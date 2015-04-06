Gold Crasher

<Logic>

EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price.

EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic.

When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order.

If trend is sell, then place sell order.



This is to reduce a big draw down.





<Input parameter>

Slippage(pips)

Max position

Baselot size

take profit

stoploss

Risk (MM)

Grid order settings.

Moving average period and Time frame

N of bars for average line calculation





<BEST PAIR and Time frame>

XAUUSD TF M5/M15

Set file

Low DD set file

Set file







<Daily Profit>



Check here.









