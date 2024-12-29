MAT FX Strategist – Advanced Multi-Pair Trading, Completely Free

Real-time Results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2284481

Optimized for: AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD (default)

Recommended Setup: Use a 0.0001 lots Cent Account with €200+ or a Standard Account with €20,000+ (leverage 1:2000) for safe trading.

Elevate Your Trading with MAT FX Strategist

Looking for an Expert Advisor that combines cutting-edge technology with proven trading logic—all at no cost? MAT FX Strategist delivers. Crafted by Marc Albrecht Trading, this EA empowers traders with advanced multi-pair trading, adaptive risk management, and a powerful grid system. Defaulting to AUDNZD, AUDCAD, and NZDCAD, it’s designed to maximize opportunities while keeping you in control. Best of all, it’s free—because great trading tools shouldn’t come with a price tag.

Step into the future of XAUUSD trading with MATrader, a revolutionary Expert Advisor from Marc Albrecht Trading. Built with over a decade of MT4 expertise and tested for years, MATrader harnesses advanced neural networks, dynamic cycle trading, and customizable grids to deliver precision entries and impressive win rates. It’s not just an EA—it’s your edge in the market, and it’s 100% free. No limitations, no hidden costs—just pure trading power.

Critical Setup for Success To replicate our live signal results and ensure peak performance, you must follow these guidelines—deviations will lead to poor results and losses: [ 1 ] Broker & Account Type : MAT FX Strategist is optimized exclusively for RoboForex Cent Accounts. Using any other broker will cause inconsistencies due to varying data feeds and liquidity, resulting in strategy failures and account losses. [ 2 ] Use Code "KXTL" : When opening your RoboForex Cent Account, you must enter "KXTL" to enable proper functionality: Trade from 0.0001 lots (vs. 0.01 lots), which is essential to minimize risk and meet minimum deposits—without this, the EA cannot operate safely. Access lower spreads via our exclusive RoboForex partnership—we’ve negotiated reduced fees to make strategies viable; skipping this will inflate costs and cause consistent underperformance leading to losses. [ 3 ] Risk Warning: Failing to use "KXTL" or RoboForex will lead to EA malfunctions, inaccurate signals, and inevitable account losses. MAT FX Strategist is trained on RoboForex-specific data with KXTL conditions— any other setup compromises everything. [ 4 ] Support Policy: We provide support only for KXTL-compliant setups. Losses from non-compliant use are unavoidable and not our responsibility—no support will be offered. Pro Tip: KXTL is non-negotiable for success—it unlocks community benefits like 50 % cashback, free VPS, and exclusive access to our 100 % Winrate CopyFX signal (free for KXTL users). Check my profile website for details.

Some of the Benefits of being a member of the KXTL Marc Albrecht Trading Community other than using the #1 Trustworthy, Honest, and Cost-effective Broker:

30$ free Signup Bonus

Up to 120% Deposit Bonus

50% Cashback

Free VPS

Exclusive and free Access to our 100% Winrate NoLoss Quantum AI

NoLoss Quantum AI Lowest possible spreads because of our special VIP Partnership agreement with Roboforex where we pass on 90% of our spread commission back to the community to make your trading easier and more profitable

KXTL exclusive conditions like activation of being able to trade 0.0001 lots instead of just 0.01

Proven Performance & Community

Live Evidence: Check the MQL5 Signal for real-time results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2284481

Check the MQL5 Signal for real-time results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2284481 Join the Movement: Be part of a growing community trusting MAT for stress-free trading.

100% free because we believe in empowering traders. Test it on a KXTL RoboForex account, see the quality, then check out aswell our other free EAs for amplified results. Visit our profile for more!







Key Features That Set MAT FX Strategist Apart

Multi-Symbol Mastery: Trades AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD by default—expand to unlimited pairs with custom settings.

Trades AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD by default—expand to unlimited pairs with custom settings. Adaptive Risk Control: Lot-sizing options: Fixed, Dynamic, or Balanced. Risk profiles: Low (20% annual), Mid (40%), Sign (80%), High (120%), or Dynamic. Set Max Floating Drawdown % or Max Drawdown in Money to protect your capital. Auto-pause trading for 24 hours if limits are hit.

Smart Grid System: SmartDistance™ dynamically spaces trades (default 35 pips). Flexible multipliers (1.0, 2.0, 1.5…) optimize subsequent orders. Toggle new grid openings to adapt to market shifts.

Precision Trading Logic: Blends MAT Algorithms with Bollinger Bands and RSI to filter trades. Weighted TakeProfit and BreakEven ensure smarter exits.

Custom Trading Windows: Set start/stop hours (default 0-23) or skip holidays. Full control over when the EA trades.

Hedging Flexibility: Buy only, sell only, or both—hedging enabled if your broker allows.

Buy only, sell only, or both—hedging enabled if your broker allows. User-Friendly: Runs on one chart, fully customizable, with trade comments for easy tracking.

Runs on one chart, fully customizable, with trade comments for easy tracking. Execution Safeguards: Max Spread and Slippage settings keep trades clean.

How to Jump In

[1] Set Up a 1:2000 leverage RoboForex Cent Account using the code KXTL (mandatory)

[2] Plug MAT FX Strategist into XAUUSD M1 —it’s good to go

[3] Trade Your Way: Keep the defaults or play with the settings—your game, your rules

Support & Updates

Free Updates: Always included— free forever.

Always included— free forever. Personal Support: Message me on MQL5 for fast, expert help.

Take control of your trading journey with MAT FX Strategist—join the community today!

Free Because That’s Who We Are

Marc Albrecht Trading’s all about lifting traders up, not cashing in. We fund MAT FX Strategist from our own trading success because we believe you deserve a shot too. Don’t feel like using "KXTL"? Cool— we will still be rooting for you. But if you do, it’s a quiet high-five that keeps this mission alive and allows us to publish even greater EAs! And on top you even get handful of unique perks and advantages that even make your trading more profitable!

Trader Thought:

"This is worth thousands, but Marc’s giving it free? I’d feel selfish not using 'KXTL' to support him." – Priya D.

Free Forever: We’re committed to empowering traders—no paywalls, no limits





We’re Here for Your Success

Got Questions? Marc and the crew are just a message away—we’re in this together. Feel free to join our growing Community for daily profit reports and newest updates/releases!

Extra Goodies: Digging MAT FX Strategist? Try our other EAs— all free, now and forever

Last Word: MAT FX Strategist’s more than software—it’s a hand extended to help you succeed. Grab it & trade smarter!



