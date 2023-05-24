EA GapAngle

5

FOREX market is life itself.

There is no such thing as a stable life.

The same applies to FOREX.

It's always about staying within a certain price range, but occasionally, there are significant deviations from that range.

Life is no different. During those times, it's important to wait patiently.

Eventually, things will return to a stable range.

When there is a major deviation from the range, it's an opportunity.

You shouldn't miss out on this chance.

This robot uses the Envelope indicator to enter trades when prices deviate significantly. The ZigZag indicator is used to make those decisions.


The best pair GBPUSD TFH1

Stoploss 20pips


Reviews 3
IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2024.01.04 05:02 
 

GOOD EA. Nice

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Profalgo Limited
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Launch promo: Only 1 copies available at 399$ Final price: 2000$ There will be only a limited number of copies sold of this EA Luna AI is a very advanced night scalper and one of the best you can find on the market.  It was developed using years of experience in live trading with the mean-reverse strategy, and selected only the best pairs and techniques to be included in this EA. Since the EA is build upon existing technology that was developed over the years, the EA is very effective and has
BB Return mt4
Leonid Arkhipov
4.89 (18)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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3.82 (22)
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Universal Indicator EA, your ultimate solution to automate your trading strategy without any coding requirements. This powerful expert advisor is designed to work with any indicator that gives Buy and Sell Signals, making it a versatile tool for traders of all levels. With Universal Indicator EA, you can easily read signals from both Indicator Buffers and Objects on the Chart. You can also test your indicator on the demo account before purchasing to ensure that the EA is compatible with your ind
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Forex Super Robot ZABC
Hong Ling Mu
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ProtoNinja
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The EA (Expert Advisor) is built on the Parabolic logic combined with multi-time frame analysis. Utilizing Parabolic indicators across multiple time frames allows for more stable entry points, enhancing accuracy in trading decisions. The EA incorporates numerous useful functions, but not all of them need to be utilized. To make adjustments, focus on changing the lot size, take profit (TP), and stop loss (SL) settings. By default, both the TP and SL are set at 50 pips each. If a trade is closed
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AscendCapital
2364
AscendCapital 2024.02.19 21:06 
 

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IATradingScalping
2794
IATradingScalping 2024.01.04 05:02 
 

GOOD EA. Nice

Top Secret
971
Top Secret 2023.06.05 14:09 
 

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