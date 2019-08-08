Triumph Forex Fixed

This EA is Triumph Forex (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40818)now with user fixed Stoploss and Take Profit, It uses strategy which works year after year. It makes an entry in the market early enough when the trend shifts at Price action verified supports and resistance levels.

why renting/Sell it when l can make enough using it? Well to be honest, am renting/selling out just to raise enough Capital for trading. Those who buy it are fortunate as it won’t be available after raising capital. Let’s discuss the Parameters to have an idea of how it trades.

Name of EA=Triumph Forex

Strategy Properties

· Entry Amount -Desired Lot size for the trade e.g. 0.1,1.0,5.0 etc.

· MaxRiskPerTrade-This is the percentage of the account risked per trade

· UseRisk-Set true if you want EA to calculate Lotsize to use using MaxRiskPerTrade.

· Stop _Loss- Integer value in pips EA will use to set Stop loss

· Take _Profit- Integer value in pips EA will use to set Take Profits

· ProtectionMaxStopLoss- Enter in Points here the Maximum Stoploss for the EA to Set if terminal fails to set Initial_Loss

· gap- Enter the pips away from a support/resistance level to enter a trade

Entry Conditions

· Conservative-For Conservative traders set true for EA to enter a trade ehen all conditions are met

· Compounding-Set true to allow additional trades to be entered while initial trade is still open

Close_Setting=---------- Close Conditions Settings

· CloseCondition-Close a trade/s when an opposite entry conditions are met

· BigMoveInProfits-Set true to Closes a trade/s when market moves more than 1.5 X Average True Range in one timeframe/candle in the profit direction

MaxSpread-Maximum Spread for entering trades (an integer)

OpenOrders-Set an integer of Number of Concurently Open Trades

Magic_Number-A Unique integer for the currently running EA per Symbol

isTrailingStop-Set true for th EA to trail the stoploss

https://t.me/triumphforex