Anchored VWAP with Alert

5

What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)?

The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price an instrument has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price. 
It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of the instrument.

What is the Difference between VWAP and AVWAP?
While VWAP is having as starting point the beggining of the day,week,month etc. in the AVWAP you can place it anywhere you like in your chart.

Description of indicator

This indicator provides 6 AVWAP lines. Once loaded into the chart a Label will appear on your screen "No Vertical Lines".
By clicking on the label "No Vertical Lines" the indicator creates 6 dashed vertical lines at the beginning of your chart separated by three bars each and draw the VWAP lines named v1,v2,v3, v4, v5, v6 in six different colors. By moving a vertical line the VWAP line with get automatically updated.  By clicking "Delete" all lines will be deleted. By clicking "v1" will delete v1 line only, etc. You can also create the vertical lines one by one by key pressing on the top of your keyboards numbers 1,2,3,4,5 or 6. Press number 1 will create "v1", number 2 will create "v2", etc.. (vertical lines will not be created if they already exist on your chart).
Furthermore, the indicator provides four types of Alerts every time a AVWAP line is crossed.

Every time you click the label the indicator create the 6 vertical lines and/or repositions them at the beginning of the chart if they already exist. 

What If:
  • You do not need 6 VWAP lines: just delete the vertical lines you do not need by clicking on v1 to v6 text
  • You erase by accident a vertical line: just create it manually by pressing the top keyboard keys from 1-6
  • You would like to hide AVWAP lines just click on the "Hide AWVAP" text and to display them again just click on the "Show"  text

Parameters

Price Close1-6: 0 Close, 1 Median. You can decide is VWAP will be calculated using price close or price median (High+Low)/2.

Show_HL1-6 : true/false Display or not the High and Low of each AVWAP line which acts a standard deviation

AVWAP Lines Name and Format
  • Format each AVWAP lines and their Highs and Lows name,color, style and width

Vertical and Format

  • You can format Vertical lines color, style and width
Weighted_Volume= true/false - Weights volume of  different sessions taking into consideration that when London and US are operating at same time have the highest volume of all sessions occurs and adjusts the rest of the sessions. With this parameter it very easy visualize which volumes are significant even on Asian hours or non-significant on London-US hrs. Not to be used with constant tick charts.

Alerts on AVWAP cross

  • Set Alert on AWAP cross up or down on each AVWAP lines and their Highs and Lows.


Alert Type

  • TriggerCandle = 1: The candle number that the alert will be triggered (0 is the forming candle, 1 is the one before the forming-closed)
  • EnableNativeAlerts = true/false : Pop-up
  • EnableSoundAlerts  = true/false: Sound
  • EnableEmailAlerts  = false: Email
  • EnablePushAlerts  =true: Push Notification
  • SoundFileName = "alert.wav": Sound File

Placement and Format of AVWAP Label
  • Corner=1 : Corner of window indicator name will be displayed
  • Top_Offset = 150; // Top Offset Display
  • Right_Offset  = 20;// Right Offset Display
  • Text_Font_Size = 8;// Font Size Display
  • Text_Color = Black;//Txt Color Display


Enjoy!




















Reviews 4
Ed N.
60
Ed N. 2022.10.26 04:58 
 

Coming from trading futures I came to learn the importance of vwap and espcially anchored vwap from Brian Shannon, a trader that I greatly admire and respect. This is a wonderful indicator that allows you to anchor vwap to significant price points and events. I like that you have multiple options for multiple vwaps. Wish there was an option for standard deviation bands as well but I'm quite happy with it as it is! It is very useful!

Lamplighter0055
86
Lamplighter0055 2022.10.17 23:21 
 

Having used a standard VWAP indicator that initialises at daily period start, this is a great alternative. Gives clear signals and looking to reduce my chart clutter using this indicator instead of some other SD indicators I've been using for a while.

Further to my initial use of this already great indicator the developer is very proactive and responded to requests for additional functionality, and improved the indicator with the addition of a bespoke non-lagging set of high/low SD lines per VWAP line. All highly customisable with changes to colors and line types and widths. All said you can really clean up your charts using this indicator as it can replace a lot of superfluous lagging indicators. Recommended for those who like to do thorough chart analysis by hand and eye.

Floriano Bertozzi
793
Floriano Bertozzi 2022.06.03 10:44 
 

Exceptional tool !!

