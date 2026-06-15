Alex EA

5
Alex Expert Advisor is built around the Vertex Indicator, a proprietary tool designed to identify potential trend reversals.  Trading signals are generated when the underlying oscillator reaches overbought or oversold conditions and confirms a crossover or reversal signal.
This advanced multi-signal EA integrates trend analysis, momentum evaluation, and precise entry timing into a single, intuitive trading system. By automatically filtering out weaker market conditions and focusing on high-probability trading opportunities, it aims to deliver greater clarity, consistency, and confidence in trade execution across a wide range of market environments.
The Vertex Indicator that is already build into the EA uniquely combines both short-term and long-term trend data to generate reliable buy and sell signals to identify opportunities with enhanced accuracy.

The EA follows martingale strategy and can be applied to all currency pairs and tradable instruments; however, it has demonstrated particularly strong performance on XAUUSD (Gold), especially on the M15 timeframe where sustained trending conditions are present.

Real-time results can be viewed here.

Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me!

Settings  and manual here 

Please note that I do not sell my EA's or special sets on telegram, it is only available on Mql5 and my set files are only available on my blog here.  Be careful of scammers and do not buy any sets from anyone else!

Settings:

  • Open new series – true/false - beginning of a new series of orders.
  • Trade Buy - allow the EA to buy.
  • Trade Sell - allow the EA to sell.
  • Trade zone untested - settings of support & resistance indicator
  • Trade zone verified - settings of support & resistance indicator
  • Trade zone turncoat - settings of support & resistance indicator
  • Support manual orders – true/false – allow the EA to control manual orders
  • Use hedge - allow the EA to trade both direction buy and sell.  If false only one trade direction.
  • Max Orders – the maximum amount of orders allowed.
  • Order Comment – the description of the system name
  • Start lots – the minimum starting lot
  • Use Money Management – true/false -  use of automatic lot calculation true or false.
  • Autolot. Free margin for each 0.01 lot -the amount of free margin for opening every 0.01 lots.
  • Lot multiplier – the lot multiplier for the following orders.
  • Max lot – the maximum lot size allowed.
  • Real TP points (0 – not use) – real TP, the broker can see it - in points
  • Virtual TP points (0 – not use) – virtual TP, the broker cannot see it – in points
  • Real SL points (0 – not use) – real SL, the broker can see it - in points
  • Virtual SL points (0 – not use) – virtual SL, the broker cannot see it – in points
  • Use Real Trail (false: virtual) true/false – the use of real trail if true broker can see, if false broker cannot see
  • Trail Start points (0 – not use) – How many pips profit is required before the trailing stop begins. (0 = trailing off)
  • Trail Step points – after trailing is active, the stop loss moves every X pips the price advances.
  • Close from reverse signal – true/false – if true EA will close if signal/trend changes
  • Max spread (0 – not use) – the maximum spread allowed
  • Start Hour – the hour that the EA must start according to broker market watch
  • End Hour - the hour that the EA must end according to broker market watch
  • DD Reduction Algoritm - drawdown reduction algorithm it when last order with profit will be closed together with the first order.
  • Number order for DD Reduction Algoritm - from which order the drawdown reduction algorithm is activated.
  • Percent profit for DD Reduction Algoritm - percentage of profit when closing orders in the drawdown reduction mode.
  • Draw on-off – true/false – Showing the profit labels on the chart or not
  • Next is font settings
  • Pause between orders (min 0 – not use) – amount of minutes to pause between orders
  • TF Indicator – time frame indicator
  • Magic - is a special number that the EA assigns to its orders.
  • Next is Vertex indicator settings
  • Fix distance - fixed distance between orders in points
  • Order dinamic distance - from which order will the dynamic distance be applied in order.
  • Dinamic distance start - the starting value for the dynamic distance in points.
  • Distance multiplier - the dynamic distance multiplier.
  • Next:  Panel Parameters


Reviews 2
Femi Work
64
Femi Work 2026.07.16 12:33 
 

This EA works perfect. The set files of the author is also great. I highly recommend Alex EA to any serious trader who wants to make decent profits. The author of the EA is also very support! I'll be using the EA to trade xauusd.

Susan Hinga
28
Susan Hinga 2026.07.13 18:10 
 

Am happy so far opened EURUSD and GBPUSD trades and closed in profit.

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Femi Work
64
Femi Work 2026.07.16 12:33 
 

This EA works perfect. The set files of the author is also great. I highly recommend Alex EA to any serious trader who wants to make decent profits. The author of the EA is also very support! I'll be using the EA to trade xauusd.

Susan Hinga
28
Susan Hinga 2026.07.13 18:10 
 

Am happy so far opened EURUSD and GBPUSD trades and closed in profit.

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