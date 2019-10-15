Mistress - high speed EA-scalper.

Mistress - the best EA! - to my view.

Mistress -universal and simple.

Mistress - trades accurately, frequently and swiftly.

Mistress - independent on TF.

Mistress - worsk on all currency pairs.

Mistress - uses no martingale and no grid

Mistress -needs 20 units of currency for lot 0.01 for each used currency pair.





Mistress EA Parameters:

Trading hours HH . ММ (server time) : trade time limit

on time : time to start trading

off time : time to end trading

Shift - price bounce in points for enter signal generating

Max Spread: maximum value of spread at which enter signal is ignored

Distance: pending order distance

sl/tral: stop-loss/trailing-stop

Use Money Management : use Money Management (with " off " - using Start lot , with " on " - the volume is calculated automatically)

Start lot: initial lot

Free balance : the amount of free balance for the calculation of the lot

Magic : individual magic of the order

Main recommendations:

Before you buy this EA, please download the trial and check the performance of EA with strategy tester MT4 on your broker's server. Broker - high order execution and no limitations for minimum distance on S/l and T/P, minimum distance on pending orders. Spread - only minimal (starting from 0.0 pips), comission is acceptable. Use recomended sets to check the system performance on your broker. Recommended sets will be available at section "Comments".



