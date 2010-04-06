Fearless EA

EA-Fearless is an advanced and powerful Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The current version incorporates optimized algorithms that identify precise market entry and exit points. The system is based on two proprietary indicators carefully calibrated to the unique behavior of the gold market, providing highly accurate signals with cross-validation to maximize the probability of success in your trades.

⚠️ ATTENTION: This EA was developed exclusively to operate on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair, with ECN accounts and on the 5-minute (M5) timeframe.

EA-Fearless offers a fully automated trading solution that constantly monitors the market, executing orders based on specific patterns identified by its internal indicators. The system implements advanced risk management through its trailing stop and lot multiplier features, protecting your capital while maximizing profit potential.

Key Features

  • Gold-Specialized Trading Algorithm: Developed specifically for the unique characteristics of XAUUSD

  • System Based on Two Proprietary Indicators: Dual filtering for enhanced entry precision

  • Advanced Position Management: Intelligent trailing stop to secure profits

  • Dynamic Lot Multiplier: Automatically adjusts position size based on performance

  • Comprehensive Info Panel: Monitor the EA’s performance in real time

  • Fully Automated Mode: No manual intervention required after initial setup

  • Optimized Compatibility: Designed and tested specifically for the M5 timeframe

Technical Requirements

  • MT4 Terminal

  • ECN Account

  • Applied exclusively on the XAUUSD (Gold) pair

  • 5-minute (M5) timeframe

  • Stable internet connection

  • Recommended: VPS for 24/7 operation

EA Installation

  1. Download the file after purchase

  2. Attach the EA to the XAUUSD M5 chart

  3. Enable AutoTrading and allow algorithmic trading

Minimum Recommended Configuration

  • Initial Lot Size: 0.01

  • Lot Multiplier: 1.1

  • Enable/Disable Trailing Stop: False

  • Minimum Balance: 200 USD

Ideal Recommended Configuration

  • Initial Lot Size: 0.01

  • Lot Multiplier: 2.0

  • Enable/Disable Trailing Stop: False

  • Minimum Balance: 3000 USD


EA-Fearless is the result of extensive research and development in the gold market, offering a robust solution for traders looking to automate their strategies in this valuable instrument. With its proprietary algorithm and focused design, it provides a competitive edge in one of the most challenging and profitable markets.


