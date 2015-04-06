Yoga Premium

YOGA BOT is fully automated Expert Advisor which trade on Metatrader 4 on any broker. The EA will spot entries when the conditions based on Overbought and Oversold levels of Oscillators. The EA will activate martingale grid trades if the first trade did not profit in the range of pip distance used. For example, if you buy EURUSD and the trade is in loss of 7 pips it will activate a second trade with martingale Lot and close on average profit. It is based on Oscillators, Candle Price, Lows and High levels.

The EA will automatically open trades and close on average Profit. Lot size, pip distance, can also be changed depending on account balance you have. This is not just a bot which miss trade opportunity, it make sure most trades are to your advantage. 

Features

  • NO DLL
  • VPS RECOMMENDED
  • Support MQL5 VPS
  • Has Average Take Profit: The bot will close all trades reach average TP
  • Pip Distance: This difference between first and second or third trade in a grid
  • Adjustable Lot size
  • More than 50 Activations

Balance Recommended: $1000

Pairs Recommended: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, NZDUSD

Timeframe: M30 and H1

 

You can send me a message after purchase for best set


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NEURALIS CORTOID GOLD   The Adaptive Intelligence Built Exclusively for XAUUSD     For NDX       https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/187869   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2385985  ; Early days the brain started learning . You can set the EA one timeframe, one trade  . I use a few timeframes and a basket , but this EA in no way is a grid or martigale ; you set the lots and no of trades. Back tests on neurals are very difficult especially in mt4 ; the mt5 version of this EA has excellent ba
Gann HiLo System MT4
Pol Lazaro Porta
Experts
GHS (Gann HiLo System ) is an expert advisor that trades the resumption of a trend after a pullback, using the Gann HiLo Activator as its directional reference. It does not chase price or try to anticipate reversals: it waits for the line to define a trend, waits for price to pull back against it, and enters only when the market clears the prior extreme of the move, confirming it wants to resume its direction. The Gann HiLo indicator is calculated inside the advisor itself, so no external indic
Kenni Trades Gold Breakout MT4
Ken Rmah
Experts
Limited-time 30-day promotion: Get Kenni Trades Gold Breakout for only $499.99 —regularly $799.99 —and receive Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold FREE with your purchase. This exclusive offer is available for 30 days only. Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  now includes three selectable trading modes:   Kenni Gold Breakout ,   Kenni Daily Scalp Breakout Gold , and   Kenni Prop Firms . Kenni Trades Gold Breakout  is an automated trading system developed specifically for Gold on MetaTrader 4 hedging account
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT4
Fan Yang
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience.   With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalp
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CloseAll TradesTP
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Lungile Mpofu
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Lungile Mpofu
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Lungile Mpofu
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DerivEA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
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Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
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Derivonit EA
Lungile Mpofu
Experts
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Lungile Mpofu
Experts
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Lungile Mpofu
Experts
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Lungile Mpofu
Experts
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Lungile Mpofu
Indicators
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