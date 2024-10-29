MT4 MT5 order hanging optimization resource settings VPS/computer MT4/5 end resource optimization

There are often requirements such as running order tracking and running EA for multiple accounts. We need to open and run multiple MT4 and MT5 on a server (VPS) or computer. In order to save system resources and unnecessary expenses, we can perform the following optimizations!

First, open Tools ->Options

1. Unless necessary, please do not check the option to enable as DDE server or enable news, as it will consume network and program resources.









2. The more pillars there are, the more resources they naturally occupy. If you don't need more K-line pillars to calculate, please set the pillar values to be smaller,

3. If not necessary, please do not check the option to enable push notifications







4. If there is no special need, please do not check the option to enable email.









5. Generally, there is no need for sound reminders in the server, and the Windows Audio system service on the server is usually disabled and cannot emit sound even if it is enabled. Cancel it decisively.









6.If we only produce some symbol, please keep only these few symbol in the market quotation. Block other symbol to accelerate the speed of market server push.









7. If there is no special need, please remove useless indicators such as EA scripts from the attached charts, as they require resources to run.

8. Check your EA metrics or scripts for any loops or large calculations that consume system resources. Additionally, frequent file writing or printing can also consume a lot of resources, so try to avoid them as much as possible!

9. Finally, a friendly reminder is to try minimizing the running consumption of the WINDOWS GUI maintained by the system using MT4 or MT5 software