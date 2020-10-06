Consolidation Finder

The indicator allows to find consolidations. It is meant for channel breakthrough.

Easy to use, it has only three parameters:

  • Minimum number of bars to analyze
  • Consolidation tunnel
  • Indicator color

It works on all timeframes. Approximate settings are adjusted for H1 by default.

Works on all currency pairs.

This indicator does not repaint and is not recalculated.

All screenshots are real!

Fine Copy Orders
Oleg Voitiouk
Utilities
An excellent and fine deal copyist! Copies from one or more source terminals to one or more receiver terminals. Convenient and quick to set up. Settings: 1. Type              Select the type of Master - source or Slave - receiver. 2. Lot                  Sets the lot for the Slave type. Orders will open with the specified lot, if the lot = 0 is the same as in the source. 3.  MasterLot         Allows you to set the lot size transmitted (on the side of the MASTER) by the master. / X - the ma
Consolidation Finder MT5
Oleg Voitiouk
Indicators
Consolidation Finder   An indicator that allows you to find consolidation. To work on the breakdown of the channel. Easy to use, there are only three settings: Minimum number of bars to analyze Tunnel Consolidation Indicator color It works on  all timeframes  , by default, approximate settings for the H1 timeframe are set. Works on all currency pairs. The indicator is not redrawn or recalculated. All screenshots are real!
