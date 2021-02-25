Milch Cow Multi Pro

Milch Cow Multi Pro EA "is a tool designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools and famous metatrade indicators  for 28 pairs of currencies in one chart

It is also designed to enable you to trade manually and automatically side by side

The expert includes all interactive screen features that help you adjust settings while the expert is operating with a large number of buttons and easy checkboxes.

It also includes five indicators to generate the buy or sell signals

the smart processing of open trades based on a false signal that may encourage the trader to choose a random entry mode as soon as the expert is activated, and the expert will process those deals in order to achieve a profit in both directions.

The expert guides you to the maximum number of currency pairs that match the account balance

Since the broker does not allow open more than 100 trades per account, we recommend trading only 15 currency pairs as a maximum.

We also recommend that the leverage does not exceed 1: 100 and the trading balance is not less than $ 1100

In the test mode, the expert achieved impressive results on high-volatility currency pairs such as GBPAUD

Before running the expert on a real account, we recommend that you test the default settings and only adjust the value of the StartStep parameter, until you reach the right value for the highest explosive wave for each currency you wish to trade.

TrailingStop and BreakEven only work with manual trades

For the close order buttons, they work with either manual or automatic open trades, or both by checking the status box next to the Close All button.

The chart shows the following :-

  • All the immediate changes of 28 pairs of currencies for all time periods (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 ) , Number of points and colors  , The green color for up and red color for down
  • The values of the main indicators and the corresponding color of those values ( ADX ,RSI ,MA , SAR , STOCH ) 
  • Average symbol changes for a M15 period for testing strength (B/S) 
  • The signal strength of 28 pairs of currencies  ,
  • The open orders Data ( order size , order type ,numbers , order profit or loss )
  • The Basket TakeProfit and StopLoss : If the value is higher than 0, all orders will be closed when the target is reached
  • Monitor the trade status, selected lot size and  current profit or loss 
  • The account data ( Balance , Equity , Margin , Free Margin , Level Margin ) 
  • The Market Hours and Open Stock Exchanges ( Frankfurt , London ,New York ,Sydney , Tokyo )
  • The current spread of 28 pairs of currencies 
  •   More than 200 Active buttons for different functions

Note  :  Since all button functions are not active in the testing mode , the expert operates only in the demo  and live modes 

Parameters : Description in Expert interface 


To get a full version working on a demo account, leave a message









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Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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5 (2)
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Trend Catcher EA analyzes market price movements, using the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.   It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.   By combining the smoothing and trend-filtering capabilities of special customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters, the EA can automatically execute trades based
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Mirror EA is an automated trading system developed to execute trades based on the SmaSRS196 indicator which is a combination of the Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the Relative Strength Index (RSI), utilizing a 96-period optimization framework.  The EA continuously analyzes market conditions to identify high-probability trading opportunities by confirming trend direction with the SMA while using RSI to detect momentum strength and potential overbought or oversold conditions.  The EA will sell u
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Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
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Expert Gold Moon Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for the Gold market (XAUUSD). The EA combines price action analysis, tick-based market behavior, and technical indicator confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The strategy uses Stop Orders to capture momentum during Gold's fast price movements, helping reduce premature entries in volatile conditions. Positions are managed with a combination of scalping logic, dynamic trailing, and predef
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Achmad Fathoni
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AFTrade Scalper EA is an automated trading robot designed for XAUUSD / GOLD using a breakout-based scalping approach. The EA focuses on very short-term opportunities with controlled risk management, fixed lot options, trading session filters, and a three-stage trailing stop system consisting of Trailing Start, Trailing Stop, and Trailing Step. No Grid and No Martingale, every trade has a defined Take Profit and Stop Loss. Please see below live signal of this EA : Live Signal Broker IC Markets (
EA Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.7 (1091)
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EA Gold Stuff is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading gold. The operation is based on opening orders using the Gold Stuff indicator, thus the EA works according to the "Trend Follow" strategy, which means following the trend. Real-time results can be viewed  here . Contact me immediately after the purchase to get personal bonus!  You can get a free copy of our Strong Support and Trend Scanner indicator, please pm. me! Settings  and manual   here  Please note that I do not sell my
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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