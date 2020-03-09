T Rex Monster EA

The T-REX_EA is a powerful and intelligent trading robot designed for MT4, utilizing a combination of cutting-edge strategies to deliver consistent profits. This Expert Advisor leverages advanced AI techniques alongside breakout strategies, candlestick patterns, volume profiles, and supply and demand regions to analyze market trends and optimize trade entries and exits.

Key Features:

Multi-Strategy Approach : The EA combines AI-based analysis with traditional breakout strategies and candlestick pattern recognition, providing a robust trading edge.

: The EA combines AI-based analysis with traditional breakout strategies and candlestick pattern recognition, providing a robust trading edge. Volume Profile and Supply/Demand Zones : By integrating volume profile data and key supply and demand areas, T-REX_EA identifies high-probability trades with precision.

: By integrating volume profile data and key supply and demand areas, T-REX_EA identifies high-probability trades with precision. Turbo Mode : An exclusive feature designed to enhance trading during volatile market conditions, increasing the frequency and potential profitability of trades.

: An exclusive feature designed to enhance trading during volatile market conditions, increasing the frequency and potential profitability of trades. Universal Pair Compatibility : While the EA can trade across all currency pairs, it is particularly effective on major pairs (e.g., EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY), offering higher profitability opportunities.

: While the EA can trade across all currency pairs, it is particularly effective on major pairs (e.g., EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY), offering higher profitability opportunities. Flexible Trading Settings : You can start trading with a minimum balance of $500 , making it accessible for traders with smaller accounts. The EA offers both take-profit and stop-loss settings, along with the flexibility to choose between fixed lot sizing or a lot multiplier for position sizing.

: You can start trading with a minimum balance of , making it accessible for traders with smaller accounts. The EA offers both and settings, along with the flexibility to choose between sizing or a for position sizing. Optimal Timeframe : The recommended timeframe for this EA is H1 (1-hour) , as it provides the best balance between accuracy and frequency of trades.

: The recommended timeframe for this EA is , as it provides the best balance between accuracy and frequency of trades. Consistent Monthly Profits: T-REX_EA is designed for traders who seek consistent and steady growth, with the potential to generate profits every month.

With the T-REX_EA, you can capitalize on the market's opportunities and grow your account consistently, all while relying on advanced AI and smart trading algorithms.



