management. This MT5 EA uses pending BuyStop and SellStop orders to capture confirmed market momentum during volatility expansion. The strategy is built for traders seeking a breakout strategy without martingale, grid, or high-risk recovery systems. It is optimized primarily for XAUUSD (Gold)
The Gold Fusion
Ayush V Jain
Experts
Launch Price 199 USD. Most grid EAs fail the same way. This one is built around that failure. A grid system dies for one of three reasons: the lot size doubles until the account can't carry it, the ladder has no bottom, or nothing stops it while the account bleeds. The Gold Fusion closes all three doors by design, not by settings a user has to discover. No martingale. Every recovery entry is the same size as the first. Lot progression is linear, never geometric — a ten-leg basket carries ten ti
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.43 (7)
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (31)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.47 (142)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (47)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES + COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and proprietary Expert Advisor (EA)
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.54 (26)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.09 (44)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signals - Track real performa
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.45 (135)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
5 (2)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for trading the US30 index. Its trading logic is designed around the dynamic behavior of major stock indices: strong directional movements, intraday pullbacks, and periods of increased volatility. The EA automates trading in an environment where execution speed, discipline, and efficient position management are essential. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controll
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (215)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.85 (508)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.06 (36)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.83 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.23 (26)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
Experts
UPDATE:  Few Copies Left At Current Price! Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +290% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in vo
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.56 (48)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Experts
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
Experts
SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Boring Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
4.77 (52)
Experts
Have you ever wondered why most expert advisors are not effective in live trading, despite their perfect backtest performance? The most likely answer is  Over-fitting . Many EAs are created to ‘learn’ and adapt perfectly to the available historical data, but they fail to predict the future due to a lack of generalizability in the constructed model. Some developers simply don't know about the existence of over-fitting, or they know but don't have a way to prevent it. Others exploit it as a tool
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [ LIVE SIGNALS ]  ,  [ My Channel ]   ,  [ Set Files ]  ,   [ Blog ]  , [ AI Usage ]  , [ PDF Guide ] Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Applicable strategies: Hedging algorithm, HFT (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, Martingale, single-position trend trading. Default settings are not the best settings. Please get in touch. With Volume Hedger EA  Thanks to the ability to define an entry strategy using a Custom
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (20)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Aura Gold Pro Edition
Stanislav Tomilov
Experts
Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Special Introductory Price: Only $500 for the first buyers! Price increases by $100 every 10 copies sold. Final price: $2,000. Maximum slots: 1,000. Live Trading Signal  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 Description Aura Gold PRO Edition is a well-thought-out and reliable trading algorithm for the Gold market. We have created a syste
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
Experts
BONUS FOR EVERY CUSTOMER: Every customer who purchases this bot will receive a free GRABBER BOT : This offer is available for a limited time only. So hurry! No hype, No reckless risk. Trading with minimal drawdown: One Man Army is a multi-currency trading system built for both personal and prop-firm trading. It follows a strategy of scalping short- and medium-term corrections and market reversals, trading through pending limit orders. This trading bot doesn’t guess the direction — it enters the
More from author
AW Recovery EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.27 (41)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
AW Recovery EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.35 (84)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is a system designed to recover unprofitable positions. The author's algorithm locks a losing position, splits it into many separate parts, and closes each of them separately. Easy setup, delayed launch in case of drawdown, locking, disabling other Expert Advisors, averaging with trend filtering and partial closing of a losing position are built into one tool. It is the use of closing losses in parts that allows you to reduce losses with a lower deposit load, which ensures saf
AW Double Grids MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (10)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT5  - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE Live signal -  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/233087 How the adviso
AW Scalping Dynamics MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Experts
Fully automatic advanced trading robot that works based on trend reversals. If necessary, it is possible to use a grid strategy. Built-in 3 types of notifications and position locking when the maximum cart load is reached. The default settings are recommended for EURUSD on the M15 timeframe. Features and Benefits: Ability to work in two directions at the same time Built-in ability to work on time in several stages Uses a virtual StopLoss not visible to the broker Algorithm of work based on the a
AW Trend Predictor EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (2)
Experts
AW Trend Predictor EA - an Expert Advisor that trades using trend indicator signals AW Trend Predictor. Uses indicator strategies TakeProfit and StopLoss. Can use multi-timeframe filtering. Has a fixed StopLoss or StopLoss calculated by the indicator. Time-based work and averaging are functionally possible. Instruction and description ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   Benefits: Uses a fixed StopLoss or dynamic StopLoss calculated by the indicator based on the current volatility Has the functio
AW Double Grids EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (8)
