Triumph Forex Fixed

This EA is Triumph Forex (https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/40818)now with user fixed Stoploss and Take Profit, It uses strategy which works year after year. It makes an entry in the market early enough when the trend shifts at Price action verified supports and resistance levels.
why renting/Sell it when l can make enough using it? Well to be honest, am renting/selling out just to raise enough Capital for trading. Those who buy it are fortunate as it won’t be available after raising capital. Let’s discuss the Parameters to have an idea of how it trades.
Name of EA=Triumph Forex
Strategy Properties
·         Entry Amount -Desired Lot size for the trade e.g. 0.1,1.0,5.0 etc.
·         MaxRiskPerTrade-This is the percentage of the account risked per trade
·         UseRisk-Set true if you want EA to calculate Lotsize to use using MaxRiskPerTrade.
·        Stop _Loss- Integer value in pips EA will use to set Stop loss
·         Take _Profit-Integer value in pips EA will use to set Take Profits  
·         ProtectionMaxStopLoss- Enter in Points here the Maximum Stoploss for the EA to Set if terminal fails to set Initial_Loss
·         gap- Enter the pips away from a support/resistance level to enter a trade
Entry Conditions
·         Conservative-For Conservative traders set true for EA to enter a trade ehen all conditions are met
·         Compounding-Set true to allow additional trades to be entered while initial trade is still open
Close_Setting=---------- Close Conditions Settings
·         CloseCondition-Close a trade/s when an opposite entry conditions are met
·         BigMoveInProfits-Set true to Closes a trade/s when market moves more than 1.5 X Average True Range in one timeframe/candle in the profit direction
MaxSpread-Maximum Spread for entering trades (an integer)
OpenOrders-Set an integer of Number of Concurently Open Trades
Magic_Number-A Unique integer for the currently running EA per Symbol
isTrailingStop-Set true for th EA to trail the stoploss
https://t.me/triumphforex
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The Multi Strategy Trading Robot This automated trading robot always uses stop loss. Big Hunter is specially designed to trade gold , but you can test it on other pairs since you have the access to the parameters. The robot uses different strategies like swing trading ,  momentum trading , position trading and more. It's backtested for the last 10 years under the harshest, simulated market conditions. Each trade has  unique SL, TP, Trailing stop, and breakeven. These parameters are variable a
The Revolution Simple Trade
Herry Gani
Experts
THE REVOLUTION Simple Trade is suitable for all type of traders whether you are a Swing Trader, Day Trader or Scalper. THE REVOLUTION Package consist of 3 EAs which combine into a Single EA which can create many stategies depend on the trading skills used/known by each traders. We provide AUTO_SETTING expecially for beginner or no experience investors which this AUTO_SETTING will trade to achieve 1000 Points or 10%/month, and for traders/investors who have experiences in trading can develop thei
Crypto System Automatic
Michal Milko
Experts
Kryptosystém automaticky   Automatický kryptosystém je v súčasnosti plne automatizovaný so všetkými špeciálnymi vlastnosťami a funkciami, je kontrolovaný a pravidelne monitorovaný. Jeho vývoj, parametre a jednotlivé algoritmy sú odborne vyhodnotené a optimalizované skúsenou vývojovou skupinou programátorov, ktorí vyvíjajú nové aktualizované verzie systému. Na rozdiel od ostatných systémov sme sa zamerali na vytvorenie systému, v ktorom je spätné testovanie úspešných výsledkov zodpovedajúce situ
The Revolution Target Achiever
Herry Gani
Experts
The Revolution Target Achiever FT -  Auto_Setting 1000 Points  Hi all Investors and traders, We've just updated this EA to a new version 3.0, which has a much more benefits , for Investors who want to run this EA 24 hours using vps can try the Auto_Setting to achieved 1000 Points or 10 %, for traders who have their own set up and target 1-100% can use the manual_setting, THE REVOLUTION Target Achiever is suitable for the investor who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). Th
Broker
Andrey Spiridonov
Experts
Broker Broker is a self-taught advisor. The algorithm of this adviser is constantly adjusting to the trading dynamics of the market. Advisor has a minimum number of parameters, which facilitates the work of beginners in the foreign exchange market. Advisor Benefits works on any time period works with any trade symbol no parameters that need optimization on each transaction, the adviser learns and adjusts to the current trading situation Advisor Parameters lot_persent = 10 - the volume of a trad
The Revolution Great Achiever FT
Herry Gani
Experts
The REVOLUTION Great Achiever FT - AUTO 1000 POINTS / 10 %   ANOTHER EXCELLENT EA FOR YOU TO CONSIDER USING IT TO GROW YOUR INVESTMENT !!! THE REVOLUTION Great Achiever is suitable for the investors who want to have a simple and ready to use Expert Advisor (EA). This fixed EA Setting is modified and created from The REVOLUTION Simple Trade which has free customized Setting or Strategy Build EA which is suitable for experienced/advanced traders who have many ideas and strategies innovated  system
Duality
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
Duality is an autonomous automated trading system that does not use dangerous methods of trading (no martingale, no averaging, no increase in the lot). The basis of the adviser's strategy is the correlation difference between candlestick formations and average price values ​​at different points in time relative to the main points of the report. Recommended use: EURUSD 5m, GBPUSD 5m, USDJPY 5m. Settings: Risk for Lot - risk percentage for the calculation of the trading lot; If MaxRisk = 0, lot
DawnScapl
Waichun Liao
5 (1)
Experts
DawnScapl  采用全自动化交易，不使用马丁，加仓或不止损等方式。专为在低市场波动期间进行剥头皮而设计。运用多种高级算法交易，设计多道风控保驾护航。 使用货币对：具体查看参数例表提标。 工作周期时间： M15. 实盘信号： https://www.mql5.com/zh/signals/536396 一般建议 最低存款为100美元，   使用如：ICMARKETS,TICKMILL等价差小的平台. 参数 EA Comment - 订单注释 Slippage  - 最大允许价格滑点 Lots  - 固定下单手数 Auto_Risk  - 自动下单手数 TradeOnFriday-周五交易开关 Friday_Hour-如果周五交易为True,则止时间为停止新订交易时间
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Triumph Forex
Abishy Kalima
Experts
This EA uses strategy which works year after year. It makes an entry in the market early enough when the trend shifts at Price action verified supports and resistance levels. why renting/Sell it when l can make enough using it? Well to be honest, am renting/selling out just to raise enough Capital for trading. Those who buy it are fortunate as it won’t be available after raising capital. Let’s discuss the Parameters to have an idea of how it trades. Name of EA =Triumph Forex Strategy Properties
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