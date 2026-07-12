Feel free to contact me for XAUUSD setfiles.

Watch more videos to reveal ATF PRO during backtesting:

- [XAUUSD] -> Account Turbo Flip Pro EA - XAUUSD

- [GBPUSD] -> Account Turbo Flip Pro EA - GBPUSD

Account Turbo Flip Pro: Configuration Guide

To ensure optimal performance, please refer to this guide when configuring your EA settings.

1. Visual Settings



Show Panel: Toggles the visibility of the on-chart graphical user interface dashboard.

Top Labels Font Color: Determines the color matrix applied to the primary header data strings.

Bottom Label Font Color: Sets the distinct typography color used strictly for system logs and status alerts.

Panel Font: Sets the global typography family rendered across the dashboard interface (Default: Verdana).

Font Size: Modifies the pixel scaling of the displayed asset data and control typography.

Panel Comment: A custom tracking string appended to the panel layout for setup indexing or account naming.

2. Target & Drawdown Settings



Daily Equity Target (%): The fixed return percentage required on daily starting equity to trigger an automated trading freeze for the active day.

Daily Equity Drawdown Limit (%): The maximum tolerable intraday equity degradation percentage. Reaching this threshold prompts the engine to close all active setups instantly.

Weekly Equity Target (%): The compounding growth percentage target required over a weekly cycle to halt new setup scans.

Weekly Equity Drawdown Limit (%): The hard ceiling for cumulative weekly equity losses before the asset engine forces a structural lockout.

3. Dynamic Daily Targets

Enable Profit Target Scaling: Activates a built-in D'Alembert mathematical sequence that dynamically scales up your daily target after negative days or scales it down after positive days.

Target Unit Step Value (%) : The percentage adjustment increment added to or subtracted from the next trading day's target calculation .



Minimum Daily Target Cap (%) : The absolute lower mathematical floor allowed for the dynamic daily target .



Maximum Daily Target Cap (%) : The absolute maximum upper ceiling allowed for the dynamic daily target .



4. Lot Sizing & Risk Parameters



Equity to Max Total Lots Ratio: Dictates dynamic volume exposure scaling based directly on current available equity metrics. The initial position allocation follows this absolute mathematical calculation:

Base Lots = MathRound((Account Equity / EquityRatio) / VolStep) * VolStep

Lot Sequence Progression: Subsequent pyramided positions do not use static sizing; they scale using a dynamic sequence based on the algorithm embedded in the source code.

Use Pending Orders for Pyramiding: When enabled, the core execution matrix utilizes specified Buy Stop and Sell Stop configurations to execute scaling positions, minimizing execution slippage.

Pyramid Step Distance (Points): The structural spacing boundary between active position layers used as a fallback if the dynamic ATR grid is disabled .

Base Stop Loss (Points): The structural safety exit boundary mapped out for the initial trade sequence.

Trailing Stop Distance (Points): The dynamic tracking point range maintained directly behind current active market pricing.

Trailing Step / Trigger (Points): The minimum point movement increment required in the favorable direction before the trailing stop loss updates.

Magic Number: The unique algorithmic identifier assigned to trades to protect the EA's order flow from manual operations or secondary software scripts.

5. Pending Order Expiration



Auto-Delete Untriggered Pending Orders: Automatically clears unexecuted breakout or pyramid stop orders that fail to fill within your set time limit.

Expiration Time (Hours): The hourly component of the lifespan window granted to pending positions.

Expiration Time (Minutes): The specific minute block additions calculated to establish a precise pending order purge window.

6. Auto-Trigger Parameters



Start Hour / Start Minute: The exact broker server time coordinates marking the opening of the operational scan window for new trade entries.

End Hour / End Minute: The precise time limits where the engine ceases all ongoing trade initialization scans.

D1 Trend Check (%): Requires the overarching daily candle performance to hit or exceed this specific percentage threshold to validate momentum strength.

Enable ATR Points Filter: Activates an automated market volatility gatekeeper to block entries during extreme market stagnation or expansion.

ATR Timeframe / Period: Configures the underlying chart timeframe and bar count history referenced to construct the Average True Range (ATR) evaluation.

ATR Min / Max Fixed Points: Restricts trade execution to environments where the localized ATR point value falls safely within these bounds.

Enable M5 Momentum Filter: Blocks entry triggers unless a verified momentum surge registers on the lower M5 chart architecture.

M5 Momentum Check (Points): The explicit minimum point distance the market must travel away from the previous M5 close to confirm valid directional strength.

7. ATR Dynamic Grid



Enable ATR-Based Dynamic Spacing: Replaces rigid, static intervals with a fluid grid algorithm calculated from a fractional H1 ATR baseline to adapt to real-time price speed.

