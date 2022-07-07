GM Grid MT4


GM Grid MT4 is a fully automated/semi-automatic trading robot based on Price Action. The EA's unique trading strategy has a high probability of winning.


GM Grid is optimized for use with low spread currency pairs.

GM MT5 : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/77188

Signal ICmarkets : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1605843


Info:

  • Working symbol XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY,....
  • Working Timeframe: M1, .....(The larger the timeframe, the more stable the signal)
  • Min deposit $125 with Stop Loss settings (or equivalent in cents ) 
  • The minimum recommended deposit $1500 without Stop Loss settings (or equivalent in cents)
  • Leverage 1:500 is required

Features:

  • Expert uses martingale and grid techniques 
  • Not sensitive to broker conditions 
  • Easy to install

Additional support tools : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/83404

Contact me after purchasing the product

I will give you a set of support tools to increase the performance of GM Grid

I sell my Expert Advisors only on mql5.com. If you see my advisors for sale on other resources, they are scammers, they sell a fake.


DESCRIPTION : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/748448




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4.67 (70)
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4 (3)
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Download Trial EA Budak Ubat Channel Limited Time Price! The price will increase by 10 USD after every 10 purchases! How it works When the EA is active, it will analyze the chart based on the Execution Mode parameter. If there are no existing positions on the chart, the EA will enter a trade based on the parameter. If the trend is bullish, it will enter a buy trade and if it is bearish it will enter a sell trade. And it will also set a Stop loss order at a certain distance from the opened trad
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