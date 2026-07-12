💎 Smart Reverse Grid Recovery System with Dynamic Basket Profit 💎

CornGrid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed with an intelligent Reverse Entry + Smart Grid Recovery strategy.

Instead of following market momentum, the EA identifies potential short-term reversals by opening the first trade against the previous candle direction, then intelligently manages recovery positions using an adjustable Grid Martingale system.

The EA includes multiple layers of protection to help traders manage risk while maximizing recovery opportunities.

Whether you trade Gold or Forex, CornGrid EA provides a powerful automated solution with flexible settings suitable for various trading styles.





✨ Key Features ✨

🔄 Reverse Candle Entry 🔄

The EA opens its initial trade using a simple but effective reversal concept.

✅ Previous candle Bullish → Open SELL

✅ Previous candle Bearish → Open BUY

This strategy aims to capture price reversals instead of chasing momentum.

📈 Smart Grid Recovery 📈

When price moves against the initial position, the EA automatically opens recovery trades based on your settings.

Features include:

✔ Adjustable Grid Distance

✔ Adjustable Martingale Multiplier

✔ Configurable Maximum Grid Layers

✔ Automatic Lot Calculation

💰 Dynamic Basket Take Profit 💰

Rather than waiting for each individual trade to hit Take Profit, the EA continuously monitors the combined floating profit.

Once the basket reaches the target profit:

✅ All positions close automatically.

This allows faster recovery while reducing prolonged exposure.

🛡 Advanced Equity Protection 🛡

Protect your trading account from excessive losses.

The EA can automatically close all positions if your floating drawdown exceeds the maximum percentage you specify.

This helps preserve capital during extreme market conditions.

💹 Smart Money Management 💹

The EA automatically calculates every recovery lot based on:

• Starting Lot

• Martingale Multiplier

• Current Recovery Layer

This provides a smooth and consistent lot progression.

⚙ Margin Protection ⚙

Before opening any new position, CornGrid EA checks:

✔ Free Margin

✔ Required Margin

✔ Broker Volume Limits

If conditions are unsafe, the EA simply skips opening new trades.

🖥 Broker Friendly 🖥

Designed for maximum compatibility with MetaTrader 5 brokers.

Supports:

✅ Hedging Accounts

✅ Magic Number Filtering

✅ Adjustable Slippage

✅ Trade Library (Trade.mqh)

✅ Broker Volume Normalization





You have full control over every important parameter.

• Starting Lot

• Martingale Multiplier

• Grid Distance

• First Take Profit

• Basket Profit Target

• Maximum Grid Layers

• Maximum Drawdown %

• Slippage

• Magic Number





Platform:

MetaTrader 5

Account Type:

Hedging

Recommended Deposit:

From $300 - $500 (cent account) or $30,000 - $50,000 (standard account)

Recommended Leverage:

1:1000

Recommended VPS:

Yes

Recommended Timeframes:

M1 – M30

Recommended Symbols:

✔ XAUUSD

✔ EURUSD

✔ GBPUSD

✔ USDJPY

✔ Major Forex Pairs





✅ Fully Automated Trading

✅ Reverse Entry Strategy

✅ Intelligent Grid Recovery

✅ Dynamic Basket Profit

✅ Adjustable Risk Settings

✅ Equity Protection

✅ Margin Safety

✅ Broker Friendly

✅ Easy to Configure

✅ Optimized for MT5





Grid and Martingale strategies involve significant trading risk and may experience substantial drawdowns during strong market trends.

Always use proper money management and ensure sufficient account balance before trading.

This EA is intended for experienced traders who understand the risks associated with automated Grid strategies.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

We strongly recommend testing the EA on a Demo Account before using it on a Live Account.





📩 Important After Purchase and Demo Downloaders 📩

Thank you for purchasing and testing Demo CornGrid EA MT5! 🎉

To receive the optimized SET file, please send me a private message through the MQL5 chat after your purchase and include your Purchase ID Or you can contact me through Telegram Channel and Email

Link : Telegram Channel : https://t.me/CorngridSupport

Telegram Group: https://t.me/CornGridGroup

Tiktok : https://www.tiktok.com/@corngrid

Website : https://corngrid.netlify.app/

Email Developer : akramjamil45@gmail.com

Hp : +6017 566 0753

After verification, I will provide:

✅ Optimized SET File

✅ Recommended Trading Settings

✅ Installation Assistance

✅ Free Future Support

Thank you for your support, and happy trading! 🚀





📦

📦 Product Information

Platform:

MetaTrader 5

Trading Type:

Fully Automatic

Strategy:

Reverse Entry + Smart Grid Recovery

Trade Management:

Dynamic Basket Take Profit

Protection:

Equity Protection + Margin Protection

Version:

1.80

Thank you for choosing CornGrid EA.

We are committed to providing continuous improvements, updates, and technical support to ensure the best possible trading experience.