Trade Vision Pro Mt4

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT4

MT4 Trading Account Analytics and Monitoring Dashboard

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT4 is a trading analytics and account monitoring solution designed for MetaTrader 4 users.

The product organizes MT4 trading data in a structured web-based dashboard, allowing traders to review account information, monitor open positions, analyze trading history, track strategies, maintain a trading journal, and review performance statistics.

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT4 is designed to help traders keep their trading information organized and accessible through supported desktop and mobile web browsers.

Main Features

• MT4 Account Dashboard

• Open Position Monitoring

• Trading History Analysis

• Trading Calendar

• Strategy Tracking

• Trading Journal

• Account Performance Statistics

• Performance Reports

• Trade Notifications

• Multiple Account Support

• Shareable Read-Only Reports

MT4 Account Dashboard

View important information from your MetaTrader 4 trading account in one structured dashboard.

Available account information can include:

• Account Balance

• Equity

• Free Margin

• Margin Level

• Open Positions

• Floating Profit or Loss

• Trading Volume

• Broker Information

• Account Information

The dashboard provides a centralized view of account activity for convenient monitoring and analysis.

Open Position Monitoring

Review active trading positions from one dashboard.

Monitor information such as:

• Trading Symbol

• Trade Direction

• Lot Size

• Entry Price

• Current Price

• Stop Loss

• Take Profit

• Current Position Result

This provides a clear overview of active trading activity without relying on multiple terminal windows.

Trading History Analysis

Review completed trades and historical account activity.

Trading history can be used to analyze:

• Closed Trades

• Historical Profit and Loss

• Trading Volume

• Trading Frequency

• Winning and Losing Trades

• Performance Over Different Periods

Historical data is organized to make account review and performance analysis easier.

Trading Calendar

Review trading activity using a calendar-based view.

The trading calendar can help you analyze:

• Daily Results

• Trading Frequency

• Active Trading Days

• Historical Performance Periods

• Profit and Loss Distribution

The calendar provides another way to review trading activity and identify patterns across different days and periods.

Strategy Tracking

Organize trades according to the strategy, setup, or trading approach used.

Track information such as:

• Strategy Name

• Number of Trades

• Winning Trades

• Losing Trades

• Average Results

• Trading Notes

Strategy tracking helps traders review recorded results from different trading approaches using historical account data.

Trading Journal

Maintain structured records of trading decisions and observations.

Journal entries can include:

• Trade Reason

• Strategy Used

• Market Conditions

• Trading Notes

• Mistakes Identified

• Lessons Learned

The trading journal can be used to document trading activity and review the decision-making process behind individual trades.

Account Performance Statistics

Review statistics calculated from trading history.

Available statistics can include:

• Win Rate

• Total Number of Trades

• Profit and Loss

• Average Winning Trade

• Average Losing Trade

• Drawdown Information

• Equity History

• Trade Distribution

These statistics provide a structured overview of historical account activity and trading performance.

Performance Reports

Review trading information through organized reports.

Reports can include:

• Account Statistics

• Trading History

• Performance Data

• Trading Activity Summaries

Reports are designed to make trading data easier to review and organize.

Trade Notifications

Receive notifications related to supported account activity.

Notifications can include:

• New Positions

• Closed Positions

• Account Changes

• Trading Events

This feature helps users stay informed about relevant trading account activity.

Multiple Account Support

Manage and review multiple supported MetaTrader 4 accounts from one dashboard.

This can be useful for:

• Personal Trading Accounts

• Accounts from Different Brokers

• Testing Accounts

• Accounts Using Different Trading Strategies

Each connected account remains separate for individual monitoring, analysis, and reporting.

Shareable Read-Only Reports

Generate read-only reports containing selected trading information.

Shared reports can include:

• Account Statistics

• Trading History

• Performance Data

• Trading Activity Summaries

This allows selected trading information to be shared without providing access to the trading account itself.

Web-Based Dashboard Access

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT4 provides access to its dashboard through supported web browsers.

Supported device types can include:

• Desktop Computers

• Laptops

• Tablets

• Mobile Devices

The interface is designed to make trading information available through supported desktop and mobile browsers.

How It Works

Connect your supported MetaTrader 4 account. Open the TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT4 dashboard. Review account and trading information. Monitor open positions and historical activity. Use the available analytics, journal, strategy tracking, and reporting tools to organize and review your trading data.

Who Is It For?

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT4 can be used by:

• Forex Traders

• Gold Traders

• Index Traders

• Manual Traders

• Algorithmic Traders

• Account Managers

• Traders Managing Multiple Accounts

Important Information

TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT4 is a trading analytics, monitoring, reporting, and journaling tool.

The product does not provide financial advice, investment recommendations, guaranteed trading results, or guarantees of future performance.

Trading involves risk, and historical trading performance does not guarantee future results.

The purpose of TradeVisonPro Forex Analyzer Pro MT4 is to help users organize, monitor, analyze, and review information related to their MetaTrader 4 trading activity.