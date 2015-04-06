Pikachuu
- Experts
-
Corentin PetitgirardTrader for 7 years.
Developer for 3 years.
Development of trading robots by 'block' open to the community : https://no-codesmql4.com
- Version: 1.0
Hello everyone,
Today I want to share with you a strategy who is designed especially on EURUSD timeframe M5.
Pikachu is a sclaper who is not spread sensitive.
Pikachu is very easy to use.
Pikachu is using a dangerous strategy.
Why it's free?
Pikachu is using a dangerous strategy : the expert will multiply by 2 the lot for each loss trade until a trade close with profit.
To see another product with another strategy click on the link :
https://www.mql5.com/en/users/coco129/seller
Settings :
- lot : The expert will start to trade with this number of lot. It can be between the minimum (generally 0.01) and the maximum lot size amount of your broker.