Spacing ATR Timeframe & Period: Feeds structural candle metrics from historical data ranges straight into the sizing engine matrix.

Spacing Multiplier: The scalar fractional coefficient applied directly against the calculated core ATR values to determine localized step spacing.

Minimum & Maximum Step Spacing: Safety boundaries acting as absolute floors and ceilings to limit grid variables and prevent execution anomalies.

8. Tick Order Flow Filter



Enable Order Flow Filter: Activates a real-time, high-frequency tick imbalance evaluation before executing standard trading distributions.

Ticks to Analyze: Sets the precise sample volume depth of raw incoming transaction ticks evaluated to spot institutional order flow activity.

Aggression Threshold: The required institutional volume dominance percentage baseline. The engine analyzes market execution signatures to confirm that aggressive buyer or seller volume is driving the breakout momentum wave before opening trades.

9. Native MT5 News Filter



Enable News Filter: Pauses trading triggers surrounding high-impact macroeconomic events by querying the terminal's built-in economic calendar engine.

Currencies to Track: A comma-separated string specifying which economic asset zones to filter (e.g., "USD,GBP").

Pause Before & After: The protective time buffers implemented to cleanly freeze entry processing leading up to and immediately following a scheduled calendar release event.

Filter Impact Toggles: Granular switches allowing users to isolate or ignore specific event severity tiers (High, Medium, Low).

10. SMC Filters (Smart Money Concepts)



BSL & SSL Liquidity Check: Evaluates historical high and low swing structures to identify Buy-Side and Sell-Side liquidity pools, preventing entries directly into major market reversals.

BSL/SSL Timeframe / Lookback: The candle range and timeframe structure mapped out to locate historical liquidity pools.

Enable Imbalance/FVG Check: Restricts trade deployment exclusively to regions containing a validated Fair Value Gap.

True = FVG, False = Inverse FVG (IFVG): Toggles between targeting standard price gaps or invalidation zones where the market broke through an opposing FVG.

Imbalance/FVG Timeframe: Specifies the target chart timeframe used to isolate structural inefficiencies.

Enable Orderblock Check: Validates trade direction by confirming price mitigation against institutional orderblocks.

Enable Premium/Discount Filter: Evaluates current pricing against the established trading range to ensure the system does not buy at the top or sell at the bottom.

False=Pullback, True=Breakout: Determines whether the system trades a retracement into a range equilibrium or a breakout beyond the range bounds.

11. Spread & Slippage Control



Enable Max Spread Filter: Pauses execution if broker spreads widen beyond safe thresholds during high-slippage events.

Max Allowed Spread (Points): The maximum tolerable spread value allowed before an entry signal is blocked.

Max Slippage (Points): The maximum price deviation allowed during execution before the order rejects.

12. Position Limits & Time Exits



Max Concurrent Pyramid Positions: The maximum number of layered scaling positions the EA is permitted to open simultaneously.

Enable Time/Stagnation Exit: Closes trades that remain stuck in a drawdown state for too long without creating momentum.

Stagnation Exit (Seconds): The maximum lifespan allowed for a stagnated trade. Note that this parameter must be configured strictly in Seconds.

Limit Total Positions Per Day: Toggles a hard cap on the total number of trades allowed within a rolling 24-hour window.

13. NY Session Start Protection



Enable NY Session Start Protection: Halts new trade entries during the volatile New York session opening bell.

NY Open Broker Hour: Set this parameter to your broker's specific server hour at exactly 9:30 AM EST (New York Open).

Note: Broker server hours vary between GMT+2 and GMT+3 based on daylight savings transitions; manually verify this server clock step via your terminal's Market Watch interface.

Minutes to pause trading: The duration of the trading pause after the session begins to let the market settle.

14. Auto Break-Even Parameters



Auto Break-Even Toggle: Protects open capital by moving the position's stop loss to the entry price once a specific profit milestone is reached.

Points in profit to trigger BE: The distance the market must move in your trade's favor to trigger the break-even adjustment.

Fixed Commission & Buffer (Points): Additional point buffers added to the break-even execution price to cover broker commissions and overnight swap fees.

15. Weekend Protection

Force Close All Before Weekend : Automatically flushes out all active trades and deletes untriggered pending orders ahead of weekend market closing gaps .

Friday Close Hour : The broker server hour targeted to initiate the pre-weekend account clearance sequence .

Friday Close Minute : The exact minute coordination timestamp used alongside the close hour parameter.



16. Trading Days & Holidays



Allow to trade on Monday - Friday: Individual operational toggles to control which days of the week the EA can scan for setups.

Allow Auto-Trading in January: A seasonal filter designed to protect your account from the low-liquidity and unpredictable price action typically seen during the opening weeks of the new year.



