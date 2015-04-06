Pikachuu

Hello everyone,


Today I want to share with you a  strategy who is designed especially on EURUSD timeframe M5.


Pikachu is a  sclaper who is  not spread sensitive.

Pikachu is  very easy to use.

Pikachu is using a  dangerous strategy.


Why it's free?

Pikachu is using a dangerous strategy : the expert will multiply by 2 the lot for each loss trade until a trade close with profit.

To see another product with another strategy click on the link

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/coco129/seller


Settings : 

  • lot : The expert will start to trade with this number of lot. It can be between the minimum (generally 0.01) and the maximum lot size amount of your broker.

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