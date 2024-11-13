AI Candle

Introduction to the Consecutive 3-Candle EA

The " AI Candle" EA (Expert Advisor) is an automated trading tool for MetaTrader 4, specifically optimized for EURUSD and GBPUSD currency pairs on the H4 timeframe. This EA uses a strategy based on identifying three consecutive bullish or bearish candles to capture potential trend directions. When three candles appear in the same direction (bullish or bearish), the EA will automatically open a trade in the matching direction, allowing traders to capitalize on short-term trends efficiently.

Key Features

  • Three-Candle Trend Strategy: Automatically places a BUY order if three consecutive bullish candles appear, and a SELL order if three consecutive bearish candles appear.
  • Optimal Currency Pairs: Specifically optimized for the EURUSD and GBPUSD pairs, maximizing its effectiveness in capturing profitable moves on these popular assets.
  • Safe Risk Management: The EA calculates lot size based on 1% of the total account balance, ensuring manageable risk for each trade, and requires a minimum account balance of only $50 (Below $20 EA will stop)
  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit: Automatically sets Stop Loss and Take Profit levels of 100 points each, protecting your capital and securing profits.

How It Works

  1. Automatic Candle Analysis: The EA continuously monitors the H4 timeframe on EURUSD and GBPUSD to detect sequences of three consecutive bullish or bearish candles.
  2. Trade Entry: Once it detects the condition of three consecutive bullish or bearish candles, the EA will place a buy or sell order accordingly.
  3. Lot Size Management: Calculates lot size based on 1% of the account balance, ensuring it meets the minimum lot size of 0.01.
  4. Stop Loss and Take Profit: Sets a Stop Loss (100 points) and Take Profit (100 points) to secure gains and manage risks.

Benefits of Using This EA

  • Automated Trading: Reduces stress and removes emotional factors from trading.
  • Time-Efficient: No need to constantly monitor the charts, as the EA will automatically execute trades when conditions are met.
  • Risk Management: Calculates lot size based on account balance, ensuring controlled risk on each trade.
  • Small Account Friendly: Requires a minimum account balance of only $10, making it accessible for all traders.

Recommendations

For the best results, run this EA on a demo account before live trading to become familiar with its behavior. This helps ensure it aligns with your trading style and gives you confidence in its performance on EURUSD and GBPUSD in the H4 timeframe.

The " AI Candle " EA is a smart choice for those looking to automate trades in the EURUSD and GBPUSD markets without constant monitoring, using a consistent trend-following approach.


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Chiedozie Titus Ugwu
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IndexPro  is a professional automatic trading system designed and optimized for the MT4 platform and the Trading of   Indices  Such as Ger30. S&P500, US30 index  . This system works independently on your terminal, you can run it on your computer or on a VPS because the computer must be turned on while the robot is running. The robot analyzes the market 24 hours a day ,Opening its trades on the H1 Timeframe on Ger30 . H1 or 5M on S&P500 . & 5M US30 . thanks to which it is more effective than a hu
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PROMO PRICE ONLY FOR LIMITED TIME  6 month at only 30$ (5$/month) RECOMMENDED VALUE: Timeframe: M1 ONLY FOR NAS100  SPREAD RECOMMENDED: 80 Test Broker: Vantage Fx EA SETUP: Lots: 1 for each 100€ (if Balance is 1000€, Lots = 10) TP: 5 SL: 0 min: 10 After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages. I am ready to help each buyer install and configure the advisor. If you have never used EAs before, I will show and teach you how to use it.
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