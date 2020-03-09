DYJ SuperMATrend
- Indicators
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Daying CaoHello!
I am a software engineer has been developing for many years.have their own unique trading system, has a wealth of EA trading experience. The main currency is EUR/USD, GBP/USD. USD/JPY,AUD/USD , USD/CAD, gold, EUR/NZD cross currency.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
DYJ SuperMATrend is a highly accurate MA trading system.
This indicator marks Bull line segment color (green) and Bear line segment color (red) on the average line.
The entrance time and price are the candle time and price at the junction of the green and red lines.
The next entrance is the exit point of the previous order.
Input
- inpPeriod = 50
- inpAtrPeriod = 5
- InpLineWidth = 3
- clr_buy = clrSpringGreen
- clr_sell = clrRed
- InpMup = 40