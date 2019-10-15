Mistress

Mistress - high speed EA-scalper.

Mistress the best EA! - to my view.

Mistress -universal and simple.

Mistress - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly.

Mistress - independent on TF.

Mistress - worsk on all currency pairs.

Mistress - uses no martingale and no grid

Mistress -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair.


Mistress EA Parameters:

Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) : trade time limit

on time : time to start trading

off time : time to end trading

Shift - price bounce in points for enter signal generating

Max Spread:  maximum value of spread at which enter signal is ignored

Distance: pending order distance

sl/tral: stop-loss/trailing-stop

Use Money Management : use Money Management (with " off " - using Start lot , with " on " - the volume is calculated automatically)

Start lot: initial lot

Free balance : the amount of free balance for the calculation of the lot

Magic : individual magic of the order

    Main recommendations:

    1. Before you buy this EA, please download the trial and check the performance of EA with strategy tester MT4 on your broker's server.
    2. Broker - high order execution and no limitations for minimum distance on S/l and T/P, minimum distance on pending orders.
    3. Spread - only minimal (starting from 0.0 pips), comission is acceptable.
    4. Use recomended sets to check the system performance on your broker.
    5. Recommended sets will be available at section "Comments".


    Gold Rain
    Natalya Sopina
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Gold Rain Expert Advisor Gold Rain is  a completely automated instrument for all-day trading.   Trading instruments: all, recomended - XAUUSD, EURUSD, GER_30(Germany 30 Cash index) Timeframe: any, recomended M30, H1 Time of trade: 24/5 (recomended to limit trade hours at night when spread is high) Strategy: scalping at braking of strong price levels, braking levels are determined by built in indicator, use no martingale, no grid, no everaging Description of settings: trading hours - time of trad
    Scissors
    Natalya Sopina
    5 (1)
    Experts
    SCISSORS  — is an automated trading scalping system. The strategy is based on enter signals given by a modified indicator Zig Zag; the EA opens two pending orders - sell stop и buy stop - on peaks of the indicator, at break (false break) the order activates and runs profit trail. Simply the EA is cutting all that higher/lower to Zig Zag peaks. Trading strategy  —trend scalping without use of grid, martingale, averaging, using stop loss, take profit and trailing stop.  The number of trades per mo
    Smart Grid FX
    Natalya Sopina
    Experts
    Smart Grid FX – is counter-trend trade multicurrency EA for automated Forex trading. EA uses principle of Martingale. EA work algorithm: At cycle start the pair of opposite order opens with initial lots. Further grid of orders is being built with variable step and lot volume at the price movement direction. Wherein every time at the next order opening the all grid orders close level is being changed with regard to parameters of TakeProfit. The EA does not use such function as locking, trailing,
    Fit Scalper
    Natalya Sopina
    Experts
    FIT SCALPER  - is fully   automated multifunctional trading robot – scalper, can be used with any currency pairs and any TF.   The EA gets signals for enter from two force indicators, uses aid orders to strengthen position, martingale, averaging, stop loss, take profit, trailing stop, avails special function of overlapping of unprofitable orders by profitable ones.   Main capacities   1.     1 .     . EA normal function In this mode aid order function and   overlapping of unprofitable orders fun
    Creature
    Natalya Sopina
    1 (1)
    Experts
    Creature  - is an automated trading system - trend scalper. EA work strategy: The trades are made at rollback from main trend. Indicator Bollinger Bands is responsible for trend and channel determination. The EA opens orders at channel breakdown for definite value of points. False enters are filtered by breakdown minimal price bounce limiter resulting in loss trades cut.Orders can be closed at take-profit, trailing-stop, stop-loss and at defined time elapse. Time limit of the EA work is availabl
    Pocket Hercules
    Natalya Sopina
    Experts
    Pocket Hercules  - is an automated trading scalping system. The EA is a trend scalper. The trades are made at rollback from main trend. Indicator Bollinger Bands is responsible for trend and channel determination. The EA opens orders at channel breakdown for definite value of points. Orders can be closed at take-profit, trailing-stop, stop-loss and at defined time elapse. Time limit of the EA work is available. The EA does not use martingale and grid of orders. Trade instruments : all, recommend
    Nephew
    Natalya Sopina
    Experts
    Nephew - автоматическая торговая система - скальпер. Советник является трендовым ночным скальпером. Вход в сделку происходит при откатах от основного тренда.  Трендовым и одновременно канальным является индикатор «ленты Боллинджера» (Bollinger Bands). Ордера открываются при пробое границ канала на определённое заданное количество пунктов.  Закрытие ордеров может происходить по тейк-профиту, трейлинг-стопу, стоп-лоссу, а также по истечении заданного времени. Возможно задавать ограничения по време
    Two Kids
    Natalya Sopina
    Experts
    Two Kids  - high frequency EA-scalper. Two Kid s  -  uses only two standard indicators to generate signal to oder opening. Two Kids   -universal and simple. Two Kids   - trades accurately and swiftly. Two Kids   - independent on TF. Two Kids   - worsk on all currency pairs. Two Kids   - uses no martingale and no grid Two Kids   -needs 20  units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair. Two Kid s EA  Parameters : Trading  hours  HH . ММ  (server time) : trade time limit on time : tim
