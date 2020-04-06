FIBO GRIP It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor, which allows you to presize the trade according to the preferences of the trader. Is a revolution in the customization of the trading. The algorithms developed for the identification of areas of change the trend. You can download the demo and test it yourself.





Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques.



"Safety first" approach in development.

Stress-tests on historical data on multiple pairs.

Fully automatic.

Broker type: Low spread, fast execution, low commission fast and reliable ECN broker.

Fast VPS a most.

The algorithm of the adviser allows you to trade with the trend and against the trend.

Optimized pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, GBPJPY, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURAUD, EURCAD, EURGBP, AUDNZD, EURCHF, AUDCAD, AUDJPY, GBPCHF, AUDCHF, CHFJPY, CADJPY, CADCHF, GBPCAD, NZDCAD, NZDJPY, NZDCHF, GBPNZD, EURNZD, GBPAUD and XAUUSD.

Fibo Grip : (System to grip whit fibo levels).

This system used the distance of FIBO to make a GRIP. Use GRIP to solver lost trader (Used virtual sl and tp)

If the trade is good exit whit profit per basket, is the entry is bad exit used algorithm grip for exit.





Modes for FIBO grip: (https://youtu.be/BvCOMmRPXcA)



1) Mode 1 23% fibo

2) Mode 2 38.2% fibo

3) Mode_3 50% fibo

4) Mode_4 76.8% fibo

5) Mode_5 100% fibo

6) Personalized fibo





Personalized_Factor_Fibo_grip.





Fixed LOT: Value of fixed lot for init lot in the GRIP







