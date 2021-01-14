The Expert Advisor algorithm calculates the trend direction and determines its peak value. At the points where the probability of the formation of a peak value is the highest, the EA starts working.

The Expert Advisor has an algorithm for tracking open positions and a risk control system.

Each trade has a stop loss and a take profit.

No hazardous trading methods are used.

Recommended trading instruments: XAUUDS (Gold, spot), EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD. Timeframe - 5 minutes.

Installation procedure to get started:



Open 5-minute charts of recommended trading instruments;

Transfer each of the open charts to a 5-minute timeframe;

From the "Navigator" window, drag an Expert Advisor onto each chart. Allow trading in the EA settings. The EA settings are the same for each chart.

Settings:

