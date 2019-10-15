Mistress
- Experts
- Natalya Sopina
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Mistress - high speed EA-scalper.
Mistress - the best EA! - to my view.
Mistress -universal and simple.
Mistress - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly.
Mistress - independent on TF.
Mistress - worsk on all currency pairs.
Mistress - uses no martingale and no grid
Mistress -needs 20 units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair.
Mistress EA Parameters:
Trading hours HH . ММ (server time) : trade time limit
on time : time to start trading
off time : time to end trading
Shift - price bounce in points for enter signal generating
Max Spread: maximum value of spread at which enter signal is ignored
Distance: pending order distance
sl/tral: stop-loss/trailing-stop
Use Money Management : use Money Management (with " off " - using Start lot , with " on " - the volume is calculated automatically)
Start lot: initial lot
Free balance : the amount of free balance for the calculation of the lot
Magic : individual magic of the order
Main recommendations:
- Before you buy this EA, please download the trial and check the performance of EA with strategy tester MT4 on your broker's server.
- Broker - high order execution and no limitations for minimum distance on S/l and T/P, minimum distance on pending orders.
- Spread - only minimal (starting from 0.0 pips), comission is acceptable.
- Use recomended sets to check the system performance on your broker.
- Recommended sets will be available at section "Comments".
