Sinless

A mathematical multicurrency trading system based on the principle of a neural network. It uses a general database of algorithms "S1M1" consisting of the most stable trading algorithms in its work. Before getting into the "S1М1" general database of algorithms, each block of conditions has passed the testing for stability with the identification of certain market dependencies for that block. A network created in such a way allows the EA to automatically select the most optimal variant of response to the market situation from numerous possible variants of algorithms included in its database.

Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/author/old_padre

The EA algorithm consists of two independent trading modes.

The first one does NOT use the risky systems of martingale and averaging, all trade positions are always protected by Stop Loss.

The second one uses a unique smart multistage averaging system.

There is no need to optimize the EA, it is already fully configured for work.

Key Advantages

  • The starting deposit is $10 and higher.
  • Works in two modes.
  • 4 currency pairs.
  • All 4 pairs pass tests from 2009 to the current time.
  • No need to close the robot during news releases.
  • Estimated spread is from 2 to 3 points (4 digits).
  • Estimated Take Profit is 40 points (4 digits).


Operation parameters

  • Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY.
  • Timeframe: М5.
  • Broker: any;
  • Start time: the EA should be activated before the start of a new trading week. It is not recommended to activate it at another time, within a week.
  • Performance was tested on 5-digit quotes.
  • For the EA to trade on all 4 pairs, it should be attached to a chart of each pair.


The main recommendations for one currency pair

The recommended deposit size for trading one pair with the initial lot 0.01.

  • 1000 USDC - cent account.
  • $100 - standard account.
  • Risk - 10 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk.
  • DepoStep - 1000 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk.
  • Leverage: 1:500 and higher.

The recommended deposit size for multicurrency trading with the initial lot 0.01.

  • 1000 USDC - cent account.
  • $100 - standard account.
  • Risk - 3 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk.
  • DepoStep - 3000 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk.
  • Leverage: 1:500 and higher.


General Trading Settings

  • Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.
  • TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (see the above recommendations on TakeProfit);
  • StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style.
  • Slip - maximum allowed slippage.
  • MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA.

Choice of Currency pairs

  • Pairs: EUR_USD, GBP_USD, AUD_USD, EUR_JPY - activate trading on the selected currency pair. The EA should be attached to a chart of the selected currency pair.

Support mode

  • Activate of support orders - activate the function for managing additional orders.

Risk management

  • Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero.
  • Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;
  • DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.
  • Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.
  • Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.

Trailing Stop

  • Use Trailing Stop - enable/disable the Trailing Stop parameter.
  • Fixed trailing size - size of the Trailing Stop in points from the order opening price;
  • The size of the correction Trailing Stop - price range in points from Fixed trailing size to trigger Trailing Stop.
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DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
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Ruslan Pishun
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Real monitoring :   XAUUSD M30 SL3 For more information, please contact us via private message or in  the mql5 group. THERE   ARE   ONLY  8   OUT   OF   10   COPIES   LEFT   AT   A   PRICE   OF   920   USD ! AFTER   THAT , THE   PRICE   WILL   BE   INCREASED   TO  1420   USD . Imagine that you have an experienced trader who monitors the market every day, waits for the price to break through an important level, and instantly opens a deal. That's exactly what this advisor does. He does not guess
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MQL TOOLS SL
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Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
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Gold Grail Expert (GGE for short) adopts a unique design to follow the trend of gold fluctuations. When the price of gold goes to one side, the program will open orders in the intermittent of callback trend. Meanwhile, GGE adopts multiple filtering methods including Bollinger Bands, RSI, ADX and DeMarker to improve the accuracy of the signal for trade. Each order has Stop-loss and Profit-take setting automatically to effectively ensure the profit. Foreign exchange is a high risk market. Most in
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Iberian EA Ultimate - FX H4 is a fully automatic professional Forex expert advisor. This EA trades according to trends (NO scalping, NO martingale) This EA combines various strategies to verify the possibility of a trend and a series of global validations to give the final approval to the opening of the order Despite its complexity, detecting trends is not always the greatest difficulty, it is also necessary to know when to close the operation. In this case, the success of the EA is supported b
Dragons Risk Shield
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RiskShield Dragon   — Automated Multi-Currency Advisor Combining intelligent algorithms, robust protection mechanisms, and flexible configuration, **RiskShield Dragon** delivers consistent profits with minimal risk. --- ## Key Advantages * **Multi-Currency & Multi-Threaded**: Supports over 20 currency pairs (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY, and more) simultaneously on any timeframe. * **Minimum Deposit from 10,000**: Optimized for trading with a starting balance of 10,000 account uni
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️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
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