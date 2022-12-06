MiloBot PRO

5

MiloBot PRO is a Forex Expert Advisor (EA) based on the author's strategy which has been developed, tested and optimized for more than 2 years. The main indicator of the MiloBot PRO’s reliability is developers’ real accounts totaling more than 100 000 USD.

The MiloBot Pro’s advanced algorithmic strategy gives everyone the opportunityto earn the stable profitevery month. Copyrighted indicators help the EA accurately to enter the market when it’s at the turning points.

Сheck out the live signals of the EA developers:

We use MiloBot PRO for trading. That’s why our team is constantly testing new solutions and implementing it in EA. All our clients will get updates and use the most current and reliable version of the Advisor.

My name is Sergey Ermolov, I’m a team leader of the MiloBot PRO development department. I only trust statistics and it shows:

  • MiloBot PRO advisor earns an annual interest rate of 103 percent after the recapitalization;
  • The advisor closes, on average, 181transactions per month, 68%  of which are profitable;
  • MiloBot PRO сan carry out from 50 to 100 trades on one account;
  • MiloBot PRO made 83% for the 33 weeks of 2022.

!!! See the test reports from 2015 here

MiloBot Pro has 3 profit-making strategies each of which plays its important role in the general algorithm of the adviser. The strategies are startedsequentially,fix the profitand transfer control to the next one.

Here are the main reasons why you should choose MiloBot PRO:

  • diversification across the 11 exchange instruments;
  • automatic adjustment to the lot to your balance;
  • history tests for 7 years;
  • the setup is easy even for the novice traders;
  • the author has  been using MiloBot more than 14 years (check the statistics in the profile). 

The settings of MiloBot PRO:

  • MM– chooses the risk level;
  • Trade– the advisor’s mode of operation;
  • Use Settings– you can use the default settings or configure them on your own;
  • Distance between lock orders– a distance between the orders and the first strategy;
  • Number of lock steps– a number of the first strategy orders;
  • TakeProfit– a size of the TakeProfit for the second strategy;
  • Magnification averaging lot– a lot ratio for the second strategy;
  • Minimum step between orders in the averaging– a minimum step between the orders of the second strategy;
  • Magnification step– a minimum step ratio between the orders. 

Money Management - the level of risk in trading

  • Low - calculates the initial order lot as 0.01 for every 25,000 deposits
  • Medium (recommend) - calculates the initial lot as 0.01 for every 20,000 deposits
  • High - calculates the initial lot as 0.01 for every 15,000 deposits

The recommended parameters of the account:

  • A minimum deposit of 200 USD at your cent account. As for the classical account, the balance should be 20 000 USD.
  • Currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY, EURJPY, CADCHF, NZDUSD, AUDCHF, EURAUD, AUDUSD
  • Minimum leverage option: 1:500 and more.

We developed a quick and easy MilоBot PRO setup, that’s why the novice traders can use it.

  1. Click the button «download» to get the robot in the trading terminal;
  2. Open the chart of the currency pair indicated in the previous section;
  3. Use a mouse to drag the Advisor to the chart;
  4. Set the option “Money Management” according to your trading principles;
  5. Press OK and watch the Advisor fix your profit.
Reviews 4
Gino De Andrea Calvo
2468
Gino De Andrea Calvo 2023.03.17 15:57 
 

Good EA, MT5 version will be appreciated

Evgen Khenkin
414
Evgen Khenkin 2023.01.31 16:22 
 

Очень умеренный советник. За неделю работы просадка составила 1% при приросте 1,39%. Депо 27 к., Money Management – medium. Думаю если ставить реальные цели по доходности и не превышать уровень риска, на дистанции может быть довольно хороший результат. Поддержка на высоте.

Michael Arthur Schorr
2179
Michael Arthur Schorr 2023.07.15 13:31 
 

It’s one of the few EAs that work. It has grid and martingale which makes it a bit scary but you can see that there is a thought process behind it and it works. I just wish there was more Documention on how to use it,deal with drawdowns etc..

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Michael Arthur Schorr
2179
Michael Arthur Schorr 2023.07.15 13:31 
 

It’s one of the few EAs that work. It has grid and martingale which makes it a bit scary but you can see that there is a thought process behind it and it works. I just wish there was more Documention on how to use it,deal with drawdowns etc..

Gino De Andrea Calvo
2468
Gino De Andrea Calvo 2023.03.17 15:57 
 

Good EA, MT5 version will be appreciated

Sergey Ermolov
232773
Reply from developer Sergey Ermolov 2023.04.07 19:54
MT5 version public
https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/93917
Evgen Khenkin
414
Evgen Khenkin 2023.01.31 16:22 
 

Очень умеренный советник. За неделю работы просадка составила 1% при приросте 1,39%. Депо 27 к., Money Management – medium. Думаю если ставить реальные цели по доходности и не превышать уровень риска, на дистанции может быть довольно хороший результат. Поддержка на высоте.

VladimirSerdyuk
326
VladimirSerdyuk 2022.12.27 22:41 
 

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