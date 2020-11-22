Parabolic Predictor Dashboard

5
Introducing the Parabolic Predictor Dashboard, an advanced multisymbol, multitimeframe, and non-repainting dashboard indicator based on the popular Parabolic Indicator. It filters traditional Parabolic signals to identify the exact trend and predict market entry and exit levels.

This indicator is not just a dashboard. With one click on the symbol, you can see the trend direction, accurate entry levels, and take profit levels on a new chart window. And with our fast Alert system, you'll never miss a signal or take profit again. Receive mobile notifications, emails, and pop-up alerts with every hit.

The Parabolic Predictor Dashboard indicator offers a range of features designed to enhance your trading experience. It provides a multi-currency, multi-timeframe, and non-repainting Dashboard, offering ease of use and flexibility. You can monitor various currency pairs and timeframes effortlessly, making it convenient to stay updated with market trends.

With this indicator, you can gain clear visual confirmation by viewing the entry and take profit levels on a new chart window. This feature helps you make well-informed trading decisions and ensures accuracy in your trade execution.

Stay ahead of the game with our comprehensive alert system. Receive mobile alerts, email alerts, and desktop alerts whenever a signal is generated or when it's time to take profit. You'll never miss out on any opportunities, even when you're away from your trading platform.

The Parabolic Predictor works seamlessly on any MT4 pair and timeframe, offering you the freedom to trade according to your preferences and market conditions. You can customize the indicator to your specific needs with user-friendly parameters, tailoring it to match your trading style and strategy effortlessly. 


    Parameters

    • Dashboard Parameters
      • Dashboard Inputs
        • Show Dashboard - Activate/ Deactivate dashboard
        • Symbols (SemiColon(;) separated) - Symbol list (Use " ; " to separate)
        • Timeframes (SemiColon(;) separated) - Timeframe list ( Use " ; " to separate))
        • Show Chart in Background - Show/Hide chart in dashboard background
    • Indicator Parameters
      • Basic Inputs
        • Look Back Bars - Minimum historical bars for calculating indicator data
        • Show Entry Lines (New Chart) - Show entry levels on new chart window
        • Show Target Lines (New Chart) -  Show take profit levels on new chart window
      • Parabolic Indicator Inputs
        • Step - Price increment step - acceleration factor
        • Maximum - Maximum value of step
    • Alert Parameters
      • Alert Types
        • Mobile Alert - Activate/ Deactivate mobile notifications
        • Popup Alert - Activate/ Deactivate pop up message alerts
        • Email Alert - Activate/ Deactivate email alerts
      • Alert Filters
        • Entry 1 - Activate/ Deactivate alerts for entry 1
        • Entry 2 - Activate/ Deactivate alerts for entry 2
        • TP Hit - Activate/ Deactivate alerts for take profits
    Reviews 1
    cam028
    6492
    cam028 2023.05.04 07:15 
     

    great product made profit with my first 2 signals customer service is fast as well

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    cam028 2023.05.04 07:15 
     

    great product made profit with my first 2 signals customer service is fast as well

    Thushara Dissanayake
    28788
    Reply from developer Thushara Dissanayake 2023.05.04 07:22
    I'm glad to hear that you're finding the Parabolic Predictor Dashboard to be a great product and that you were able to make a profit with your first 2 signals. It's always nice to see my customers having success with my tools. And I'm happy to hear that you've had a positive experience with my communication as well. If you have any questions or feedback, please don't hesitate to let me know. I'm always here to help you achieve your trading goals!
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