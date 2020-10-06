Consolidation Finder
- Indicators
- Oleg Voitiouk
- Version: 1.71
- Updated: 6 October 2020
- Activations: 5
The indicator allows to find consolidations. It is meant for channel breakthrough.
Easy to use, it has only three parameters:
- Minimum number of bars to analyze
- Consolidation tunnel
- Indicator color
It works on all timeframes. Approximate settings are adjusted for H1 by default.
Works on all currency pairs.
This indicator does not repaint and is not recalculated.
All screenshots are real!