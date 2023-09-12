Emperor Trend Dominator EA MT5

Launching the state of art, Emperor Trend Dominator EA, the ultimate automated trading solution that is set to revolutionize your trading journey. Have undergone several years of testing covering many gaps in the market, designed specifically for the US30_SPOT with high precision and powered by cutting-edge technology, Emperor Trend Dominator EA is your gateway to accessing reliable potential in the dynamic world of financial markets.


Presenting a Limited-Time Offer: Emperor Trend, Now Available for Just $599! Price will increase after each 10 purchases 


*** Buy the Emperor Trend Dominator EA and become one of our private members where you can have your free separate tools or EAs ***

Emperor Trend Dominator EA employs an innovative self-directed approach, capable of evading market fluctuations, news-related volatility, and crucially, turbulent & choppy market scenarios. Based on Price Actions, Support/Resistances, Moving Averages, and volatility indicators, risk management and complex algorithms, it establishes a strong foundation to capture signals accurately. This exceptional attribute distinguishes it from conventional trading techniques and Expert Advisors, offering a more streamlined trading experience even in the face of unpredictable market conditions.


Benefits:

  • Priority 24/7 Support: As a valued private member, you gain access to top-tier customer support that's available around the clock. Your queries and concerns will be addressed promptly, ensuring you're never left in the dark.

  • Tailored Assistance: Private members enjoy personalized attention. If you have specific requests or unique trading needs, our dedicated team is here to listen and cater to your requirements.

  • Custom Strategy Consultation: Private members have the privilege of receiving personalized strategy consultations. Our experts will work with you to optimize your trading strategies based on your risk tolerance and goals, ensuring you're getting the most out of the robot

  • Precise Entry and Exit: Our EA's precision in identifying entry and exit points enhances your trading strategy. Bid farewell to second-guessing – let Emperor Trend Dominator EA make the tough decisions for you.

  • Customizable Control: Tailor the EA's parameters to match your risk appetite and trading preferences. The customization empowers you to maintain control over your trades while benefiting from automation.


How do I Test ?

Please select Every Tick, custom period from 1/1/2022 to 31/8/2023, Select the H4 time frame, minimum deposit of 1000$, choose leverage 1:1000.

For the input parameters, it is recommended to leave them to default  where the advisor will be responsible to automatically adjust risk, SL, TP, and Lot

setting wrong parameters / high risk parameters / low balance / low leverage will result in a poor performance


How to Start ?

After Purchase, send us a private message with screenshot of purchase confirmation in the purchases tab, after that you will have access to the group of private users and support team where you will receive help guidance and a set of instructions in the manual for the EA with all the settings and modes that you will benefit from for your time and money management

Important: Please read the manual deeply, it is available in all languages for MT5. For any device / software to function properly, the right set of parameters and utilization must be used to assure safe risk and best performance 

if the same font is not available, kindly revert back to us so shall we install it 

Auto trading must be turned on in the terminal, and if necessary you should contact your broker to enable automated trading on your trading account registered on their servers

Using a broker with low spread is strongly suggested, with a minimum balance of 1000$ and leverage 1:500 or a balance of 500$ but using a low risk mode


Recommendations & Specs:

  • Timeframe: H4
  • Minimum Lot: 0.01
  • Instrument: US30_SPOT
  • Leverage: 1:200 to 1:1000 (recommended 1:1000)
  • Type of account: Hedging
  • VPS: recommended but not vital 
  • Spreads & Swaps: recommended to use a broker with low spreads & swaps

Features:

  • User Friendly, easy to use and interact with
  • Easy to deploy and install, one drag to chart and EA will start using the default settings which are the best for most brokers
  • each position is protected with stop loss for account protection 
  • Take profit is based on a special ATR factor, depending on market and can be adjusted manually, or extended automatically, stop loss is placed above/below the moving average serving as a support/resistance (default MA40)
  • Take profit protection detection for missed hit TP
  • Safe trailing stop is integrated, 3 user options
  • Trailing Profit for potential market is integrated 
  • Breakeven is integrated
  • Choice close all positions on 1000 pips basket profit
  • Account protection, profit target, withdrawal alert embedded
  • Auto lot, Auto SL, Auto TP functions are embedded
  • Auto Lot function to be adjusted according to balance is embedded for account protection against margin 
  • Sentiment indicator detector capable to accurately analyze and provide market status conditions
  • Does not include any kind of risky strategies like martingales, grid, or hedge trading
  • Full control of the EA timing functionality as per your time preferences 
  • Avoid News and filter importance upon your choice, and fetch news over the world


