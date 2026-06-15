Alex Expert Advisor is built around the Vertex Indicator, a proprietary tool designed to identify potential trend reversals. Trading signals are generated when the underlying oscillator reaches overbought or oversold conditions and confirms a crossover or reversal signal.

This advanced multi-signal EA integrates trend analysis, momentum evaluation, and precise entry timing into a single, intuitive trading system. By automatically filtering out weaker market conditions and focusing on high-probability trading opportunities, it aims to deliver greater clarity, consistency, and confidence in trade execution across a wide range of market environments.

The Vertex Indicator that is already build into the EA uniquely combines both short-term and long-term trend data to generate reliable buy and sell signals to identify opportunities with enhanced accuracy.

The EA follows martingale strategy and can be applied to all currency pairs and tradable instruments; however, it has demonstrated particularly strong performance on XAUUSD (Gold), especially on the M15 timeframe where sustained trending conditions are present. Real-time results can be viewed here. Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus! You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings and manual here

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here . Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else! Settings: Open new series – true/false - beginning of a new series of orders.

Trade Buy - allow the EA to buy.

Trade Sell - allow the EA to sell.

Trade zone untested - settings of support & resistance indicator

Trade zone verified - settings of support & resistance indicator

Trade zone turncoat - settings of support & resistance indicator

Support manual orders – true/false – allow the EA to control manual orders

Use hedge - allow the EA to trade both direction buy and sell. If false only one trade direction.

Max Orders – the maximum amount of orders allowed.

Order Comment – the description of the system name

Start lots – the minimum starting lot

Use Money Management – true/false - use of automatic lot calculation true or false.

Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot -the amount of free margin for opening every 0.01 lots.

Lot multiplier – the lot multiplier for the following orders.

Max lot – the maximum lot size allowed.

Real TP points (0 – not use) – real TP, the broker can see it - in points

Virtual TP points (0 – not use) – virtual TP, the broker cannot see it – in points

Real SL points (0 – not use) – real SL, the broker can see it - in points

Virtual SL points (0 – not use) – virtual SL, the broker cannot see it – in points

Use Real Trail (false: virtual) true/false – the use of real trail if true broker can see, if false broker cannot see

Trail Start points (0 – not use) – How many pips profit is required before the trailing stop begins. (0 = trailing off)

Trail Step points – after trailing is active, the stop loss moves every X pips the price advances.

Close from reverse signal – true/false – if true EA will close if signal/trend changes

Max spread (0 – not use) – the maximum spread allowed

Start Hour – the hour that the EA must start according to broker market watch

End Hour - the hour that the EA must end according to broker market watch

DD Reduction Algoritm - drawdown reduction algorithm it when last order with profit will be closed together with the first order.

Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm - from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.

Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.

Draw on-off – true/false – Showing the profit labels on the chart or not

Next is font settings

Pause between orders (min 0 – not use) – amount of minutes to pause between orders

TF Indicator – time frame indicator

Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.

Next is Vertex indicator settings

Fix distance - fixed distance between orders in points

Order dinamic distance - from which order will the dynamic distance be applied in order.

Dinamic distance start - the starting value for the dynamic distance in points.

Distance multiplier - the dynamic distance multiplier.

Next: Panel Parameters