Experts
Advisor AW Double Grids MT4 - is an aggressive, fully automated grid advisor, with an information trading panel and simple setup. The strategy consists of simultaneous two-way work, multiplying the volume of one direction. Built-in automatic lot calculation, various variations of increasing the volume of positions, and other functions are implemented. Instructions ->  HERE  /  Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE How the advisor trades: AW Double Grids conducts two-way trading with
AW Breakout Catcher EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (1)
Experts
Advisor trading on indicator signals AW Breakout Catcher,working on strategy breakoutof dynamic support and resistance levels. Orders have fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit. Optionally can use averaging. It has the ability to work on a selected period of time and three types of notifications.  Advantages: Works on all types of trading instruments and on any timeframe It has the function of working on time, limiting slippage and maximum spread Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Suitable for tra
AW Trend Predictor MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.76 (55)
Indicators
The combination of trend and breakdown levels in one system. An advanced indicator algorithm filters market noise, determines the trend, entry points, as well as possible exit levels. Indicator signals are recorded in a statistical module, which allows you to select the most suitable tools, showing the effectiveness of the signal history. The indicator calculates Take Profit and Stop Loss marks. Manual and instruction ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE How to trade with the indicator:  Trading wit
AW Classic MACD EA mt5
AW Trading Software Limited
3.33 (3)
Experts
Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Th
AW Shepherd Safety MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (4)
Utilities
The work of the utility is directed at opening new market orders, maintaining them, transferring the unprofitable orders into profit using an internal loss handling algorithm, trend filtering and various types of trailing stop and take profit. Suitable for any instruments and timeframes. The algorithm works separately for buys and sells, which allows simultaneously working in both directions as well. For the event when the additional orders opened by the utility do not become profitable, a StopO
AW Three MA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
Experts
An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate trad
AW RSI based EA
AW Trading Software Limited
5 (4)
Experts
The EA trades on price returns from oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the RSI oscillator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configuration. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  /  MT5 version ->  HERE  /  Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Easy setup and intuitive panel i
AW Turtles Indicator MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.52 (29)
Indicators
The indicator works according to the Turtle system and classically assumes a time interval of 20 and 55 candles. A trend is monitored over a given time interval. Entry is made at the moment of breakdown of the support or resistance level. The exit signal is a price breakout in the opposite direction of the trend of the same time interval. Advantages: Instruments: Currency pairs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies Timeframe: Classically D1, also suitable for working with any timefram
FREE
AW Breakout Catcher EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (6)
Experts
Advisor trading on indicator signals AW Breakout Catcher,working on strategy breakoutof dynamic support and resistance levels. Orders have fixed StopLoss and TakeProfit. Optionally can use averaging. It has the ability to work on a selected period of time and three types of notifications.  Advantages: Works on all types of trading instruments and on any timeframe It has the function of working on time, limiting slippage and maximum spread Easy setup and intuitive panel interface Suitable for tr
AW Grids Maker MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Utilities
AW Grids Maker   is used to build grids from pending orders. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive panel interface. The program builds networks from STOP and LIMIT orders with the necessary step, uses the position volume multiplier. MT4 version ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE Advantages: Uses pending orders of all types. Simple and flexible configuration. A well-designed and multifunctional utility panel. A well-thought-out information module Features of work: Su
AW Classic MACD MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.7 (33)
Indicators
Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications Benefits: Works on all instruments and timeseries Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs Multi-period panel on all timeframes Pluggable arrows when signals appear Three types of notifications: push, email, alert MT4 version ->  HERE  / Our news ->  HERE   How the indicator works: AW Classic MACD - Indicator of m
FREE
Trend Predictor EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.47 (15)
Experts
AW Trend Predictor EA - an Expert Advisor that trades using trend indicator signals AW Trend Predictor. Uses indicator strategies TakeProfit and StopLoss. Can use multi-timeframe filtering. Has a fixed StopLoss or StopLoss calculated by the indicator. Time-based work and averaging are functionally possible. Instruction and description ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   Benefits: Uses a fixed StopLoss or dynamic StopLoss calculated by the indicator based on the current volatility Has the functi
AW Super Trend MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.83 (6)
Indicators
AW Super Trend -This is one of the most popular classic trend indicators. It has a simple setting, allows you to work not only with the trend, but also displays the stop loss level, which is calculated by this indicator. Benefits: Instruments:   Currency pairs , stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies. Timeframe: М15 and higher. Trading time: Around the clock. Shows the direction of the current trend. Calculates the stop loss. It can be used when working with trading. Three types of noti
FREE
RoundLock EA
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Experts
Round Lock is a smart advisor with dynamic position locking. Round Lock is an intelligent advisor with the function of dynamic position locking, an advanced trading advisor that implements a two-way order locking strategy with a gradual position growth and dynamic adaptation to the market . Advantages of Round Lock: Risk control through position locking, Dynamic growth of volumes in trending areas of the market, Flexible behavior settings depending on limits, Suitable for flat and trend phases,
AW Semi Sweet EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
