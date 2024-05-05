A mathematical multicurrency trading system based on the principle of a neural network. It uses a general database of algorithms "S1M1" consisting of the most stable trading algorithms in its work. Before getting into the "S1М1" general database of algorithms, each block of conditions has passed the testing for stability with the identification of certain market dependencies for that block. A network created in such a way allows the EA to automatically select the most optimal variant of response to the market situation from numerous possible variants of algorithms included in its database.

The EA algorithm consists of two independent trading modes.

The first one does NOT use the risky systems of martingale and averaging, all trade positions are always protected by Stop Loss.

The second one uses a unique smart multistage averaging system.

There is no need to optimize the EA, it is already fully configured for work.

Key Advantages

The starting deposit is $10 and higher .

. Works in two modes.

4 currency pairs.

All 4 pairs pass tests from 2009 to the current time.

No need to close the robot during news releases.

Estimated spread is from 2 to 3 points (4 digits).

Estimated Take Profit is 40 points (4 digits).





Operation parameters

Currency pairs : EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY.

: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, EURJPY. Timeframe : М5.

: М5. Broker: any;

Start time : the EA should be activated before the start of a new trading week. It is not recommended to activate it at another time, within a week .

: the EA should be activated before the start of a new trading week. . Performance was tested on 5-digit quotes .

. For the EA to trade on all 4 pairs, it should be attached to a chart of each pair.





The main recommendations for one currency pair

The recommended deposit size for trading one pair with the initial lot 0.01.

1000 USDC - cent account.

- cent account. $100 - standard account.

- standard account. Risk - 10 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk.

- 10 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk. DepoStep - 1000 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk.

- 1000 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk. Leverage: 1:500 and higher.

The recommended deposit size for multicurrency trading with the initial lot 0.01.

1000 USDC - cent account.

- cent account. $100 - standard account.

- standard account. Risk - 3 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk.

- 3 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk. DepoStep - 3000 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk.

- 3000 (automatic increase of lot, as an alternative to the initial lot 0.01) - increased risk. Leverage: 1:500 and higher.





General Trading Settings

Start trading - enable/disable the Expert Advisor.

- enable/disable the Expert Advisor. TakeProfit - take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (see the above recommendations on TakeProfit );

- take profit value for the orders opened by the EA, depends on the specific currency pair and trading style (see the above recommendations on ); StopLoss - stop loss value, depending on the trading style.

- stop loss value, depending on the trading style. Slip - maximum allowed slippage.

- maximum allowed slippage. MagicNumber - unique number of positions opened by the EA.

Choice of Currency pairs

Pairs: EUR_USD, GBP_USD, AUD_USD, EUR_JPY - activate trading on the selected currency pair. The EA should be attached to a chart of the selected currency pair.

Support mode

Activate of support orders - activate the function for managing additional orders.

Risk management

Lots - initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of Risk and DepoStep are zero.

- initial lot size. It is activated, if the values of and are zero. Risk - percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of Lots size is zero;

- percentage of the deposit balance to increase the initial lot. It is activated, if the value of is zero; DepoStep - deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of Lots and Risk are zero.

- deposit size step for doubling the initial lot. It is activated, if the values of and are zero. Stop by equity - enable/disable limitation of losses by equity.

- enable/disable limitation of losses by equity. Value of equity - allowable loss by equity, at which all orders previously opened by the EA are closed.

Trailing Stop