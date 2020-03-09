DYJ SuperMATrend is a highly accurate MA trading system.



This indicator marks Bull line segment color (green) and Bear line segment color (red) on the average line.

The entrance time and price are the candle time and price at the junction of the green and red lines.

The next entrance is the exit point of the previous order.



Input



inpPeriod = 50

inpAtrPeriod = 5

InpLineWidth = 3

clr_buy = clrSpringGreen

clr_sell = clrRed

InpMup = 40