The Expert Advisor trades where the signal for opening a new order or restoring order is an indicator strategy, which is defined by the user in the input settings. You can choose indicators, their timeframes and the number of signals sufficient to open an order. A total of 29 trading indicators are available, on the basis of which the user can form his own trading idea without using programming. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT4 version -> HERE Expert Advisor modes: Hedging Auto mode, Netting Aut
AW Classic MACD EA
AW Trading Software Limited
3.5 (4)
Experts
Fully automated trading system. A classic indicator is used as signals   MACD , which combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->   HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   /   Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Fully automated trading system Easy setup and intuitive panel interface
AW Smart Grids MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4.5 (2)
Experts
An automated trading advisor for implementing reversal strategies after market impulse movements. AW Smart Grids is designed to automate trading in situations where the price deviates significantly from the average value and forms a return movement after the impulse ends. The advisor does not follow the market's momentum and does not attempt to enter the market during periods of high activity. Trading decisions are made after assessing the weakening of momentum and the formation of conditions fo
AW Turtles Indicator
AW Trading Software Limited
4.62 (13)
Indicators
The indicator works according to the Turtle system and classically assumes a time interval of 20 and 55 candles. A trend is monitored over a given time interval. Entry is made at the moment of breakdown of the support or resistance level. The exit signal is a price breakout in the opposite direction of the trend of the same time interval. Advantages: Instruments: Currency pairs, stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies Timeframe: Classically D1, also suitable for working with any timefra
FREE
AW Three MA EA
AW Trading Software Limited
1.5 (2)
Experts
An Expert Advisor that trades at the intersection of two moving averages uses the third moving average to filter the current trend direction. It has flexible, but at the same time, simple input settings. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT5 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Benefits: Intuitive easy setup Suitable for any type of instrument and any timeframe Has three types of notifications Pluggable system of overlapping the first order by the last Ability to automatically calculate tradi
AW Envelopes EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
Experts
Fully automated trading robot.   The advisor works by strategy   t he   breakout of dynamic support and resistance levels , the well-known Envelopes indicator is used to determine the signals .   In addition, the EA implements the possibility of averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation, three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  /  MT4 version ->  HERE   / Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Can be used on an
AW RSI based EA MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
4 (1)
Experts
The EA trades on price returns from oversold or overbought conditions, opens positions when signals are received from the RSI oscillator. The system has many scenarios and flexible configuration. Uses averaging, the function of closing the first and last basket orders and the function of automatic lot calculation. Has an advanced dashboard and three types of notifications. Problem solving ->  HERE  / MT4 version ->  HERE  /  Instruction  ->   HERE   Advantages: Easy setup and intuitive panel i
AW Super Trend
AW Trading Software Limited
3.67 (3)
Indicators
AW Super Trend -This is one of the most popular classic trend indicators. It has a simple setting, allows you to work not only with the trend, but also displays the stop loss level, which is calculated by this indicator. Benefits: Instruments:   Currency pairs , stocks, commodities, indices, cryptocurrencies. Timeframe: М15 and higher. Trading time: Around the clock. Shows the direction of the current trend. Calculates the stop loss. It can be used when working with trading. Three types of noti
FREE
AW Classic MACD
AW Trading Software Limited
4.8 (5)
Indicators
Modified oscillator MACD. A classic indicator that combines a trend indicator with an oscillator to detect entry points. Has a multi-timeframe panel and 3 types of notifications Benefits: Works on all instruments and timeseries Trend indicator with   oscillator for inputs Multi-period panel on all timeframes Pluggable arrows when signals appear Three types of notifications: push, email, alert MT5 version ->  HERE  / Our news ->  HERE   How the indicator works: AW Classic MACD - Indicator of
FREE
AW Grids Maker
AW Trading Software Limited
4.33 (3)
Utilities
AW Grids Maker is used to build grids from pending orders. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive panel interface. The program builds networks from STOP and LIMIT orders with the necessary step, uses the position volume multiplier. MT5 version ->  HERE  / Problem solving ->  HERE Advantages: Uses pending orders of all types. Simple and flexible configuration. A well-designed and multifunctional utility panel. A well-thought-out information module Features of work: Suit
AW Close By Total Profit MT5
AW Trading Software Limited
3 (2)
Utilities
This is a utility for closing orders or baskets of orders for the total profit or loss. Can work multicurrency, can work with orders opened manually. Has additional trailing profit. Capabilities: Closing an order for the current symbol or for all symbols Closing individual orders or whole baskets of orders Stopping the utility in one click Trailing function for total profit Setting TP and SL in money, in points or as a percentage of the deposit Closing all BUY or SELL orders or closing all order
Filter:
52027301
434
52027301 2025.09.19 10:54 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jing2017
1143
Jing2017 2023.09.29 15:18 
 

Excelente EA, esta trabajando muy bienes DEMO, gracias

Almiem64
57
Almiem64 2021.04.23 14:32 
 

for now I'm not fascinated by the product. I don't know if it depends on the time zone, but so far it has only opened losing trades. Maybe I need to set something up for it, but I can't, but for now I'm not happy

AW Trading Software Limited
201760
Reply from developer Alexander Zelchert 2021.04.23 16:01
Hello. There is no time zone in this EA. It works on reversals relative to the price zone, which can be determined dynamically or be static. You can only trade trend, that is, work with corrections of the current trend. Here is a link to our telegram group - https://t.me/AWSoftware
In this group, traders using our various products discuss the work of the products, I hope this will be relevant to you. If you want to clarify any nuances about the work of this advisor, then write me a private message. I will try to help you. Also, here is a link to instructions on how this product works - https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/742819 Best Regards
Reply to review