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Color Trend FX shows the current trend direction and marks entry points, trailing levels and possible exit points right on the chart. The indicator is built for traders who want to see where to open, get hints on when to close, and check how it performed on history. It can work as a standalone tool, as part of your own system, or as a base for your Expert Advisors. The indicator plots signals as colored dots that follow the trend and also act as trailing levels for open positions. When the move
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Guang Jun Huang
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Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
Mechanism Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
Trend Lines PRO
Roman Podpora
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Volume Break Oscillator MT4
Roberto Bonati
Indicators
Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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What if your chart adapted to the market instead of the clock?   THE PROBLEM IT SOLVES   Instead of trying to find the best indicator that fits your timeframe chart, build a chart and find the most appropriate indicator.   My Chart Generator is a MetaTrader 5 background service that builds  live, fully historical three types of custom charts :1. Range/Volume Balanced chart, 2.  Range/Volume Absorption chart and 3. Constant Volume chart from any symbol — Forex pairs, crypto, indices, commodities,
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Constant Volume Calculator MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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This is a free helper indicator for MT5 that will help traders setup their constant volume charts depending on their trading style. It will calculate the number of ticks that your constant volume chart should have depending on the following trading styles: Scalper Active Day trader Day trader Swing trader Position trader   Instruction video attached. Enjoy!
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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This indicator identifies No Demand –No Supply candles  to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator but with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Supply. The VSA (Volum
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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No Demand No Supply MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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No Demand No Supply   This indicator identifies   No Demand –No Supply candles to your chart and plots volume bars colored according to the signal. It can be applied to all timeframes or to a specific one only. It can also be used as regular volume indicator  with exceptional future of WEIGHTED VOLUME. Furthermore is has an alert notification, sound and email when a signals occurs. The indicator does not repaint but the alert will come on two candles back due to the definition of No Demand No Su
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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What is the Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP)? The volume weighted average price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark used by traders that gives the average price an instrument has traded at throughout the day, based on both volume and price.  It is important because it provides traders with insight into both the trend and value of the instrument. What is the Difference between VWAP and AVWAP? While VWAP is having as starting point the beggining of the day,week,month etc. in the AVWAP you can pla
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Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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Wave Anatomy Visit:  http://www.trafethevolumewaves.com  for more information Construct your own 5 Waves and analyze the price movements stages: Easy Movement Hard time to move Fast move This indicator is based on Wyckoff’s, David’s Weis and my Speed Index Theory. This indicator will you help analyze what is happening in 5 Price Waves that you can construct yourself. This tool is designed for scalpers and swing traders and will help them to analyze any wave on any timeframe at the same time. Fur
Range Volume Hybrid Generator
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
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1. Introduction Range Volume Hybrid (RVH) is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that creates custom chart symbols using a unique dual-condition bar formation method. Unlike traditional charts where bars close based on a single criterion (time, range, or volume), RVH bars close only when BOTH a minimum price range AND a minimum volume threshold are met simultaneously.  Download also and install RVH Monito r Indicator - to control the EA from the custom charts (it's Free)  https://www.mql5.com/en/marke
Tick Chart Constant Volume Generator
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
Utilities
1. Overview   The Tick Chart Toolset is a pair of tightly coupled MQL5 files that generate and control professional Constant Volume charts inside MetaTrader 5 as custom symbols. Unlike time-based charts, each bar closes only when a target volume threshold is reached, giving you a noise-filtered, activity-proportional view of the market. Free "Tick Chart Monitor Indicator" to control the generator EA:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/17104   Component Type Role Tick_Chart_Generator_AI_MT5
Filter:
Ed N.
60
Ed N. 2022.10.26 04:58 
 

Coming from trading futures I came to learn the importance of vwap and espcially anchored vwap from Brian Shannon, a trader that I greatly admire and respect. This is a wonderful indicator that allows you to anchor vwap to significant price points and events. I like that you have multiple options for multiple vwaps. Wish there was an option for standard deviation bands as well but I'm quite happy with it as it is! It is very useful!

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7391
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2022.10.26 14:56
Thank you for your review!
Lamplighter0055
86
Lamplighter0055 2022.10.17 23:21 
 

Having used a standard VWAP indicator that initialises at daily period start, this is a great alternative. Gives clear signals and looking to reduce my chart clutter using this indicator instead of some other SD indicators I've been using for a while.

Further to my initial use of this already great indicator the developer is very proactive and responded to requests for additional functionality, and improved the indicator with the addition of a bespoke non-lagging set of high/low SD lines per VWAP line. All highly customisable with changes to colors and line types and widths. All said you can really clean up your charts using this indicator as it can replace a lot of superfluous lagging indicators. Recommended for those who like to do thorough chart analysis by hand and eye.

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7391
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2022.10.18 07:14
Thank you for your review!
Floriano Bertozzi
793
Floriano Bertozzi 2022.06.03 10:44 
 

Exceptional tool !!

Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
7391
Reply from developer Panagiotis Diamantopoulos 2022.06.03 10:45
Thank you!
fluki
71
fluki 2021.01.03 16:59 
 

I would like to say that I find the tool very interesting and useful. I also asked the author if he could implement some changes and he did. The author has helped me with some problems and has answered and solved the problems very quickly.

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