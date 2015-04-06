Hello everyone,





Today I want to share with you a strategy who is designed especially on EURUSD timeframe M5.





Pikachu is a sclaper who is not spread sensitive .

Pikachu is very easy to use .

Pikachu is using a dangerous strategy .





Why it's free?

Pikachu is using a dangerous strategy : the expert will multiply by 2 the lot for each loss trade until a trade close with profit.

To see another product with another strategy click on the link :

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/coco129/seller





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