Pro Manager EA

Pro Manager EA

What is Pro Manager EA?

The Advanced Pro Manager EA is a professional trade management Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 that does not open trades but provides comprehensive management of your existing open positions.

Key Features

  1. Multi-Instrument Management

  • No need to load EA on multiple charts, works on just one
  • Manages all trades across all currency pairs from a single chart 

      2. Multiple Exit Methods:

  • Trailing Stop Loss - With start trigger and following distance
  • Profit Lock - Locks in profit or breakeven at specified level
  • Candle Trailing - Constantly moves stoploss to previous candle high for sell and previous candle low for buy
  • Swing Trailing - Constantly moves stoploss to recent swing high for sell and recent swing low for buy
  • Previous Candle SL - non-trailing, set once on previous candle high for sell or previous candle low for buy
  • Swing High/Low SL - non-trailing, set once on recent swing high for sell or recent swing low for buy

      3. Stop Loss & Take Profit:

  • Traditional pip-based SL/TP
  • Dollar-based SL/TP (risk/profit in monetary value)

  1. Virtual Stop Loss:

  • Hide your stops from brokers while maintaining protection
  • All trailing methods can be set as virtual to hide from broker
  • Visual lines on chart show virtual SL levels
  • EA monitors price and closes trade when virtual level is hit

  1. Smart Risk Calculator: 

·       Calculates lot size based on dollar or percentage risk as per stop loss placement 

  1. Reversal Profit Protection:

  • Protects against giving back too much profit.
  • Closes trades when a certain percentage “%” of profit is lost during pullbacks/retracement or reversal

  1. Basket Management:

  • Manage total portfolio profit/loss targets
  • Looks for all active trades on the different instruments and collectively close, if set amount is reached in dollars.
  • Option to close on loss total or profit total
  • Works even for a single trade

  1. Interactive Control Panel 

  • Pause/Resume button to stop management temporarily
  • One Touch Close All button to exit all positions
  • Real-time display of basket P/L
  • Shows number of open trades
  • Visual indicator when virtual SLs are active

Broker Type Recognition – automatic detection if broker is ECN or MM and information including leverage, account currency, etc…

How to Use:

  • Attach the EA to your chart
  • Configure the various stop loss methods via input parameters
  • The EA will automatically manage any active trades on the chart symbol
  • All levels will be displayed visually on the chart
Contact me for a User Manual once you have purchased.

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    --------------Welcome to use [MQL5 Signal Analyze Master]------------------  Function: Draw order tracks of MQL5 MT4 and MT5 signal on MT4 chart. [Using guide] 1.Use it as Experts. 2.Download history record from MQL5 signal(MT4 signal or MT5 signal).  3.Paste history record file below "MQL4/Files/" 4.Load [Signal Analyze Master] on the symbol chart what you want to analyze. 5.Paste the history record file name to parameter 'FileName' 6.Select  SignalType  match the history you download on MT4
    Forex copier
    Alexandr Bryzgalov
    4.5 (2)
    Utilities
    We offer simple and reliable software that can  copy trades  between any MT4 accounts. Easy to use MetaTrader copier which saves valuable time Reliable, so you are protected from technical issues Powerful, with a lot of features available Who can use this MT4 copier? Forex Copier is a solution for individual traders or account managers who need to execute trade signals from external sources or who need to  manage several MetaTrader 4 accounts  at the same time. We do not offer you “yet another
    Forex Market View Dashboard and CSM
    Opengates Success International
    5 (1)
    Utilities
    FFXMV Dashboard + CSM is a custom indicator combined with Currency Strength Meter . It is created to give the Traders a full view of what is going on in the market. It uses a real time data to access the market and display every bit of information needed to make a successful trading. Before attaching this Indicator to your window chart, go to your MT4's Market Watch panel and HIDE all the Currency pairs you don't need or trade and leave the rest there. The reason is that FFMV Dashboard will DISP
    Trendline Scalper Robot
    Vijay Vikram Singh Kushwah
    Utilities
    Trading  Robot which automates your scalping and take your profitability  and forex trading experience to the next level ,Computer cannot analyse market as humans do, at same time we cannot compete with them in terms of speed of execution, hft  & emotionlessness  .  ​In this scalp-trading robot we have integrated human analysis with quick algorithmic execution  to enter and exit trades at fraction of seconds Get More details at :  https://www.noemotionfx.com/tl-scalper-ea To test , use it in dem
    NewsReady
    Joel Protusada
    Utilities
    NewsReady is a semi-automated Expert Advisor that uses a smart straddle methods It needs to be set in charts 2 to 10 minutes before Economic Data release with a red-flag impact on currencies related to the news. Then it run pending orders in specified number of minutes indicated in the time-period parameter. After the specified time, it will stop trading and will remove all pending orders. Important You can not backtest this tool because it is semi-automated and can only be set and run a few min
    TI Opti Pro
    Nauris Zukas
    Utilities
    Automatic enumeration of input parameters of the TrendImprovement Pro indicator to find the optimal combination. Description. A powerful tool for testing the input parameters for the TrendImprovement Pro indicator will allow you to quickly find the most profitable options for the input parameters. Settings DateOrBars – switch for using time or number of bars;  MaxBars - the maximum number of bars for calculation; StartHistory - indicator start time; BEGINNING - the initial historical data (In-S
    Advanced Smart Renko Heiken Ashi Candle Trader
    Vigil Varghese
    Utilities
    Advanced Smart Renko and Heiken Ashi Candle Trader is ONE STOP SOLUTION based semi/fully - automated multi-currency EA carefully engineered for traders to enter the trade based on their Analysis or in fully automated mode for scalping, trend trading, candle breakout trades and also automated news trading with inbuilt trade management solution.    Advantages    No grid / Martingale Works on Classic Renko, Renko Heiken Ashi charts and classic Heiken Ashi charts    Features Multi-Currency Ma
    Binary expert
    Dmitriy Konogorov
    Utilities
    Expert for a binary options on mt4, he have  two built-in a indicators and many different settings. The expert has one a level of martingale, but it is recommended to use it on  the instruments with a yield of 85 percent. it can be used simultaneously on a variety of currency instruments. All settings have already been made, but you can also configure them yourself . Currency for do trading is a Russian ruble. Good trading to everyone.
    Woobottradingsystem
    JAEGYU WOO
    Utilities
    This program is created by algorithm which economy based logic in the trading market. 1. The program able to work with all of currency and trading items  2. Take profit and loss are basically handled by EA program Recommendation: EUR_USD is the most preferred. Please use this program only for MT4. LOT should be managed depends on own deposit. Otherwise, high risk will be driven(e.g 0.1~0.2 lot is recommended when the deposit is 10,000 dollar)
    Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick Time
    Hao Zhang
    Utilities
    1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
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