Gold Crasher
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
<Logic>
EA will entry when the price breaks average candle stick price.
EA will make Grid order with Hedge logic.
When grid order is placed , EA check the trend and if trend is BUY, then place buy order.
If trend is sell, then place sell order.
This is to reduce a big draw down.
<Input parameter>
Slippage(pips)
Max position
Baselot size
take profit
stoploss
Risk (MM)
Grid order settings.
Moving average period and Time frame
N of bars for average line calculation
<BEST PAIR and Time frame>
XAUUSD TF M5/M15
Low DD set file
<Daily Profit>