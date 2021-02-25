Milch Cow Multi Pro EA "is a tool designed to put in your hands the technical analysis tools and famous metatrade indicators for 28 pairs of currencies in one chart

It is also designed to enable you to trade manually and automatically side by side

The expert includes all interactive screen features that help you adjust settings while the expert is operating with a large number of buttons and easy checkboxes.

It also includes five indicators to generate the buy or sell signals

the smart processing of open trades based on a false signal that may encourage the trader to choose a random entry mode as soon as the expert is activated, and the expert will process those deals in order to achieve a profit in both directions.

The expert guides you to the maximum number of currency pairs that match the account balance

Since the broker does not allow open more than 100 trades per account, we recommend trading only 15 currency pairs as a maximum.

We also recommend that the leverage does not exceed 1: 100 and the trading balance is not less than $ 1100

In the test mode, the expert achieved impressive results on high-volatility currency pairs such as GBPAUD

Before running the expert on a real account, we recommend that you test the default settings and only adjust the value of the StartStep parameter, until you reach the right value for the highest explosive wave for each currency you wish to trade.

TrailingStop and BreakEven only work with manual trades

For the close order buttons, they work with either manual or automatic open trades, or both by checking the status box next to the Close All button.

The chart shows the following :-



All the immediate changes of 28 pairs of currencies for all time periods (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1, W1 ) , Number of points and colors , The green color for up and red color for down

The values of the main indicators and the corresponding color of those values ( ADX ,RSI ,MA , SAR , STOCH )

Average symbol changes for a M15 period for testing strength (B/S)

The signal strength of 28 pairs of currencies ,

The open orders Data ( order size , order type ,numbers , order profit or loss )

The Basket TakeProfit and StopLoss : If the value is higher than 0, all orders will be closed when the target is reached

Monitor the trade status, selected lot size and current profit or loss

The account data ( Balance , Equity , Margin , Free Margin , Level Margin )

The Market Hours and Open Stock Exchanges ( Frankfurt , London ,New York ,Sydney , Tokyo )

The current spread of 28 pairs of currencies

More than 200 Active buttons for different functions

Note : Since all button functions are not active in the testing mode , the expert operates only in the demo and live modes Parameters : Description in Expert interface

To get a full version working on a demo account, leave a message

























